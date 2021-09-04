Women have won more than 60% of US medals at the Tokyo Paralympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in history, the 2021 U.S. Paralympic team includes more women (121) than men (113). This is especially notable given that the Paralympics are far less gender balanced than the Olympics. In Tokyo, women account for about 42 percent of all Paralympians, though this is a still an increase from previous Games.

Throughout the Tokyo Paralympics, On Her Turf will be tracking the success of the women of Team USA. This article will continue to be updated.

Team USA – Women’s Medal Count

At the conclusion of day 11, the 2021 U.S. Paralympic team has won 101 total medals, including 35 gold.

Of those medals, 63 total (and 22 gold) have been won by women, either in women’s events (57 total, 19 gold) or in open/mixed gender events (6 total, 3 gold).

In other words: women have won 62 percent of total U.S. medals and 62 percent of U.S. gold medals.

(Methodology note: The U.S. wheelchair rugby team’s silver is not included in this “women’s medal count.” While wheelchair rugby is a mixed gender sport, the U.S. team in Tokyo did not include any women. However, medals like the U.S. track team’s gold in the mixed gender 4x100m universal relay are included as women were members of that medal-winning team.)

Cycling

Track Cycling – Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit – C4 (video highlight here)

Silver: Shawn Morelli Morelli, a U.S. Army veteran, claimed the U.S. team’s first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. Read more about Morelli’s accomplishment here.



Road Cycling – Women’s Time Trial – C4

Gold: Shawn Morelli

Road Cycling – Women’s Time Trial – H4-5

Gold: Oksana Masters (Read more about Masters’ Paralympic journey here)

Road Cycling – Women’s Road Race – H5 (video highlight here)

Gold: Oksana Masters

Road Cycling – Women’s Road Race – H1-4

Bronze: Alicia Dana

Road Cycling – Women’s Road Race – T1-2

Bronze: Jill Walsh

Road Cycling – Mixed Gender H1-5 Team Relay

Bronze: United States (Alicia Dana, Alfredo de los Santos, Ryan Pinney)

Equestrian

Individual Championship Test – Grade I

Gold: Roxanne Trunnell on Dolton This result by Trunnell and horse Dolton marked the United States’ first gold medal in equestrian at the Olympics or Paralympics since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

on Dolton

Individual Freestyle Test – Grade I (video highlight here)

Gold: Roxanne Trunnell on Dolton

Team Test to Music

Bronze: U.S. Team (Roxanne Trunnell, Rebecca Hart, Kate Shoemaker)

Goalball

Following a thrilling semifinal shootout victory against Brazil, the U.S. women’s goalball team played for gold. The U.S. went on to claim silver, falling to Turkey 9-2 in the gold medal game.

The U.S. women’s goalball team includes Amanda Dennis, Asya Miller, Eliana Mason, Lisa Czechowski, Marybai Huking, and Mindy Cook. Both Miller and Czechowski competed at their sixth Paralympics in Tokyo.

Read more about the U.S. women’s goalball team here.

Rowing

Mixed Coxed Four – PR3 (video highlight here)

Silver: U.S. Team (Danielle Hansen, Karen Petrik, Allie Reilly, Charley Nordin, John Tanguay)

Sitting Volleyball

The U.S. has claimed a medal at every Paralympics since women’s sitting volleyball debuted: bronze in 2004, silver in 2008 and 2012, and gold in 2016.

That streak will continue in Tokyo after the U.S. defeated Brazil in the semifinal round.

The U.S. will take on China in the women’s sitting volleyball gold medal game (Saturday night at 9pm ET in the United States, Sunday at 10am Japan time).

2021 U.S. Women’s Sitting Volleyball Team:

1 Lora Webster Middle Blocker VS1 Fifth Paralympic appearance 2 Bethany Zummo Libero VS1 Second Paralympic appearance 3 Lexi Shifflett Setter/Libero VS1 Second Paralympic appearance 5 Katie Holloway (C) Outside Hitter VS1 Fourth Paralympic appearance 6 Heather Erickson Opposite Hitter VS1 Fourth Paralympic appearance 7 Monique Matthews (née Burkland) Middle Blocker/ Outside Hitter VS1 Third Paralympic appearance 8 Whitney Dosty Outside Hitter/ Opposite Hitter VS2 Paralympic debut 11 Jillian Williams Middle Blocker/ Opposite Hitter VS1 Paralympic debut 12 Emma Schieck Outside Hitter VS1 Paralympic debut 13 Nichole Millage Outside Hitter VS1 Fourth Paralympic appearance 14 Kaleo Kanahele Maclay Setter VS2 Third Paralympic appearance 15 Annie Flood Setter/ Opposite Hitter VS1 Paralympic debut

Swimming

Women’s 50m Butterfly – S6

Bronze: Elizabeth Marks

Women’s 50m Butterfly – S7

Silver: Mallory Weggemann

Women’s 50m Freestyle – S6 (highlight here)

Silver: Elizabeth Marks

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S6

Gold: Elizabeth Marks

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S7 (video highlight here)

Gold: Mallory Weggemann

Bronze: Julia Gaffney

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S8

Bronze: Jessica Long

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S9 (video highlight here)

Gold: Hannah Aspden

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S13 (video highlight here)

Gold: Gia Pergolini In the final of this race, Pergolini lowered her own world record, touching the wall in 1:04.64. Pergolini’s result came just one hour after her friend and roommate, Anastasia Pagonis , claimed gold in the 400m S11. Read more about Pergolini and Pagonis’s friendship here.



