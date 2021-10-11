Tatyana McFadden: Two marathon podiums in 24 hours

One day after winning the women’s wheelchair division at the Chicago Marathon, Tatyana McFadden finished second at the Boston Marathon, crossing the line in 1:50:20. Switzerland’s Manuela Schaer won the event in 1:35:21, marking her third career Boston Marathon title (2017, 2019, 2021).
Yen Hoang – who also raced Chicago, placing second – finished third in Boston (1:51:24).
The back-to-back Chicago and Boston marathons are all part of McFadden’s ambitious plan to race all five of this fall’s major marathons. McFadden – a 20-time Paralympic medalist – has finished in the top-three of each marathon so far:
Tatyana McFadden’s Fall Marathon Schedule and Results
- Berlin Marathon: second
- London Marathon: third
- Chicago Marathon: first
- Boston Marathon: second
- New York City Marathon: November 7
McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk – who also raced this weekend’s unprecedented marathon double – gave NBC Sports a behind-the-scenes tour of the logistics behind getting from Chicago to Boston.
Immediately after crossing the line in Chicago, McFadden’s parents packed her racing chair and caught a flight to Boston. McFadden took a bit of extra time to shower, eat, and then boarded her own flight.
Schaer – who skipped Sunday’s Chicago Marathon – has also had a busy fall racing season, winning three marathons (Berlin, London, Boston) in three weekends.
