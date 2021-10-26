An NWSL first, Racing Louisville FC to provide fertility services

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Racing Louisville FC announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Kentucky Fertility Institute to provide players with “a modern health benefit.” The club is the first in the NWSL to provide players with fertility services.

“Women’s professional athletes have long been burdened with an excruciating choice of continuing their finite careers or taking time off — sometimes retiring — to start a family,” Brynn Sebring, Racing Louisville’s director of player experience, said in a statement. “With the Kentucky Fertility Institute’s help, Racing Louisville has effectively eliminated the financial burden of an alternate solution, allowing our athletes a choice few other players have.”

As part of the agreement, Racing Louisville players will receive complementary fertility preservation services, including egg freezing, embryo freezing, and long-term storage. The deal also ensures that players who later leave the club will continue to have their cryo-storage fees covered.

“Top of the line. Recognizing the importance of players having options, and actually providing them!” Racing Louisville forward Cheyna Matthews wrote on Twitter.

Alex Morgan, who plays for the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, also celebrated the news:

While Racing Louisville is now the first NWSL club to cover costs of this service, the WNBA helped raise the bar in 2019. As part of the WNBA’s landmark collective bargaining agreement, veteran WNBA players – who have played eight or more seasons – can now be reimbursed up to $20,000 each year for costs related to adoption, surrogacy, egg freezing or fertility/infertility treatment.

