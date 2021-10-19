Chicago Sky parade featured door broken by Diana Taurasi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than 48 hours after the Chicago Sky won the franchise’s first ever WNBA title, the city celebrated the team with a parade and rally.

As Sky players departed from Wintrust Arena on Tuesday morning, a special guest was spotted: a cracked door, reportedly broken by Diana Taurasi after Phoenix’s game four loss.

When asked about the broken door on Monday night (Mercury players declined to do media on Sunday), Taurasi joked, “There were a lot of doors in there.”

On Tuesday, the Sky responded with an iconic troll: taking the door off its hinges and hauling it out for a “special guest appearance.”