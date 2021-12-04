Two days after gaining U.S. citizenship, Kaillie Humphries wins bobsled World Cup (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kaillie Humphries won the women’s monobob at the World Cup stop Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday – just two days after becoming a U.S. citizen.

It was a whirlwind week for Humphries. After competing in the qualifying runs in Altenberg on Tuesday, she flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday, was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Thursday, and then immediately returned to Germany to compete in this weekend’s races.

According to USA Bobsled/Skeleton, Humphries’ husband, Travis Armbruster, and her teammates helped take care of her runners and sleds while she was dashing around the globe.

“I relied on my husband, my family, my team, and my sponsors who helped me regardless of if I was going to the games,” Humphries told USA Bobsled. “They supported me as Kaillie, for who I am and not for what I do. It gave me confidence that I was doing the right thing by coming to the U.S. I stood up for my mental health and my safety, and came to a country that believes in me. The American dream is alive and well, and I’m living proof of that.”

Humphries was in second place after the first run on Saturday, but posted the fastest time in the second run to win the event, finishing 0.06 seconds ahead of Canadian Cynthia Appiah. Germany’s Laura Nolte placed third while fellow American Elana Meyers Taylor finished in sixth.

Humphries previously represented Canada, but the two-time Olympic gold medalist departed the federation in 2019 after filing a complaint alleging verbal and mental harassment by Canada’s bobsled coach.

While she has been competing for the U.S. at bobsled World Cups and world championships since 2019, her path to the Olympics was blocked without U.S. citizenship. Until this week, the 36-year-old was unsure if she would be granted citizenship ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin February 3rd.

