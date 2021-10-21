International Friendly: USWNT, South Korea draw 0-0 in Kansas City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The opportunities were there, but the goals were not.

On Thursday night in Kansas City, the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) and South Korea played to a 1-1 draw. It marked the third game in the USWNT’s post-Olympic victory tour and the penultimate game of Carli Lloyd‘s USWNT career.

The U.S. controlled the game, outshooting South Korea 19-8 and maintaining possession for nearly two-thirds of the game.

South Korean goalie Yoon Young-Geul had an excellent showing, which included multiple clutch saves in the dying minutes of the match.

“Today she was their best player,” U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “It was good for us that we created those opportunities. If it takes something like the saves she had in the game, so be it. That’s all we can do.”

The draw snapped a 22-match home soil win streak for the U.S. The Americans were one win away from matching the longest home streak in team history, set from April 1993 to February 1996. They are still unbeaten in their last 61 matches at home, which includes 55 wins and six draws.

One drought also nearly came to an end in Kansas City. In the 46th minute, Becky Sauerbrunn came close to scoring the first goal of her USWNT career. Currently at 196 caps, Sauerbrunn is nearing the USWNT record for most caps without scoring. (The current record, 202, is held by goalkeeper Hope Solo.)

The U.S. and South Korea will play again on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

