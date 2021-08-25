2021 Paralympics: Meet the only mother-daughter duo competing in Tokyo

By Alex AzziAug 25, 2021, 12:21 PM EDT
Lethicia Rodrigues Lacerda competes in table tennis at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
While most family members weren’t able to make the trip to the Tokyo Paralympics due to Covid-19 restrictions, Brazilian table tennis player Lethicia Rodrigues Lacerda and archer Jane Karla Gogel are an exception.

The pair is the only mother-daughter duo competing at the Tokyo Games.

Rodrigues Lacerda, who is making her Paralympic debut in Tokyo, said she has appreciated getting tips from her mother.

“It’s very special to be with my mum here,” the 18-year-old told Olympic Information Service. “We are both able to participate and share our emotions. Everything is very magical.”

Gogel, meanwhile, is making her fourth Paralympic appearance in Tokyo. She competed in table tennis at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games before making the switch to archery ahead of the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Jane Kara Gogel competing in archery at the 2016 Rio Paralympics
Brazil’s Jane Karla Gogel (right) made her Paralympic debut in archery at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

In her first table tennis match of the tournament, Rodrigues Lacerda lost 0-3 to Norway’s Aida Dahlen, an opponent her mother competed against multiple times before making the switch to archery. Next up, Rodrigues Lacerda will face China’s Huang Wenjuan.

The women’s archery competition begins later this week.

