U.S. Women’s Open doubles purse with new presenting sponsor

The USGA announced on Friday that it is nearly doubling the purse of the U.S. Women’s Open – from $5.5 million to $10 million – ahead of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, which will be held at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in June.

The increased purse was announced as part of a new long-term partnership between the USGA and ProMedica, a not-for-profit healthcare organization. ProMedica will become the presenting partner of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning,” Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA said in a press release. “This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event.”

The announcement also brings the U.S. Women’s Open closer to the purse awarded at the U.S. (Men’s) Open. The 2021 U.S. Open had a purse of $12.5 million, with winner Jon Rahm taking home $2,250,000.

The USGA said it will continue to increase the women’s purse to $12 million over the next five years.

Whan, asked when he expected the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. (Men’s) Open to provide equal prize money, did not provide a target year.

“The men’s purse is a moving target and they’ll see increases as well,” he said. “I’m not sure equal purses is the end-all, end-all, because I’m not sure you couldn’t go farther – in time.

“But I think the only way to get to those levels is to have monster increases, not regular increases. And we’re really proud to be part of a monster increase.”

As part of Friday’s announcement, the USGA also named five additional sites that will hold future editions of the U.S. Women’s Open. New sites are indicated with an asterisk (*):

2022: Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club

2023: Pebble Beach Golf Links

2024: Lancaster Country Club

2025: Erin Hills

2026: Riviera Country Club*

2027: Inverness Club*

2028: Oakmont Country Club

2029: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club*

2030: Interlachen Country Club*

2031: Oakland Hills Country Club*

2034: Merion Golf Club*

2038: Oakmont Country Club

2042: Oakland Hills Country Club

2046: Merion Golf Club

This story will continue to be updated.

