2021 WNBA Playoffs: Full schedule, seeds, and how to watch

By Alex AzziSep 21, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT
The Connecticut Sun are the No. 1 seed entering the 2021 WNBA Playoffs
The 2021 WNBA Playoffs schedule and bracket are set.

On Sunday, the New York Liberty clinched the eighth and final seed – with players watching from their Brooklyn apartments. After winning on Friday against the Washington Mystics, the Liberty clinched the eight seed with losses from both the Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Michaela Onyenwere sweeps WNBA’s Rookie of the Month award

The current favorite for the 2021 WNBA title? The Connecticut Sun, who enter the who enter the playoffs on a 14-game win streak – a franchise record and fourth-longest win streak in league history.

The Connecticut Sun franchise – established as the Orlando Miracle in 1999 and rebranded as the Connecticut Sun in 2003 – has never won a WNBA title. The team last made the WNBA Finals in 2019, losing to the Washington Mystics three games to two. As the No. 1 seed for the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun have a double bye to the semifinal round.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Storylines to know before 2021 WNBA Playoffs 

Bracket and Seeds for the WNBA Playoffs

Here are the eight teams that are in the running for the 2021 WNBA title:

  1. Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round)
  2. Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round)
  3. Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round)
  4. Seattle Storm (bye to second round)
  5. Phoenix Mercury
  6. Chicago Sky
  7. Dallas Wings
  8. New York Liberty

Teams are reseeded after each round of the WNBA playoffs. Here’s a look at the bracket ahead of Thursday’s first round matchups:

2021 WNBA Playoffs: First Round Schedule (single elimination)

Thursday, September 23 Dallas (7) at Chicago (6) 8:00PM ET ESPN2
Thursday, September 23 New York (8) at Phoenix (5) (Note: Game will be played at Grand Canyon University Arena) 10:00PM ET ESPN2

2021 WNBA Playoffs: Second Round Schedule (single elimination)

Note: 

Sunday, September 26 TBD at Minnesota (3) Time TBD TV TBD
Sunday, September 26 TBD at Seattle (4) Time TBD TV TBD

2021 WNBA Semifinals (best-of-five format)

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.

Tuesday, September 28 TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 1 8:00PM ESPN2
Tuesday, September 28 TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 1 10:00PM ESPN2
Thursday, September 30 TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 2 8:00PM ESPN2
Thursday, September 30 TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 2 10:00PM ESPN2
Sunday, October 3 Connecticut (1) at TBD – Game 3 Time TBD TV TBD
Sunday, October 3 Las Vegas (2) at TBD – Game 3 Time TBD TV TBD
Wednesday, October 6 Connecticut (1) at TBD – Game 4* Time TBD ESPN
Wednesday, October 6 Las Vegas (2) at TBD – Game 4* Time TBD ESPN
Friday, October 8 TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 5* Time TBD ESPN2
Friday, October 8 TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 5* Time TBD ESPN2

2021 WNBA Finals (best-of-five format)

Notes: The WNBA Finals will move up to start on October 6 or 8 if both semifinal rounds end in 3 or 4 games, respectively. Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.

Sunday, October 10 TBD – Game 1 3:00PM ABC
Wednesday, October 13 TBD – Game 2 9:00PM ESPN
Friday, October 15 TBD – Game 3 9:00PM ESPN2
Sunday, October 17 TBD – Game 4* 3:00PM ESPN
Tuesday, October 19 TBD – Game 5* 9:00PM ESPN2

