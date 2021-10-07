2021 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, full schedule, bracket, and results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs are in full swing. See below for results from rounds one and two, an updated playoff bracket and schedule, plus TV channel details for the semifinal round.

For schedule and TV info for a wider array of women’s sports happening this month (NWSL, LPGA, WSL, etc), you can find On Her Turf’s full October 2021 viewing guide here.

Quick refresher: How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

The playoff format is the same in 2021 as recent seasons. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season – regardless of conference – qualified for the WNBA playoffs.

A team’s regular season ranking is important: the top two teams (Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces) received a bye to the semifinal round, while the third- and fourth-ranked teams (Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm) received a bye to the second round. The first and second rounds are single elimination, while the semifinal and final rounds feature a best-of-five format.

Since the current WNBA playoff format was adopted in 2016, only once (2018) did the two teams that made the best-of-five finals differ from the two top teams at the end of the regular season. That year, the Washington Mystics (ranked third) defeated the No. 2 Atlanta Dream to qualify for the WNBA Finals. (The Mystics then lost in the Finals 3-0 to the top-ranked Seattle Storm.)

2021 WNBA Playoffs – Bracket and Seeds

Here are the teams still in the running for the 2021 WNBA title:

Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round) Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round) Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round) Seattle Storm (bye to second round) Phoenix Mercury Chicago Sky (clinched spot in 2021 WNBA Finals) Dallas Wings New York Liberty

Eliminated from title contention: Dallas Wings (7), New York Liberty (8), Seattle Storm (4), Minnesota Lynx (3), Connecticut Sun (1)

Here’s a look at the WNBA bracket for the semifinal round:

The semi-finals matchups are LOCKED IN 🔥 The #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google will be back in action on TUESDAY Yall ready ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/jYCzfWhqmd — WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2021

2021 WNBA Playoffs – Results

First Round (single elimination)

Thursday, September 23 Chicago (6) def. Dallas (7) – 81-64 Thursday, September 23 Phoenix (5) def. New York (8) – 83-82

Second Round Results (single elimination)

Sunday, September 26 Phoenix (5) def. Seattle (4) – 85-80 Sunday, September 26 Chicago (6) def. Minnesota (3) – 89-76

2021 WNBA Semifinals – Full Schedule and Results (best-of-five format)

Chicago clinched a spot in the 2021 WNBA Finals, while Las Vegas and Phoenix will play a decisive game five.

Tuesday, September 28 Game 1: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1) – 101-95 8pm ET ESPN2 Tuesday, September 28 Game 1: Las Vegas (2) def. Phoenix (5) – 96-90 10pm ET ESPN2 Thursday, September 30 Game 2: Connecticut (1) def. Chicago – 79-68 8pm ET ESPN2 Thursday, September 30 Game 2: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2) – 117-91 10pm ET ESPN2 Sunday, October 3 Game 3: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1) (Recap here) 1pm ET ESPN Sunday, October 3 Game 3: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2) (Recap here) 3pm ET ABC Wednesday, October 6 Game 4: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1) 8pm ET ESPN Wednesday, October 6 Game 4: Las Vegas (2) def. Phoenix (5) 10pm ET ESPN Friday, October 8 Game 5: Phoenix (5) at Las Vegas (2) 9pm ET ESPN2

2021 WNBA Finals (best-of-five format)

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.

Sunday, October 10 TBD – Game 1 3pm ET ABC Wednesday, October 13 TBD – Game 2 9pm ET ESPN Friday, October 15 TBD – Game 3 9pm ET ESPN2 Sunday, October 17 TBD – Game 4* 3pm ET ESPN Tuesday, October 19 TBD – Game 5* 9pm ET ESPN2

