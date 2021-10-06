Between the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, the conclusion of the 2021 NWSL regular season, and world championships in wrestling and gymnastics, October is a busy month in the women’s sports world.
Stay on top of it all with On Her Turf‘s viewing guide, which includes schedule and TV channel info for key games and competitions this month.
2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway
The U.S. women have a superstar roster that includes five-time world champ Adeline Gray, Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, and two-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis.
Kayla Miracle and Jenna Burkert kicked off the first day of women’s finals by winning medals in their respective weight classes (video highlights and recap here).
On Wednesday, Adeline Gray became the first American wrestler (of any gender, in any style) to win six world titles, while Sarah Hildebrandt and Forrest Molinari also reached the medal podium.
Women’s competition concludes on Thursday and the U.S. is guaranteed at least one more medal. Helen Maroulis secured herself a spot in the 57kg gold medal match, while Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68kg) and Maya Nelson (59kg) will compete for bronze.
TV Schedule – Women’s Wrestling Finals – World Championship Finals
- Tuesday, October 5: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Wednesday, October 6: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Thursday, October 7: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
2021 WNBA Playoffs (Semifinals and Finals)
The 2021 WNBA Playoffs are down to four teams: the Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury, and Chicago Sky.
The Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky currently lead their respective semifinal series 2-1 and can clinch a spot in the 2021 WNBA Finals with a win on Wednesday night.
On Her Turf‘s full guide to the 2021 WNBA Playoffs (including a full schedule and TV channel details) can be found here.
2021 NWSL Season – Schedule and TV Info
Amid allegations of abuse and a reckoning on player safety and treatment, the 2021 NWSL regular season is nearing its end.
Here is a schedule of the remaining NWSL regular season games in October 2021:
|Date
|NWSL Teams
|Game Time
|TV Network / How to Watch
|Wednesday, October 6
|NY/NJ Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit
|7pm ET
|CBS Sports Network
|Wednesday, October 6
|North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC
|7:30pm ET
|Paramount+
|Wednesday, October 6
|Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash
|10pm ET
|Paramount+
|Saturday, October 9
|Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
|7pm ET
|Twitch
|Saturday, October 9
|Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville
|7:30pm ET
|Paramount+
|Sunday, October 10
|Kansas City vs. Portland Thorns FC
|5pm ET
|Paramount+
|Sunday, October 10
|OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars
|7pm ET
|Paramount+
|Sunday, October 10
|Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage
|7pm ET
|Paramount+
|Saturday, October 16
|Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride
|7:30pm ET
|Paramount+
|Saturday, October 16
|Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City
|8pm ET
|Paramount+
|Saturday, October 16
|OL Reign vs Washington Spirit
|10pm ET
|Paramount+
|Sunday, October 17
|North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
|2pm ET
|CBS Sports Network
|Sunday, October 17
|Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns FC
|7pm ET
|Paramount+
|Friday, October 22
|Kansas City vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
|8pm ET
|Twitch
|Friday, October 29
|Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars
|7pm ET
|Twitch
|Saturday, October 30
|Kansas City vs. OL Reign
|7pm ET
|Paramount+
|Saturday, October 30
|Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage
|10pm
|Twitch
|Sunday, October 31
|Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash
|2pm ET
|Paramount+
|Sunday, October 31
|NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
|3pm ET
|CBS Sports Network
The top six teams at the end of the 2021 NWSL regular season will compete for the 2021 NWSL Championship.
LPGA – 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup – Schedule and TV Info
- Round 1 – Thursday, October 7 at 2pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)
- Round 2 – Friday, October 8 at 12pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)
- Round 3 – Saturday, October 9 at 12pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)
- Final Round – Sunday, October 10 at 12pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)
2021-2022 Women’s Super League (WSL) – Games on NBCSN
For a second straight season, Women’s Super League (WSL) games are airing in the United States on NBC Sports.
Here is a look at the upcoming WSL games on NBCSN this month:
- Saturday, October 9: Manchester City vs. Manchester United (Live at 8:30am ET, NBCSN)
- Sunday, October 10: Chelsea vs. Leicester City (11am on NBCSN)
You can find a full WSL guide and schedule (including streaming info) over on Pro Soccer Talk.
2021 Marathon Majors – How to Watch
Storyline to know: In a span of 42 days, 20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden will compete in all five marathon majors this fall. Already this fall, she finished second at the Berlin Marathon and third at the London Marathon. This coming weekend, McFadden will compete at the Chicago and Boston Marathons on back-to-back days.
2021 Chicago Marathon – TV Info
- Sunday, October 10 at 8am ET (Live on NBCSN, Peacock)
2021 Boston Marathon – TV Info
- Monday, October 11 at 7:30am ET (Live on NBCSN, Peacock)
LPGA – 2021 BMW Ladies Championship – Schedule and TV Channel Info
- Round 1 – Thursday, October 21 at 2pm (Golf Channel)
- Round 2 – Friday, October 22 at 6:30pm ET (Golf Channel)
- Round 3 – Saturday, October 23 at 6:30pm ET (Golf Channel)
- Final Round – Sunday, October 24 at 5:30pm ET (Golf Channel)
2021 World Gymnastics Championships – Schedule and TV Guide
Women’s All-Around Final
- Thursday, October 21 at 5:15am (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Thursday, October 21 at 7pm ET (Taped coverage on NBCSN)
Individual Apparatus Finals
- Saturday, October 23 at 5am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Sunday, October 24 at 3:30am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)
- Sunday, October 24 at 1:30pm ET (Taped coverage on NBC)
2021 Skate America – Schedule and TV Info
Pairs’ Short Program and Men’s Short Program
- Friday, October 22 at 9pm ET (Live on NBCSN)
Ladies’ Short Program and Rhythm Dance
- Saturday, October 23 at 5:30pm ET (Live on NBCSN)
Pairs’ Free and Men’s Free
- Saturday, October 23 at 10pm ET (Live on NBCSN)
Ladies’ Free and Free Dance
- Sunday, October 24 at 3pm ET (Live on NBC)
2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships – Schedule and TV Info
- Wednesday, October 27 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)
- Thursday, October 28 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)
- Friday, October 29 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)
- Saturday, October 30 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)
- Sunday, October 30 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)
U.S. Olympic Curling Trials – Mixed Doubles
While Trials for the men’s and women’s curling teams will take place in November, the U.S. mixed doubles team will be selected first. Trials will take place in Irving, California, and conclude on October 31.
Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC