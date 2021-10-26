Sue Bird says playing in new Climate Pledge Arena is “very tempting”

By Alex AzziOct 26, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi talking with Holly Rowe after round two of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs
Getty Images
When the Seattle Storm lost in round two of the WNBA Playoffs last month, it was unclear if Sue Bird had just played her basketball game.

“This is the first off-season where I feel like I need to weigh [the decision],” Bird said after the loss. “Usually I’m like, ‘Nope, one more year… This is the first time I’m really gonna sit back and, I don’t know, see how I feel.”

While Bird has not yet made an official decision on whether to retire, the 41-year-old guard says the prospect of playing in Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena is tempting.

“I happened to be in there for the opening of the Kraken game. And … it was tempting,” Bird said on ESPN’s “Manningcast” on Monday night. “The thoughts of playing there were very tempting. I’ll leave you with that.”

Climate Pledge Arena – previously KeyArena – reopened earlier this month following a multi-year renovation that cost over $1 billion.

