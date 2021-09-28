2021 WNBA Playoffs: Full schedule, bracket, results, and how to watch

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs are in full swing. See below for results from rounds one and two, an updated playoff bracket and schedule, plus TV channel details for the semifinal round.
WNBA Playoff Games Today, September 28
See below for the full playoff schedule.
|Tuesday, September 28
|Chicago (6) at Connecticut (1) – Game 1
|8pm ET
|ESPN2
|Tuesday, September 28
|Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) – Game 1
|10pm ET
|ESPN2
RELATED: Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones named 2021 WNBA MVP
Quick refresher: How do the WNBA Playoffs work?
The playoff format is the same in 2021 as recent seasons. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season – regardless of conference – qualified for the WNBA playoffs.
A team’s regular season ranking is important: the top two teams (Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces) received a bye to the semifinal round, while the third- and fourth-ranked teams (Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm) received a bye to the second round. The first and second rounds are single elimination, while the semifinal and final rounds feature a best-of-five format.
ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Don’t be misled by the WNBA’s top 10 jersey list
Since the current WNBA playoff format was adopted in 2016, only once (2018) did the two teams that made the best-of-five finals differ from the two top teams at the end of the regular season. That year, the Washington Mystics (ranked third) defeated the No. 2 Atlanta Dream to qualify for the WNBA Finals. (The Mystics then lost in the Finals 3-0 to the top-ranked Seattle Storm.)
2021 WNBA Playoffs – Bracket and Seeds
Here are the teams still in the running for the 2021 WNBA title:
- Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round)
- Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round)
Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round) Seattle Storm (bye to second round)
- Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings New York Liberty
Eliminated from title contention: Dallas Wings (7), New York Liberty (8), Seattle Storm (4), Minnesota Lynx (3)
Here’s a look at the WNBA playoff bracket ahead of the semifinal round games:
The semi-finals matchups are LOCKED IN 🔥
The #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google will be back in action on TUESDAY
Yall ready ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/jYCzfWhqmd
— WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2021
2021 WNBA Playoffs – Results
First Round (single elimination)
|Thursday, September 23
|Chicago (6) def. Dallas (7) – 81-64
|Thursday, September 23
|Phoenix (5) def. New York (8) – 83-82
Second Round Results (single elimination)
|Sunday, September 26
|Phoenix (5) def. Seattle (4) – 85-80
|Sunday, September 26
|Chicago (6) def. Minnesota (3) – 89-76
ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Did Sue Bird just play her last basketball game?
2021 WNBA Semifinals – Full Schedule (best-of-five format)
Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.
|Tuesday, September 28
|Chicago (6) at Connecticut (1) – Game 1
|8pm ET
|ESPN2
|Tuesday, September 28
|Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) – Game 1
|10pm ET
|ESPN2
|Thursday, September 30
|Chicago (6) at Connecticut (1) – Game 2
|8pm ET
|ESPN2
|Thursday, September 30
|Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) – Game 2
|10pm ET
|ESPN2
|Sunday, October 3
|Connecticut (1) at Chicago (6) – Game 3
|1pm ET
|ESPN
|Sunday, October 3
|Las Vegas (2) at Phoenix (5) – Game 3 (Note: Game will be played at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ)
|3pm ET
|ABC
|Wednesday, October 6
|Connecticut (1) at Chicago (6) – Game 4*
|Time TBD
|ESPN
|Wednesday, October 6
|Las Vegas (2) at Phoenix (5) – Game 4*
|Time TBD
|ESPN
|Friday, October 8
|Chicago (6) at Connecticut (1) – Game 5*
|Time TBD
|ESPN2
|Friday, October 8
|Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) – Game 5*
|Time TBD
|ESPN2
2021 WNBA Finals (best-of-five format)
Notes: The WNBA Finals will move up to start on October 6 or 8 if both semifinal rounds end in 3 or 4 games, respectively. Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.
|Sunday, October 10
|TBD – Game 1
|3pm ET
|ABC
|Wednesday, October 13
|TBD – Game 2
|9pm ET
|ESPN
|Friday, October 15
|TBD – Game 3
|9pm ET
|ESPN2
|Sunday, October 17
|TBD – Game 4*
|3pm ET
|ESPN
|Tuesday, October 19
|TBD – Game 5*
|9pm ET
|ESPN2
Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC