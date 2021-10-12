2021 WNBA Finals: How to watch, full schedule, TV channels, and results

The 2021 WNBA Finals – featuring the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury – are in full swing. See below for results from the earlier rounds, an updated schedule, plus TV channel details for the WNBA Finals.
For schedule and TV info for a wider array of women’s sports happening this month (NWSL, LPGA, WSL, etc), you can find On Her Turf’s full October 2021 viewing guide here.
2021 WNBA Finals: Phoenix Mercury (5) vs. Chicago Sky (6)
Chicago currently leads the best-of-five series 1-0. Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.
|Sunday, October 10
|Game 1 – Chicago def. Phoenix
|3pm ET
|ABC
|Wednesday, October 13
|Game 2 – Chicago at Phoenix
|9pm ET
|ESPN
|Friday, October 15
|Game 3 – Phoenix at Chicago
|9pm ET
|ESPN2
|Sunday, October 17
|Game 4* – Phoenix at Chicago
|3pm ET
|ESPN
|Tuesday, October 19
|Game 5* – Chicago at Phoenix
|9pm ET
|ESPN2
2021 WNBA Playoffs – Seeds
Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round) Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round) Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round) Seattle Storm (bye to second round)
- Phoenix Mercury (clinched spot in 2021 WNBA Finals)
- Chicago Sky (clinched spot in 2021 WNBA Finals)
Dallas Wings New York Liberty
Eliminated from title contention: Dallas Wings (7), New York Liberty (8), Seattle Storm (4), Minnesota Lynx (3), Connecticut Sun (1), Las Vegas Aces (2)
2021 WNBA Playoffs – Results
First Round Results (single elimination)
|Thursday, September 23
|Chicago (6) def. Dallas (7) – 81-64
|Thursday, September 23
|Phoenix (5) def. New York (8) – 83-82
Second Round Results (single elimination)
|Sunday, September 26
|Phoenix (5) def. Seattle (4) – 85-80
|Sunday, September 26
|Chicago (6) def. Minnesota (3) – 89-76
Semifinal Round (best-of-five format)
|Tuesday, September 28
|Game 1: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1)
|8pm ET
|ESPN2
|Tuesday, September 28
|Game 1: Las Vegas (2) def. Phoenix (5)
|10pm ET
|ESPN2
|Thursday, September 30
|Game 2: Connecticut (1) def. Chicago
|8pm ET
|ESPN2
|Thursday, September 30
|Game 2: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2)
|10pm ET
|ESPN2
|Sunday, October 3
|Game 3: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1) (Recap here)
|1pm ET
|ESPN
|Sunday, October 3
|Game 3: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2) (Recap here)
|3pm ET
|ABC
|Wednesday, October 6
|Game 4: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1)
|8pm ET
|ESPN
|Wednesday, October 6
|Game 4: Las Vegas (2) def. Phoenix (5)
|10pm ET
|ESPN
|Friday, October 8
|Game 5: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2)
|9pm ET
|ESPN2
Quick refresher: How do the WNBA Playoffs work?
The playoff format is the same in 2021 as recent seasons. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season – regardless of conference – qualified for the WNBA playoffs.
The top two teams (Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces) received a bye to the semifinal round, while the third- and fourth-ranked teams (Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm) received a bye to the second round. The first and second rounds were single elimination, while the semifinal and final rounds feature a best-of-five format.
