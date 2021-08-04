Diver Delaney Schnell spent six months off 10-meter platform due to pandemic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Greer WilsonAfter winning Olympic silver in the synchronized platform competition, Delaney Schnell is aiming for an individual medal.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Schnell did not dive off the 10-meter platform for six months. With her training facility – Hillenbrand Aquatic Center – closed, she got through by doing bodyweight exercises, gymnastics, and practicing on a three-meter springboard. When Hillenbrand reopened in September 2020, however, Schnell didn’t race up the stairs. “Your body is not really acclimated anymore, and you have to basically work your way back in,” Schnell told NBC Sports. “Ten-meter is a lot on your body. You can’t exactly just jump right into it.”

Earlier in Tokyo, the 22-year-old won Olympic silver with partner Jessica Parrato in the women’s synchronized 10m competition, marking the United States’ first ever Olympic medals in the event.

After some time off post Tokyo, Schnell will begin training for Paris 2024, “Because now we only have a three-year window.”

