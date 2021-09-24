2021 WNBA Playoffs: Full schedule, bracket, results, and how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs are in full swing. See below for round one results, an updated playoff bracket and schedule, plus TV channel info for this weekend’s round two games.

Quick refresher: How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

The playoff format is the same in 2021 as recent seasons. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season – regardless of conference – qualified for the WNBA playoffs.

A team’s regular season ranking is important: the top two teams received a bye to the semifinal round, while the third- and fourth-ranked teams received a bye to the second round. The first and second rounds are single elimination, while the semifinal and final rounds feature a best-of-five format.

Since the current WNBA playoff format was adopted in 2016, only once (2018) did the two teams that made the best-of-five finals differ from the two top teams at the end of the regular season. That year, the Washington Mystics (ranked third) defeated the No. 2 Atlanta Dream to qualify for the WNBA Finals. (The Mystics then lost in the Finals 3-0 to the top-ranked Seattle Storm.)

2021 WNBA Playoffs – Bracket and Seeds

Here are the teams still in the running for the 2021 WNBA title:

Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round) Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round) Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round) Seattle Storm (bye to second round) Phoenix Mercury Chicago Sky

Eliminated from title contention: Dallas Wings (7), New York Liberty (8)

Here’s a look at the WNBA playoff bracket ahead of this weekend’s games:

🚨 ROUND 2 #WNBAPlayoffs Bracket is Set 🚨 Tune in for the second round of the #WNBAPlayoffs @Google pic.twitter.com/rZIHF86jpV — WNBA (@WNBA) September 24, 2021

2021 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Results (single elimination)

Thursday, September 23 Chicago (6) def. Dallas – 81-64 8:00PM ET ESPN2 Thursday, September 23 Phoenix (5) def. New York (8) – 83-82 10:00PM ET ESPN2

WNBA Playoff Games this Weekend – Second Round (single elimination)

Sunday, September 26 Phoenix (5) at Seattle (4) 3:00pm ET ABC Sunday, September 26 Chicago (6) at Minnesota (3) 5:00pm ET ESPN2

2021 WNBA Semifinals (best-of-five format)

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.

Tuesday, September 28 TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 1 8:00PM ESPN2 Tuesday, September 28 TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 1 10:00PM ESPN2 Thursday, September 30 TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 2 8:00PM ESPN2 Thursday, September 30 TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 2 10:00PM ESPN2 Sunday, October 3 Connecticut (1) at TBD – Game 3 Time TBD TV TBD Sunday, October 3 Las Vegas (2) at TBD – Game 3 Time TBD TV TBD Wednesday, October 6 Connecticut (1) at TBD – Game 4* Time TBD ESPN Wednesday, October 6 Las Vegas (2) at TBD – Game 4* Time TBD ESPN Friday, October 8 TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 5* Time TBD ESPN2 Friday, October 8 TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 5* Time TBD ESPN2

2021 WNBA Finals (best-of-five format)

Notes: The WNBA Finals will move up to start on October 6 or 8 if both semifinal rounds end in 3 or 4 games, respectively. Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.

Sunday, October 10 TBD – Game 1 3:00PM ABC Wednesday, October 13 TBD – Game 2 9:00PM ESPN Friday, October 15 TBD – Game 3 9:00PM ESPN2 Sunday, October 17 TBD – Game 4* 3:00PM ESPN Tuesday, October 19 TBD – Game 5* 9:00PM ESPN2

