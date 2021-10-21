Video: Melnikova snaps U.S. all-around streak at 2021 Gymnastics Worlds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first gold medal of the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushi, Japan, went to Russia’s Angelina Melnikova. The 21-year-old claimed the women’s individual all-around title, adding to her 2020 Olympic all-around bronze and 2019 world all-around bronze. (Video of Melnikova’s performance is embedded above.)

Americans Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello claimed silver and bronze, respectively. (Video highlights of both Wong and DiCello’s performances are embedded below.)

Melnikova’s win marks the first time since 2010 that the U.S. didn’t claim the women’s all-around world or Olympic title. Simone Biles alone had won five of the last six world titles heading into this year’s World Championships, with Morgan Hurd claiming the top spot in 2017 while Biles was taking a post-Rio break.

Women’s Individual All-Around Champions at the World Championships and Olympics (2010-2021)

2021 Worlds: Angelina Melnikova (Russian Gymnastics Federation)

(Russian Gymnastics Federation) 2020 Olympics: Suni Lee (USA)

(USA) 2019 Worlds: Simone Biles (USA)

(USA) 2018 Worlds: Simone Biles (USA)

(USA) 2017 Worlds: Morgan Hurd (USA)

(USA) 2016 Olympics: Simone Biles (USA)

(USA) 2015 Worlds: Simone Biles (USA)

(USA) 2014 Worlds: Simone Biles (USA)

(USA) 2013 Worlds: Simone Biles (USA)

(USA) 2012 Olympics: Gabby Douglas (USA)

(USA) 2011 Worlds: Jordyn Wieber (USA)

(USA) 2010 Words: Aliya Mustafina (RUS)

None of the U.S. women who competed in Tokyo are participating in this year’s World Gymnastics Championships. Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, and MyKayla Skinner are all performing at Biles’ “Gold Over America Tour,” while Suni Lee is competing on the current season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The World Gymnastics Championships aren’t normally held in the Olympic year, but with the Tokyo Games postponed from 2020 to 2021, this year’s competition broke that tradition.

Leanne Wong wins all-around silver (video)

Kayla DiCello earns bronze in all-around final (video)

This story will continue to be updated.

