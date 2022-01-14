Olympic favorite Kimberley Bos wins Netherlands’ first WC sliding title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia has done it again. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands has done it for the first time, and the first time in her country’s history.

Dukurs and Bos cemented their status as gold-medal favorites at the Beijing Olympics by finishing off World Cup skeleton overall season championships on Friday — the 11th for Dukurs, the first for Bos. Dukurs capped his title with a win in the season finale, and a second-place finish by Bos in the women’s race was more than good enough to clinch her title.

“This is super cool,” said Bos, the first athlete from the Netherlands in any sliding sport — bobsled, skeleton or luge — to win a season-long World Cup title.

Dukurs got his 11th championship in the last 13 seasons.

WOMEN’S SKELETON

Jaclyn Narracott of Australia got her first World Cup medal in the women’s race, posting the fastest time in the first run and holding on in the second to win in 2 minutes, 17.56 seconds. Bos was second in 2:17.62 and Mirela Rahneva of Canada was third in 2:18.22.

For the U.S., Kelly Curtis led the way with a career-best sixth-place finish — which would appear to be good enough to get her a spot on the U.S. Olympic team that will be announced Saturday. Katie Uhlaender was ninth, likely sealing up her fifth Olympic berth, and Megan Henry was 15th.

Bos ended the season with 1,600 points, medaling in six of eight races. Austria’s Janine Flock was second with 1,481 points and Russia’s Elena Nikitina was third with 1,458.

The Beijing Games are the final races of the season for skeleton. Many national teams will finalize their Olympic rosters in the coming days.