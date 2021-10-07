2021 Wrestling Worlds: Helen Maroulis wins third world title (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American Helen Maroulis claimed her third world title at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway. Competing in the 57kg weight class, Maroulis defeated India’s Anshu Malik in the gold medal final, winning by fall.

The result marks Maroulis’ seventh career world or Olympic medal. She won her first world title in 2015, and in 2016, became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling.

After her victory in Oslo, Maroulis told reporters this world title was the toughest for her physically.

“I got COVID exactly 13 days ago.” Maroulis said. “The first two days were really bad.”

She missed the U.S. wrestling team’s pre-Worlds training camp and wasn’t cleared to leave the United States until her 10-day quarantine expired on October 3rd.

“I hadn’t been on the mat since I got [COVID] so I had no idea what to expect,” Maroulis said. “To be able to compete and put matches together, I’m very proud of that.”

Looking ahead to the next Olympic cycle, Maroulis said she is “definitely planning on Paris [in 2024], unless life changes.”

