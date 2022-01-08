Olivia Giaccio becomes first woman to land moguls cork 10 (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American moguls skier Olivia Giaccio became the first woman to complete a cork 1080 (also known as a “cork 10”) when she landed the trick during Saturday’s World Cup stop in Tremblant, Canada.

In a cork 1080, the athlete completes three rotations, one of them off-axis. Giacco, who finished fifth overall, accomplished the feat twice: in her first finals run and then again in the super final. (Video of Giacco’s historic trick is embedded above.)

In moguls, athletes receive points for time, air, and quality of turns. While Giacco received the biggest air score in the super final, she trailed her fellow competitors in both turn points and speed points.

Olympic gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France won Saturday’s competition. Australia’s Jakara Anthony finished second, while Japan’s Kawamura Anri placed third.

Giacco first attempted the cork 10 in competition at the 2019 World Cup stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan, but it did not go her way that day.

“It’s something that’s been on my mind ever since Kazakhstan,” she told U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “It was a matter of time [this season] since I trained it all summer—just a question of when. The venue was awesome today, it was perfect for it. To compete it and make history was pretty incredible. Sweet to check off that goal. I’m excited to see tons of little girls go do 10s in the future.”

Giacco is aiming to make her Olympic debut at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Two American women – Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar – have already mathematically qualified for the U.S. Olympic moguls team, while Giacco has a strong chance of earning one of the remaining spots. The U.S. team will be announced after next weekend’s moguls World Cup stop in Deer Valley.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC