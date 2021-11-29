Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alpine Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin wins Killington slalom, ties World Cup record

Competing in front of a home crowd, U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin won Sunday’s slalom at the World Cup stop in Killington, Vermont. It marks Shiffrin’s 46th career slalom victory, which ties her with Swede Ingemar Stenmark for most World Cup wins in a single discipline. (Video of Shiffrin’s win is embedded above.)

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who won the first two slalom races of the 2021-22 World Cup season, finished second (0.75 seconds behind). Three-time Olympic medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland rounded out the podium.

“We both had a mistake, but I think [Petra’s] was a bit bigger,” Shiffrin said after the second run. “It’s tight this year and quite exciting. I hope everybody enjoyed watching.”

Soccer: Brazil’s Formiga concludes legendary national team career

Formiga‘s career spans nearly the entire history of women’s international soccer. When she was born in 1978, there was a Brazilian law that banned women from playing soccer.

Despite receiving pushback from her brothers, Formiga found her way to the pitch. While she missed the first ever Women’s World Cup (she was 13 in 1991), the 43-year-old has competed in every World Cup since.

In addition to holding the record for most World Cup appearances by any soccer player (7), at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, she became the first athlete to compete at seven Olympics in any team sport. In other words: there has never been a women’s Olympic soccer tournament that didn’t include Formiga.

But on Thursday, Formiga played her last national team match, contributing 15 minutes in Brazil’s 6-1 win over India.

“I didn’t think that she would ever retire,” U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday. “If you watch her play 15 years ago, 20 years ago, and now – you don’t see any difference. [She’s] such a legend and great player.”

Soccer: Ashley Hatch, Casey Murphy star in USWNT win over Australia

With a refreshed roster, the U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated Australia 3-0 on Saturday. The game was played in front of over 36,000 fans at Stadium Australia, the venue that will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

Competing in a national team jersey for just the third time, Washington Spirit forward and 2021 NWSL Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch scored just 24 seconds into the first half – marking the third-fastest goal in USWNT history. Rose Lavelle and Lindsay Horan (penalty kick) also tallied goals.

Goalkeeper Casey Murphy made the most of her international debut, recording eight saves and becoming the seventh goalkeeper to record a clean sheet in her first USWNT cap.

In addition to Murphy, three other players – Bethany Balcer, Morgan Weaver, and Ashley Sanchez – made their international debuts against Australia.

The U.S. and Australia will compete again on Tuesday (4:05am ET on ESPN) at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Cross-country skiing: Frida Karlsson, Therese Johaug lead World Cup standings

Cross-country skiing’s World Cup season got underway this weekend with three women’s races in Ruka, Finland. Athletes from Norway and Sweden filled eight of nine podium spots to start the 2021-22 season.

Swede Frida Karlsson currently owns the top spot in the overall World Cup standings. She defeated Norway’s Therese Johaug to win Saturday’s 10km classical, while Johaug battled back to claim victory in Sunday’s 10km freestyle pursuit (video embedded below).

Karlsson, a seven-time world medalist who previously competed in middle-distance running, is aiming to make her Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Johaug, meanwhile, will be competing at her first Olympics since 2014. The three-time Olympic medalist missed the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games after testing positive for the steroid clostebol in September 2016. Johaug – who is a huge star in Norway – says the positive test was the result of a lotion she used to treat a sunburn on her lips. Since her suspension ended in 2019, Johaug won the overall World Cup title in 2020 and four world titles in 2021.

Figure skating: 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva breaks world record

Russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva won the Rostelcom Cup on Saturday with a record-breaking score. The 15-year-old tallied 272.71 points between her short program and free skate, finishing a massive 43-plus points ahead of second-place finisher Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, also of Russia. (Video of Valiyeva’s record-breaking free skate is below.)

For Russia’s female figure skaters, making their country’s three-women Olympic roster will likely be more difficult than winning a medal at the Olympics. Russian women earned five of the six spots at the upcoming Grand Prix Final, but only three can make the Olympic team for Beijing.

