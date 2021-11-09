San Diego Wave Fútbol Club: NWSL’s newest team gets a name

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The National Women Soccer League’s 12th team announced its name on Tuesday: The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club.

“We listened to soccer fans and community leaders, and we are proud to select a name that connects with the people and essence of San Diego,” San Diego FC President Jill Ellis said in a statement. “A wave is a strong symbol and, like our club, it is an integral part of something bigger.”

The NWSL announced that San Diego would be home to the league’s newest club in June 2021. In addition to Ellis, San Diego Wave FC is led by Head Coach Casey Stoney, Vice-Chairman Matt Alvarez and owner Ron Burkle.

According to Tuesday’s release, Torero Stadium will be the temporary home of the team when it begins play in spring 2022. The team’s permanent venue – as well as its official crest – will be announced at a later date.

The news comes ahead of the semifinal round of the 2021 NWSL Playoffs. On Sunday, the Ol Reign will take on the Washington Spirit, while the Portland Thorns will host the Chicago Red Stars. A full schedule of the 2021 NWSL Playoffs – complete with TV channel info – can be found here.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Abby Wambach gets surprise at finish line after NYC Marathon