2021 NWSL Playoffs: How to watch, full schedule, TV channels, and more

The 2021 NWSL Playoffs begin this Sunday, November 7, with two games: Chicago Red Stars (4) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC (5) and Washington Spirit (3) vs. North Carolina Courage (6).

See below for the NWSL playoff bracket, full schedule, and TV channel info.

How do the NWSL playoffs work?

The 2021 NWSL Playoffs will feature three single-elimination rounds, culminating with the 2021 NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 20.

New for the 2021 season: the top six teams at the end of the regular season qualified for the NWSL playoffs, with the top two teams (Portland Thorns FC and OL Reign) receiving a bye to the semifinal round. Prior to 2021, only four teams qualified for the NWSL playoffs.

If any playoff game is tied after 90 minutes of play, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played. If the score is still tied at the conclusion of extra time, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout.

2021 NWSL Playoffs: Seeds and Bracket

With a 13-6-5 record, the Portland Thorns won the 2021 NWSL Shield (awarded to the team with the best regular season record). Here are the five other teams that qualified for the 2021 NWSL Playoffs:

Portland Thorns FC (bye to semifinal round) OL Reign (bye to semifinal round) Washington Spirit Chicago Red Stars NJ/NY Gotham FC North Carolina Courage

Full Playoff Schedule

Quarterfinals:

Date and Time Teams Location How to Watch in the U.S. How to Watch Internationally Sunday, November 7 at 3pm ET Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Illinois) CBS Sports Network Twitch Sunday, November 7 at 5:30pm ET Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage Audi Field (Washington, D.C.) Paramount+ Twitch

Semifinals:

Date and Time Teams Location How to Watch in the U.S. How to Watch Internationally Sunday, November 14 at 3pm ET OL Reign vs. TBD Cheney Stadium (Tacoma, Washington) CBS Sports Network Twitch Sunday, November 14 at 5:30pm ET Portland Thorns FC vs. TBD Providence Park (Portland, Oregon) CBS Sports Network Twitch

2021 NWSL Championship: