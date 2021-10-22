French teen Tess Ledeux wins big air season opener (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tess Ledeux made a statement at the first big air World Cup of the 2021-22 season. In her second run at the World Cup stop in Chur, Switzerland, the 19-year-old from France threw down a massive double cork 1260. Her score of 95.25 propelled her to the top of the leaderboard.

Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin – the 2018 Olympic champion in slopestyle – placed second, while Canadian Elena Gaskell finished third. (A video highlight of all three competitors is embedded above.)

Freeskiing’s big air event will make its Olympic debut this winter in Beijing. The snowboarding version of the event was first contested at the Olympics in 2018.

Ledeux is expected to be one of the top freeskiing contenders in Beijing, both in big air and slopestyle. The teenager is a two-time world champion in freeskiing, with one title coming in slopestyle (2017) and the other in big air (2021).

