On Her Turf at the Olympics: How to watch the first show dedicated to women’s sports

There is just one show dedicated exclusively to covering women’s sports: “On Her Turf at the Olympics.” Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Lolo Jones, “On Her Turf at the Olympics” streams for free on Peacock on Monday-Saturday at 7pm ET and Sundays at 6pm ET.

“From incredible accomplishments on the field to the historic barriers that have prevented women’s sports from receiving the investment and attention they deserve – we will be covering all of it,” Acosta-Ruiz explained when she show kicked off over the weekend.

Throughout the Olympics, you can follow along at home with On Her Turf’s day-by-day viewing guide.

If you missed the first few episodes of “On Her Turf at the Olympics,” here are a few highlights:

Not every Olympic sport is open to women (or men) – video here

What does it take to grow women’s sports? Investment – video here

In addition to “On Her Turf at the Olympics,” Peacock also has several original series, documentaries, and specials about women’s sports, including The ’96 Effect and Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts.

