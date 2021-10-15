2021 WNBA Finals: How to watch, full schedule, TV channels, and results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 WNBA Finals – featuring the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury – are in full swing. See below for results from the earlier rounds, an updated schedule, plus TV channel details for the WNBA Finals.

For schedule and TV info for a wider array of women’s sports happening this month (NWSL, LPGA, WSL, etc), you can find On Her Turf’s full October 2021 viewing guide here.

2021 WNBA Finals: Phoenix Mercury (5) vs. Chicago Sky (6)

Chicago currently leads the best-of-five series 1-0. Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.

RESULTS

Sunday, October 10 Game 1 – Chicago defeated Phoenix Wednesday, October 13 Game 2 – Phoenix defeated Chicago (recap here)

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, October 15 Game 3 – Phoenix at Chicago 9pm ET ESPN2 Sunday, October 17 Game 4 – Phoenix at Chicago 3pm ET ESPN Tuesday, October 19 Game 5* – Chicago at Phoenix 9pm ET ESPN2

2021 WNBA Playoffs – Seeds

Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round) Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round) Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round) Seattle Storm (bye to second round) Phoenix Mercury (clinched spot in 2021 WNBA Finals) Chicago Sky (clinched spot in 2021 WNBA Finals) Dallas Wings New York Liberty

Eliminated from title contention: Dallas Wings (7), New York Liberty (8), Seattle Storm (4), Minnesota Lynx (3), Connecticut Sun (1), Las Vegas Aces (2)

2021 WNBA Playoffs – Results

First Round Results (single elimination)

Thursday, September 23 Chicago (6) def. Dallas (7) – 81-64 Thursday, September 23 Phoenix (5) def. New York (8) – 83-82

Second Round Results (single elimination)

Sunday, September 26 Phoenix (5) def. Seattle (4) – 85-80 Sunday, September 26 Chicago (6) def. Minnesota (3) – 89-76

Semifinal Round (best-of-five format)

Tuesday, September 28 Game 1: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1) 8pm ET ESPN2 Tuesday, September 28 Game 1: Las Vegas (2) def. Phoenix (5) 10pm ET ESPN2 Thursday, September 30 Game 2: Connecticut (1) def. Chicago 8pm ET ESPN2 Thursday, September 30 Game 2: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2) 10pm ET ESPN2 Sunday, October 3 Game 3: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1) (Recap here) 1pm ET ESPN Sunday, October 3 Game 3: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2) (Recap here) 3pm ET ABC Wednesday, October 6 Game 4: Chicago (6) def. Connecticut (1) 8pm ET ESPN Wednesday, October 6 Game 4: Las Vegas (2) def. Phoenix (5) 10pm ET ESPN Friday, October 8 Game 5: Phoenix (5) def. Las Vegas (2) 9pm ET ESPN2

Quick refresher: How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

The playoff format is the same in 2021 as recent seasons. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season – regardless of conference – qualified for the WNBA playoffs.

The top two teams (Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces) received a bye to the semifinal round, while the third- and fourth-ranked teams (Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm) received a bye to the second round. The first and second rounds were single elimination, while the semifinal and final rounds feature a best-of-five format.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC