2021 Paralympics: Women have won 65% of Team USA’s medals in Tokyo

For the first time in history, the 2021 U.S. Paralympic team includes more women (121) than men (113). This is especially notable given that the Paralympics are far less gender balanced than the Olympics. In Tokyo, women account for about 42 percent of all Paralympians, though this is a still an increase from previous Games.

Throughout the Tokyo Paralympics, On Her Turf will be tracking the success of the women of Team USA. In addition to tallying up the medals won by U.S. women, we will also be following the progress of the U.S. women’s teams in wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and goalball.

At the conclusion of day seven, the 2021 U.S. Paralympic team has won 63 total medals, including 24 gold.

Of those medals, 42 total (and 17 gold) have been won by women, either in women’s events (38 total, 15 gold) or in open/mixed gender events (4 total, 2 gold).

In other words: women have won 66 percent of the total U.S. medals and 70 percent of U.S. gold medals.

(Methodology note: The U.S. wheelchair rugby team’s silver is not included in this “women’s count.” While wheelchair rugby is a mixed gender sport, the U.S. team in Tokyo did not include any women. More below.)

This article will continue to be updated throughout the Tokyo Paralympics.

Cycling

Track Cycling – Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit – C4 (video highlight here)

Silver: Shawn Morelli Morelli, a U.S. Army veteran, claimed the U.S. team’s first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. Read more about Morelli’s accomplishment here.



Road Cycling – Women’s Time Trial – C4

Gold: Shawn Morelli

Road Cycling – Women’s Time Trial – H4-5

Gold: Oksana Masters

Equestrian

Individual Championship Test – Grade I

Gold: Roxanne Trunnell on Dolton This result by Trunnell and horse Dolton marked the United States’ first gold medal in equestrian at the Olympics or Paralympics since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

on Dolton

Individual Freestyle Test – Grade I (video highlight here)

Gold: Roxanne Trunnell on Dolton

Team Test to Music

Bronze: U.S. Team (Roxanne Trunnell, Rebecca Hart, Kate Shoemaker)

Goalball

The U.S. women’s goalball team finished pool play competition ranked second in its group, following wins against Brazil, Egypt, and Turkey, and a loss against Japan.

Next up for the American women? A quarterfinal round matchup against the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) on Wednesday, September 1 (6:30am ET in the United States / 7:30pm in Japan).

American Amanda Dennis is currently ranked fourth among all players in scoring (11 total goals: 9 from the field and two penalty goals).

The U.S. women’s goalball team also includes Asya Miller, Eliana Mason, Lisa Czechowski, Marybai Huking, and Mindy Cook. Both Miller and Czechowski are making this sixth Paralympic appearance in Tokyo.

Rowing

Mixed Coxed Four – PR3 (video highlight here)

Silver: U.S. Team (Danielle Hansen, Karen Petrik, Allie Reilly, Charley Nordin, John Tanguay)

Sitting Volleyball

The U.S. has claimed a medal at every Paralympics since women’s sitting volleyball debuted: bronze in 2004, silver in 2008 and 2012, and gold in 2016.

But at the conclusion of day six, the U.S. team is in a precarious position after a 3-0 loss against China in pool play. Here is a summary of pool play competition so far:

Saturday, August 28 – USA def. Rwanda 3-0 (video highlight here)

Monday, August 30 – China def. USA 3-0 (video highlight here)

On Wednesday (5:30am ET/ 6:30pm in Japan), the U.S. will play a must-win match against the Russian Paralympic Committee team. Only the top two teams in each group progress to the semifinal round.

Swimming

Women’s 50m Butterfly – S6

Bronze: Elizabeth Marks

Women’s 50m Freestyle – S6 (highlight here)

Silver: Elizabeth Marks

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S7 (video highlight here)

Gold: Mallory Weggemann

Bronze: Julia Gaffney

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S8

Bronze: Jessica Long

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S9 (video highlight here)

Gold: Hannah Aspden

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S13 (video highlight here)

Gold: Gia Pergolini In the final of this race, Pergolini lowered her own world record, touching the wall in 1:04.64. Pergolini’s result came just one hour after her friend and roommate, Anastasia Pagonis , claimed gold in the 400m S11. Read more about Pergolini and Pagonis’s friendship here.



