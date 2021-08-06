The Kawai sisters: Japan’s new wrestling dynasty

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Jacqueline Weitz

On Wednesday night in Tokyo, Japanese wrestler Kawai Yukako won Olympic gold in women’s 62kg weight class.

Exactly 24 hours later (down to the minute), her sister – Kawai Risako – did the same in the 57kg weight class.

What makes their story especially special is the degree of sacrifice and devotion shown by the Kawai sisters to each other.

Risako, who earned Olympic gold in 2016 at 63kg, decided to make a run for the Olympics in a lower weight class to provide Yukako with the best chance of qualifying for Japan’s Olympic team.

For Risako, the 26-year-old team captain, it was a nice way of saying thank you to her younger sister, who served as her training partner in Rio. But it was also a significant athletic feat: Going from 63kg (136 pounds) to 57kg (125 pounds) required her to lose almost 10% of her body weight, while averting loss of muscle and strength.

The strategy worked. Both sisters qualified for the Olympics their respective weight classes at the 2019 World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Where are the heavyweights? Wrestling weight classes exclude larger women

And with their victories in Tokyo, the Kawai sisters became the first wrestling sisters to win Olympic gold medals at the same Games. They are also the second Japanese siblings to win gold at these Olympics after Abe Hifumi and Abe Uta won in judo.

The Kawai sisters’ passion for wrestling, and commitment to family, was influenced by their parents. Their father, Takahito, specialized in Greco-Roman wrestling; and their mother, Hatsue, was 7th in the 53kg weight class at the 1989 World Championships.

To stay updated on the biggest news in women’s sports at the Tokyo Olympics (and beyond), be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram, Twitter, and bookmark the On Her Turf blog.

During the Olympics, you can also catch up on all of the major storylines in women’s sports by watching “On Her Turf @ The Olympics,” a 30-minute show that will stream for free on Peacock. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Lolo Jones, the show kicks off on Saturday, July 24, and will stream every day of the Games (Monday-Saturday at 7pm ET and Sundays at 6pm ET).