Anita Wlodarczyk wins third Olympic gold in the hammer throw

Anita Wlodarczyk took home Olympic gold at the women’s hammer throw in a thrilling final in Tokyo. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion topped the field of 12 with a toss of 78.48m in just her second attempt to set the golden standard for the field. After missing the 2019 World Championships with an injury, the 35-year-old representing Poland returned to the top of the podium.

Wlodarczyk was joined on the podium by countrywoman and two-time Olympian Malwina Kopron. The 26-year-old advanced to the top eight after tallying a 73.09m toss in her second attempt. Kopron claimed bronze with a 75.49m throw in her fifth attempt.

Three-time Olympian Wang Zheng was in bronze-medal position heading into her sixth and final attempt, but managed to unseat Kopron to claim silver with a throw of 77.03m. It is Wang’s first Olympic medal in three Games.

United States Olympian DeAnna Price – the reigning world champion – was initially expected to be a top contender. . In June, Price improved upon her own U.S. record and became the second woman to throw over 80 meters (behind only Wlodarczyk). . However, her best throw of the final matched Kopron’s shortest. After the competition, Price revealed that she fractured her talus (ankle) ahead of U.S. Olympic Trials.

“I threw 80m at Trials, but I practiced more and more… I just couldn’t believe how much pain I was in,” Price said. “We had to adjust our mindset from going for gold to just try and make it to the qualifications, then just try to make it to the finals and then just try and survive.”

Olympic Women’s Hammer Throw Final results

Anita Wlodarczyk Poland 78.48m Wang Zheng China 77.01m Malwina Kopron Poland 75.49m Alexandria Tavernier France 74.41m Camryn Rogers Canada 74.35m Bianca Florentina Ghelber Romania 74.18m – PB Joanna Fiodorow Poland 73.83m DeAnna Price United States 73.09m Julia Ratcliffe New Zealand 72.69m Brooke Anderson United States 72.16m Gwendolyn Berry United States 71.35m Sara Fantini Italy 69.10m

Brooke Andersen and Gwendolyn Berry failed to advance to the top eight after their first three attempts. Alexandria Tavernier (FRA), Camryn Rogers (CAN), and Bianca Florentina Ghelber (ROU) rounded out the top six. Ghelber established a new personal best (74.18) in her third attempt of the night.

Berry, who has been a consistent voice in opposition to International Olympic Committee Rule 50, raised her fist during her introduction ahead of the hammer throw final.