Women’s 100m Breaststroke – SB6 (highlight here)

Bronze: Sophia Herzog

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – SB7

Silver: Jessica Long

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – SB13

Silver: Colleen Young

Women’s 100m Freestyle – S3

Silver: Leanne Smith

Women’s 100m Freestyle – S7

Silver: McKenzie Coan

Women’s 100m Butterfly – S8

Gold: Jessica Long

Women’s 100m Butterfly – S9

Silver: Elizabeth Smith

Women’s 100m Butterfly – S10

Gold: Mikaela Jenkins

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM7 (video highlight here)

Gold: Mallory Weggemann

Silver: Ahalya Lettenberger

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM8 (video highlight here)

Gold: Jessica Long Long claimed her fourth straight gold medal in this event, a streak that started at the 2008 Beijing Games. Read more here.



Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM11

Bronze: Anastasia Pagonis

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM13

Silver: Colleen Young

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S7 (video highlight here)

Gold: McKenzie Coan

Bronze: Julia Gaffney

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S8

Gold: Morgan Stickney

Silver: Jessica Long

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S11 (video highlight here)

Gold: Anastasia Pagonis Pagonis, 17, touched the wall 4:54.49 to break her own world record, which she set earlier this summer at U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials. Her victory marked the U.S. team’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. Read more here.



Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay (34 points)

Gold: United States ( Hannah Aspden , Mikaela Jenkins , Jessica Long , and Morgan Stickney ) Read more about the U.S. team’s victory and watch a highlight of Stickney’s thrilling anchor leg performance here.

, , , and )

Track & Field

Women’s 100m – T13

Bronze: Kym Crosby

Women’s 100m – T37

Silver: Jaleen Roberts (read more here)

Women’s 100m – T47

Silver: Brittni Mason

Bronze: Deja Young

Women’s 100m – T54

Bronze: Cheri Madsen (Read more about Madsen, who made her Paralympic debut in 1996, here)

Women’s 200m – T47

Silver: Brittni Mason

Women’s 400m – T13

Bronze: Kym Crosby

Women’s 400m – T20

Gold: Breanna Clark

Women’s 400m – T54

Silver: Cheri Madsen

Women’s 800m – T34

Bronze: Alexa Halko

Women’s 800m – T54 (video highlight here)

Silver: Tatyana McFadden

Bronze: Susannah Scaroni

Women’s 1500m – T13

Silver: Liza Corso

Women’s 5000m – T54 (video highlight here)

Gold: Susannah Scaroni

Bronze: Tatyana McFadden After the victory, Scaroni credited McFadden, her teammate and training partner, with helping her win. “Tatyana didn’t make a chase, which meant they didn’t catch up over those seven laps,” Scaroni said. “I feel like we both won, honestly.” Read more here.



Mixed Gender 4x100m Universal Relay

Gold: United States (Noah Malone, Brittni Mason, Nick Mayhugh, Tatyana McFadden)

Women’s Long Jump – T37

Silver: Jaleen Roberts

Women’s Club Throw – F51

Silver: Cassie Mitchell

Triathlon

Women’s Triathlon – PTS2 (video highlight here)

Gold: Allysa Seely

Silver: Hailey Danz

Women’s Triathlon – PTS5 (video highlight here)

Silver: Grace Norman

Women’s Triathlon – PTWC (video highlight here)

Gold: Kendall Gretsch In a thrilling finish, Gretsch chased down Australian Lauren Parker to claim gold by one second. Gretsch, who also owns two gold medals in Nordic skiing from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, became the fifth American – and third American woman – to win gold at both the summer and winter Paralympic Games. Read more here.



Wheelchair Basketball

The U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team claimed bronze, defeating Germany 64-51. The Netherlands won gold – the country’s first ever gold medal in the event – while China claimed silver.

2021 U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team:

Number Name Sport Class Paralympic Experience 1 Alejandra (Ali) Ibanez 2.5 Paralympic debut 3 Abigail (Abby) Bauleke 1.5 Paralympic debut 4 Zoe Voris 3.5 Paralympic debut 5 Darlene Hunter 1.0 Third Paralympics 7 Josie Aslakson 1.0 Paralympic debut 8 Natalie Schneider (C) 4.5 Fourth Paralympics 15 Rose Hollermann 3.5 Third Paralympics 21 Kaitlyn Eaton 1.5 Paralympic debut 24 Lindsey Zurbrugg 2.5 Paralympic debut 43 Bailey Moody 4.0 Paralympic debut 54 Ixhelt Gonzalez 4.5 Paralympic debut 55 Courtney Ryan 2.0 Paralympic debut

Wheelchair Rugby

While wheelchair rugby is a mixed gender sport, the U.S. team – which claimed silver – did not include any women.

That said, wheelchair rugby did see several notable firsts for women at the Tokyo Paralympics:

Great Britain’s Kylie Grimes became the first woman to claim gold in wheelchair rugby. To put that in perspective: since the sport debuted at the 2000 Sydney Paralympics, 57 athletes have won gold: 56 men and one woman (Grimes). Read more about this historic first here.

became the first woman to claim gold in wheelchair rugby. To put that in perspective: since the sport debuted at the 2000 Sydney Paralympics, 57 athletes have won gold: 56 men and one woman (Grimes). Read more about this historic first here. The Tokyo Paralympics broke the record for women’s participation in wheelchair rugby at a single Games thanks to the four women who competed: Kylie Grimes (GBR), Kurahashi Kae (JPN), Shae Graham (AUS), Sofie Sejer Skoubo (DEN).

