Tatyana McFadden: Two marathon podiums in 24 hours

One day after winning the women’s wheelchair division at the Chicago Marathon, Tatyana McFadden finished second at the Boston Marathon, crossing the line in 1:50:20. Switzerland’s Manuela Schaer won the event in 1:35:21, marking her third career Boston Marathon title (2017, 2019, 2021).

Yen Hoang – who also raced Chicago, placing second – finished third in Boston (1:51:24).

The back-to-back Chicago and Boston marathons are all part of McFadden’s ambitious plan to race all five of this fall’s major marathons. McFadden – a 20-time Paralympic medalist – has finished in the top-three of each marathon so far:

Tatyana McFadden’s Fall Marathon Schedule and Results

Berlin Marathon: second

London Marathon: third

Chicago Marathon: first

Boston Marathon: second

New York City Marathon: November 7

McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk – who also raced this weekend’s unprecedented marathon double – gave NBC Sports a behind-the-scenes tour of the logistics behind getting from Chicago to Boston.

Immediately after crossing the line in Chicago, McFadden’s parents packed her racing chair and caught a flight to Boston. McFadden took a bit of extra time to shower, eat, and then boarded her own flight.

Just a day after winning their @ChiMarathon races, @TatyanaMcFadden & Daniel Romanchuk are at it again for the @bostonmarathon 🤯



📺 NBCSN

💻 https://t.co/cuSGiJVnrx pic.twitter.com/1Xg7yceszv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) October 11, 2021

Schaer – who skipped Sunday’s Chicago Marathon – has also had a busy fall racing season, winning three marathons (Berlin, London, Boston) in three weekends.

