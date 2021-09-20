Michaela Onyenwere sweeps WNBA’s Rookie of the Month award

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Monday, New York Liberty forward Michaela Onyenwere was named the WNBA’s “Rookie of the Month” for September – marking her fourth straight month receiving the honor.

During the 2021 WNBA regular season, Onyenwere led all rookies in points per game (8.6), minutes per game (22.5), total field goals made (91), three pointers made (37), games played (32), and starts (29) during the regular season.

Earlier this year, Onyenwere also helped deliver one of the most memorable moments from the 2021 WNBA Draft. After being selected by the Liberty as the sixth overall WNBA draft pick, her grandmother stole the show with her celebration:

Since the “Rookie of the Month” award was introduced in 2010, four other players have completed the sweep: Tina Charles (2010), Elena Delle Donne (2013), Breanna Stewart (2016), A’ja Wilson (2018). All were ultimately named “Rookie of the Year.”

And, for what it’s worth, all four also went on to earn WNBA MVP honors exactly two seasons later: Charles in 2012, Delle Donne in 2015, Stewart in 2018, and Wilson in 2020.

