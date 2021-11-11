Crystal Dunn announces pregnancy, baby due May 2022

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT star Crystal Dunn and husband Pierre Soubrier are adding a baby to their brood.

“We are so excited and happy to be adding a new member to our family in 2022,” Dunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The baby’s due date is May 2022.

Dunn’s social media posts also included an emoji shoutout to the family’s chickens, which Dunn and Soubrier welcomed to their backyard in 2020.

The 𝒃𝒊𝒈𝒈𝒆𝒔𝒕 blessing of them all: we are 𝒔𝒐 excited and happy to be adding a new member to our family in 2022!

✨👶🏽🐓🐓🐓🐓🐓🐈🐈🐈✨ Photo cred:📸@KP_KaylaMarie pic.twitter.com/m0mXyJQ3OT — Crystal Dunn | Soubrier | (@Cdunn19) November 11, 2021

Dunn’s pregnancy announcement helps explain her recent absence from the soccer pitch. She opted out of the USWNT’s October friendlies against South Korea and was not named to the U.S. national team roster for an upcoming series against Australia later this month.

Her last NWSL game for the Portland Thorns was in mid-October.

The Thorns are the top-ranked team in the 2021 NWSL Playoffs and will play the fourth seeded Chicago Red Stars in the semifinal round on Sunday. (Full schedule and tune-in info here.)