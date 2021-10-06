Adeline Gray becomes first U.S. wrestler to win six world titles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adeline Gray wrote her way into the history books. Again.

On Wednesday at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway, Gray won her sixth world title, becoming the first American wrestler (of any gender, in any style) to accomplish the feat.

Gray’s opponent in Wednesday’s 76kg gold medal match – Estonia’s Epp Mae – took the early lead and was winning 4-0 with two minutes remaining. Gray worked her way back to take a 6-4 lead, and then pinned Mae for the win in the final seconds of the match. (Video of Gray’s win is embedded above.)

Gray – who also claimed Olympic silver earlier this year – won all four of her matches in Oslo by pin.

In 2019, Gray became the first U.S. wrestler to claim five world titles – a record that Jordan Burroughs matched earlier this week. Gray now owns a total of eight world medals (six gold, two bronze), in addition to her Olympic silver medal.

Sarah Hildebrandt, Forrest Molinari add to U.S. wrestling medal haul

Also on Wednesday at Wrestling Worlds, Americans Sarah Hildebrandt and Forrest Molinari reached the podium. Competing at 50kg – the smallest women’s weight class – Hildebrandt claimed silver, falling to Japan’s Yoshimoto Remina in the final. The result marks Hildebrandt’s third career world or Olympic medal; earlier this year, she claimed bronze in her Olympic debut.

After losing yesterday, Molinari competed for bronze. She had a dominant performance, defeating Belarus’s Maryia Mamashuk, 12-1. The result marks an impressive comeback story for Molinari, who competed in the bronze medal match at Wrestling Worlds in both 2018 and 2019, but lost both times.

Video: Sarah Hildebrandt falls to Yoshimoto at 2021 Wrestling Worlds

The U.S. women will claim at least one more medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships. Helen Maroulis secured herself a spot in Thursday’s 57kg gold medal match, while Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68kg) and Maya Nelson (59kg) will compete for bronze.

TV Schedule – Women’s Wrestling Finals – 2021 World Championships

Tuesday, October 5: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

Wednesday, October 6: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

Thursday, October 7: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

This story will continue to be updated.

