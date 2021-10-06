Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Between the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, the conclusion of the 2021 NWSL regular season, and world championships in wrestling and gymnastics, October is a busy month in the women’s sports world.

Stay on top of it all with On Her Turf‘s viewing guide, which includes schedule and TV channel info for key games and competitions this month.

2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway

The U.S. women have a superstar roster that includes five-time world champ Adeline Gray, Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, and two-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis.

Kayla Miracle and Jenna Burkert kicked off the first day of women’s finals by winning medals in their respective weight classes (video highlights and recap here).

On Wednesday, Adeline Gray became the first American wrestler (of any gender, in any style) to win six world titles, while Sarah Hildebrandt and Forrest Molinari also reached the medal podium.

Women’s competition concludes on Thursday and the U.S. is guaranteed at least one more medal. Helen Maroulis secured herself a spot in the 57kg gold medal match, while Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68kg) and Maya Nelson (59kg) will compete for bronze.

TV Schedule – Women’s Wrestling Finals – World Championship Finals

Tuesday, October 5: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

Wednesday, October 6: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

Thursday, October 7: 12pm-2pm ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

2021 WNBA Playoffs (Semifinals and Finals)

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs are down to four teams: the Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury, and Chicago Sky.

The Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky currently lead their respective semifinal series 2-1 and can clinch a spot in the 2021 WNBA Finals with a win on Wednesday night.

On Her Turf‘s full guide to the 2021 WNBA Playoffs (including a full schedule and TV channel details) can be found here.

2021 NWSL Season – Schedule and TV Info

Amid allegations of abuse and a reckoning on player safety and treatment, the 2021 NWSL regular season is nearing its end.

Here is a schedule of the remaining NWSL regular season games in October 2021:

Date NWSL Teams Game Time TV Network / How to Watch Wednesday, October 6 NY/NJ Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit 7pm ET CBS Sports Network Wednesday, October 6 North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC 7:30pm ET Paramount+ Wednesday, October 6 Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash 10pm ET Paramount+ Saturday, October 9 Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 7pm ET Twitch Saturday, October 9 Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville 7:30pm ET Paramount+ Sunday, October 10 Kansas City vs. Portland Thorns FC 5pm ET Paramount+ Sunday, October 10 OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars 7pm ET Paramount+ Sunday, October 10 Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage 7pm ET Paramount+ Saturday, October 16 Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride 7:30pm ET Paramount+ Saturday, October 16 Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City 8pm ET Paramount+ Saturday, October 16 OL Reign vs Washington Spirit 10pm ET Paramount+ Sunday, October 17 North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 2pm ET CBS Sports Network Sunday, October 17 Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns FC 7pm ET Paramount+ Friday, October 22 Kansas City vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 8pm ET Twitch Friday, October 29 Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars 7pm ET Twitch Saturday, October 30 Kansas City vs. OL Reign 7pm ET Paramount+ Saturday, October 30 Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage 10pm Twitch Sunday, October 31 Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash 2pm ET Paramount+ Sunday, October 31 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC 3pm ET CBS Sports Network

The top six teams at the end of the 2021 NWSL regular season will compete for the 2021 NWSL Championship.

LPGA – 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup – Schedule and TV Info

Round 1 – Thursday, October 7 at 2pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)

Round 2 – Friday, October 8 at 12pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)

Round 3 – Saturday, October 9 at 12pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)

Final Round – Sunday, October 10 at 12pm ET (Live on Golf Channel)

2021-2022 Women’s Super League (WSL) – Games on NBCSN

For a second straight season, Women’s Super League (WSL) games are airing in the United States on NBC Sports.

Here is a look at the upcoming WSL games on NBCSN this month:

Saturday, October 9: Manchester City vs. Manchester United (Live at 8:30am ET, NBCSN)

Sunday, October 10: Chelsea vs. Leicester City (11am on NBCSN)

You can find a full WSL guide and schedule (including streaming info) over on Pro Soccer Talk.

2021 Marathon Majors – How to Watch

Storyline to know: In a span of 42 days, 20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden will compete in all five marathon majors this fall. Already this fall, she finished second at the Berlin Marathon and third at the London Marathon. This coming weekend, McFadden will compete at the Chicago and Boston Marathons on back-to-back days.

2021 Chicago Marathon – TV Info

Sunday, October 10 at 8am ET (Live on NBCSN, Peacock)

2021 Boston Marathon – TV Info

Monday, October 11 at 7:30am ET (Live on NBCSN, Peacock)

LPGA – 2021 BMW Ladies Championship – Schedule and TV Channel Info

Round 1 – Thursday, October 21 at 2pm (Golf Channel)

Round 2 – Friday, October 22 at 6:30pm ET (Golf Channel)

Round 3 – Saturday, October 23 at 6:30pm ET (Golf Channel)

Final Round – Sunday, October 24 at 5:30pm ET (Golf Channel)

2021 World Gymnastics Championships – Schedule and TV Guide

Women’s All-Around Final

Thursday, October 21 at 5:15am (Live on Olympic Channel)

Thursday, October 21 at 7pm ET (Taped coverage on NBCSN)

Individual Apparatus Finals

Saturday, October 23 at 5am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

Sunday, October 24 at 3:30am ET (Live on Olympic Channel)

Sunday, October 24 at 1:30pm ET (Taped coverage on NBC)

2021 Skate America – Schedule and TV Info

Pairs’ Short Program and Men’s Short Program

Friday, October 22 at 9pm ET (Live on NBCSN)

Ladies’ Short Program and Rhythm Dance

Saturday, October 23 at 5:30pm ET (Live on NBCSN)

Pairs’ Free and Men’s Free

Saturday, October 23 at 10pm ET (Live on NBCSN)

Ladies’ Free and Free Dance

Sunday, October 24 at 3pm ET (Live on NBC)

2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships – Schedule and TV Info

Wednesday, October 27 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)

Thursday, October 28 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)

Friday, October 29 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)

Saturday, October 30 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)

Sunday, October 30 at 6pm ET (Olympic Channel)

U.S. Olympic Curling Trials – Mixed Doubles

While Trials for the men’s and women’s curling teams will take place in November, the U.S. mixed doubles team will be selected first. Trials will take place in Irving, California, and conclude on October 31.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC