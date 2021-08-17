2021 Prefontaine Classic: Sha’Carri Richardson vs. the Olympic podium

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sha’Carri Richardson might not have competed at the Tokyo Olympics, but at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic this Saturday, she will race all three 100m Olympic medalists. The Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson is entered in this weekend’s women’s 100m at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Prefontaine Classic is an annual stop on track and field’s international Diamond League circuit.

In Tokyo, Thompson-Herah won gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, becoming the first woman (and second athlete after only Usain Bolt) to win both the 100m and 200m at consecutive Olympics. Also in Japan, Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith-Joyner‘s 33-year-old Olympic record in the 100m, clocking 10.61 seconds to become the fastest woman alive. (Griffith-Joyner’s world record mark of 10.49 seconds still stands.)

Fraser-Pryce also made history in Tokyo, becoming the first athlete (of any gender) to win four career Olympic medals in the 100m.

Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC and having her U.S. Trials result disqualified, will enter the Prefontaine Classic as the third fastest woman in 2021 and sixth fastest woman in history. Richardson has raced against Fraser-Pryce twice in her career, finishing ahead of the Jamaican sprinter both times, but Saturday’s race will mark Richardson’s first time lining up against Thompson-Herah.

The women’s 100m field also includes Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou (fourth in Tokyo), Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji (sixth in Tokyo), U.S. Olympians Teahna Daniels and Javianne Oliver, and Jamaica’s Briana Williams (who also didn’t compete in Tokyo after finishing fourth at Jamaica’s Olympic Trials in June).

Fastest women in history – 100 meters

Includes only wind legal times

Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA) -10.49 seconds (July 16, 1988) Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) – 10.61 seconds (July 31, 2021) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) – 10.63 seconds (June 5, 2021) Carmelita Jeter (USA) – 10.64 seconds (September 20, 2009) Marion Jones (USA) – 10.65 seconds (September 12, 1998) Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) – 10.72 seconds (April 10, 2021)

How to watch the 2021 Prefontaine Classic

The 2021 Prefontaine Classic begins on Friday, August 20 (with coverage available via USATF.TV) while Saturday’s competition will be available on Peacock (beginning at 4pm ET) and on NBC (beginning at 4:30pm ET).