Women’s 100m Breaststroke – SB6 (highlight here)

Bronze: Sophia Herzog

Women’s 100m Freestyle – S3

Silver: Leanne Smith

Women’s 100m Freestyle – S7

Silver: McKenzie Coan

Women’s 100m Butterfly – S10

Gold: Mikaela Jenkins

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM7 (video highlight here)

Gold: Mallory Weggemann

Silver: Ahalya Lettenberger

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM8 (video highlight here)

Gold: Jessica Long Long claimed her fourth straight gold medal in this event, a streak that started at the 2008 Beijing Games. Read more here.



Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM11

Bronze: Anastasia Pagonis

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM13

Silver: Colleen Young

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S7 (video highlight here)

Gold: McKenzie Coan

Bronze: Julia Gaffney

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S8

Gold: Morgan Stickney

Silver: Jessica Long

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S11 (video highlight here)

Gold: Anastasia Pagonis Pagonis, 17, touched the wall 4:54.49 to break her own world record, which she set earlier this summer at U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials. Her victory marked the U.S. team’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. Read more here.



Track & Field

Women’s 100m – T13

Bronze: Kym Crosby

Women’s 100m – T47

Silver: Brittni Mason

Bronze: Deja Young

Women’s 400m – T20

Gold: Breanna Clark

Women’s 800m – T54 (video highlight here)

Silver: Tatyana McFadden

Bronze: Susannah Scaroni

Women’s 1500m – T13

Silver: Liza Corso

Women’s 5000m – T54 (video highlight here)

Gold: Susannah Scaroni

Bronze: Tatyana McFadden After the victory, Scaroni credited McFadden, her teammate and training partner, with helping her win. “Tatyana didn’t make a chase, which meant they didn’t catch up over those seven laps,” Scaroni said. “I feel like we both won, honestly.” Read more here.



Women’s Long Jump – T37

Silver: Jaleen Roberts

Triathlon

Women’s Triathlon – PTS2 (video highlight here)

Gold: Allysa Seely

Silver: Hailey Danz

Women’s Triathlon – PTS5 (video highlight here)

Silver: Grace Norman

Women’s Triathlon – PTWC (video highlight here)

Gold: Kendall Gretsch In a thrilling finish, Gretsch chased down Australian Lauren Parker to claim gold by one second. Gretsch, who also owns two gold medals in Nordic skiing from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, became the fifth American – and third American woman – to win gold at both the summer and winter Paralympic Games. Read more here.



Wheelchair Basketball

The U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team finished pool play with two wins (against Spain and Algeria) and two losses (against the Netherlands and China). The U.S. then defeated Canada in the quarterfinal round.

Here are the women’s wheelchair basketball quarterfinal round results:

Quarterfinal #1: United States def. Canada 63-48

Quarterfinal #2: Germany def. Spain 57-33

Quarterfinal #3: China def. Great Britain 47-33

Quarterfinal #4: Netherlands def. Japan 82-24

Here is the schedule of the women’s wheelchair basketball semifinal round games:

Semifinal #1: Germany vs the Netherlands (Thursday, September 2 at 5:15am ET in the United States, 6:15pm in Japan)

Semifinal #2: China vs. the United States (Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:45am ET in the United States, 8:45pm in Japan)

Wheelchair Rugby

While wheelchair rugby is a mixed gender sport, the U.S. team – which claimed silver – did not include any women.

That said, wheelchair rugby did see several notable firsts for women at the Tokyo Paralympics:

Great Britain’s Kylie Grimes became the first woman to claim gold in wheelchair rugby. To put that in perspective: since the sport debuted at the 2000 Sydney Paralympics, 57 athletes have won gold: 56 men and one woman (Grimes). Read more about this historic first here.

became the first woman to claim gold in wheelchair rugby. To put that in perspective: since the sport debuted at the 2000 Sydney Paralympics, 57 athletes have won gold: 56 men and one woman (Grimes). Read more about this historic first here. The Tokyo Paralympics broke the record for women’s participation in wheelchair rugby at a single Games thanks to the four women who competed: Kylie Grimes (GBR), Kurahashi Kae (JPN), Shae Graham (AUS), Sofie Sejer Skoubo (DEN).

