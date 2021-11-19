2021 NWSL Playoffs: How to watch, full schedule, results, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NWSL Championship Final (Saturday at 12pm ET on CBS) will feature the Chicago Red Stars vs. the Washington Spirit. Both teams will be aiming to win their first ever NWSL championship.

See below for the full 2021 NWSL bracket, complete playoff schedule and results, TV channel info, and more.

How do the NWSL playoffs work?

The 2021 NWSL Playoffs will feature three single-elimination rounds, culminating with the 2021 NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 20.

New for the 2021 season: the top six teams at the end of the regular season qualified for the NWSL playoffs, with the top two teams (Portland Thorns FC and OL Reign) receiving a bye to the semifinal round. Prior to 2021, only four teams qualified for the NWSL playoffs.

If any playoff game is tied after 90 minutes of play, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played. If the score is still tied at the conclusion of extra time, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: 2021 NWSL Timeline – Amid league failures, players reclaim control

2021 NWSL Playoffs: Seeds and Bracket

With a 13-6-5 record, the Portland Thorns won the 2021 NWSL Shield (awarded to the team with the best regular season record). Here are the five other teams that qualified for the 2021 NWSL Playoffs:

Portland Thorns FC (bye to semifinal round, lost to Chicago) OL Reign (bye to semifinal round, lost to Washington) Washington Spirit (advanced to 2021 NWSL final) Chicago Red Stars (advanced to 2021 NWSL final) NJ/NY Gotham FC (lost in quarterfinal round) North Carolina Courage (lost in quarterfinal round)

Schedule and Results

NWSL Quarterfinal Results:

Date and Time Teams Location Result Sunday, November 7 at 3pm ET Chicago Red Stars def. NJ/NY Gotham FC SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Illinois) Chicago won 1-0 Sunday, November 7 at 5:30pm ET Washington Spirit def. North Carolina Courage Audi Field (Washington, D.C.) Washington won 1-0 (extra time)

NWSL Semifinal Results:

Date and Time Teams Location Result Sunday, November 14 at 3pm ET OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit Cheney Stadium (Tacoma, Washington) Washington won 2-1 Sunday, November 14 at 5:30pm ET Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars Providence Park (Portland, Oregon) Chicago won 2-0

2021 NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

Date and Time Teams Location How to Watch Saturday, November 20 at 12pm ET Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky) CBS

PREVIEW OF THE 2021 NWSL FINAL: Washington and Chicago both playing for first ever title