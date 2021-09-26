2021 WNBA Playoffs: Full schedule, bracket, results, and how to watch

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs are in full swing. See below for results from rounds one and two, an updated playoff bracket and schedule, plus TV channel info for the semifinal round.
Quick refresher: How do the WNBA Playoffs work?
The playoff format is the same in 2021 as recent seasons. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season – regardless of conference – qualified for the WNBA playoffs.
A team’s regular season ranking is important: the top two teams (Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces) received a bye to the semifinal round, while the third- and fourth-ranked teams (Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm) received a bye to the second round. The first and second rounds are single elimination, while the semifinal and final rounds feature a best-of-five format.
ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Don’t be misled by the WNBA’s top 10 jersey list
Since the current WNBA playoff format was adopted in 2016, only once (2018) did the two teams that made the best-of-five finals differ from the two top teams at the end of the regular season. That year, the Washington Mystics (ranked third) defeated the No. 2 Atlanta Dream to qualify for the WNBA Finals. (The Mystics then lost in the Finals 3-0 to the top-ranked Seattle Storm.)
2021 WNBA Playoffs – Bracket and Seeds
Here are the teams still in the running for the 2021 WNBA title:
- Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round)
- Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round)
Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round) Seattle Storm (bye to second round)
- Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings New York Liberty
Eliminated from title contention: Dallas Wings (7), New York Liberty (8), Seattle Storm (4), Minnesota Lynx (3)
Here’s a look at the WNBA playoff bracket, updated with the semifinal round games:
The semi-finals matchups are LOCKED IN 🔥
The #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google will be back in action on TUESDAY
Yall ready ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/jYCzfWhqmd
— WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2021
2021 WNBA Playoff Results – First Round (single elimination)
|Thursday, September 23
|Chicago (6) def. Dallas (7) – 81-64
|8:00PM ET
|ESPN2
|Thursday, September 23
|Phoenix (5) def. New York (8) – 83-82
|10:00PM ET
|ESPN2
Second Round Results (single elimination)
|Sunday, September 26
|Phoenix (5) def. Seattle (4) – 85-80
|3:00pm ET
|ABC
|Sunday, September 26
|Chicago (6) def. Minnesota (3) – 89-76
|5:00pm ET
|ESPN2
ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Did Sue Bird just play her last basketball game?
2021 WNBA Semifinals (best-of-five format)
Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.
|Tuesday, September 28
|Chicago (6) at Connecticut (1) – Game 1
|8:00PM
|ESPN2
|Tuesday, September 28
|Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) – Game 1
|10:00PM
|ESPN2
|Thursday, September 30
|Chicago (6) at Connecticut (1) – Game 2
|8:00PM
|ESPN2
|Thursday, September 30
|Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) – Game 2
|10:00PM
|ESPN2
|Sunday, October 3
|Connecticut (1) at Chicago (6) – Game 3
|1:00pm
|ESPN
|Sunday, October 3
|Las Vegas (2) at Phoenix (5) – Game 3 (Note: Game will be played at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ)
|3:00pm
|ABC
|Wednesday, October 6
|Connecticut (1) at Chicago (6) – Game 4*
|Time TBD
|ESPN
|Wednesday, October 6
|Las Vegas (2) at Phoenix (5) – Game 4*
|Time TBD
|ESPN
|Friday, October 8
|Chicago (6) at Connecticut (1) – Game 5*
|Time TBD
|ESPN2
|Friday, October 8
|Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) – Game 5*
|Time TBD
|ESPN2
2021 WNBA Finals (best-of-five format)
Notes: The WNBA Finals will move up to start on October 6 or 8 if both semifinal rounds end in 3 or 4 games, respectively. Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.
|Sunday, October 10
|TBD – Game 1
|3:00PM
|ABC
|Wednesday, October 13
|TBD – Game 2
|9:00PM
|ESPN
|Friday, October 15
|TBD – Game 3
|9:00PM
|ESPN2
|Sunday, October 17
|TBD – Game 4*
|3:00PM
|ESPN
|Tuesday, October 19
|TBD – Game 5*
|9:00PM
|ESPN2