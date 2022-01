2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: How to watch every women’s event

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will provide many competitors with the biggest test of their athletic careers, just watching the Olympics – with a 13-hour time difference between China and U.S. eastern time – presents a challenge of its own for viewers asking, “When and how do I watch my favorite Olympic event?”

If you’re a women’s sports fan, look no further. Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, On Her Turf has compiled a complete schedule of every women’s and mixed gender event – qualifying and finals! – for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.

The U.S. and Canadian hockey teams in group play? Check. The women’s figure skating competition? We’ve got you. Every curling round robin session? Yes, and there are a lot of them!

When is the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, though competition in some sports begins on February 2.

You can watch the Opening Ceremony live at 6:30am ET (NBC) on Friday morning, but if you don’t wake up in time, the ceremony will also re-air at 8pm ET on NBC.

The Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics

For viewers in the United States, you have some options:

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.

You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Many events will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here.

At the Winter Olympics, event dates/times are always subject to change – a known side effect of playing sports on snow and ice. The most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.

This post will also be updated throughout the Games – so bookmark it now and keep checking back for updates.

A few notes about On Her Turf’s schedule / TV guide for the Beijing Winter Games:

While the columns include both Beijing time and U.S. eastern time, the day delineations by row occur at 12am eastern time.

Gold medal events are identified in bold.

2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: How to watch every women’s and mixed gender event

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #1 SWE vs. GBR

AUS vs. USA

NOR vs. CZE

CHN vs. SUI 2/2/22 7:05 AM 2/2/22 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #2 AUS vs. CHN

SWE vs. CZE

USA vs. ITA

GBR vs. CAN 2/2/22 8:05 PM 2/3/22 9:05 AM Hockey Women’s Group B (CHN vs CZE) 2/2/22 11:10 PM 2/3/22 12:10 PM Hockey Women’s Group A (SUI vs CAN) 2/2/22 11:10 PM 2/3/22 12:10 PM Thursday, February 3, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #3 ITA vs. SUI

USA vs. NOR 2/3/22 1:05 AM 2/3/22 2:05 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (JPN vs SWE) 2/3/22 3:40 AM 2/3/22 4:40 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls (Qualifying #1) 2/3/22 5:00 AM 2/3/22 6:00 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #4 NOR vs. CAN

SUI vs. GBR

CHN vs. SWE

CZE vs. AUS 2/3/22 7:05 AM 2/3/22 8:05 PM Hockey Women’s Group A (FIN vs USA) 2/3/22 8:10 AM 2/3/22 9:10 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #5 SWE vs. AUS

CAN vs. SUI

ITA vs. NOR 2/3/33 7:35 PM 2/4/22 8:35 AM Figure Skating Team Event Men’s Short Program

Ice Dance Rhythm Dance

Pairs’ Short Program 2/3/22 8:55 PM 2/4/22 9:55 AM Hockey Women’s Group A (ROC vs SUI) 2/3/22 11:10 PM 2/4/22 12:10 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (DEN vs CHN) 2/3/22 11:10 PM 2/4/22 12:10 PM Friday, February 4, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #6 CZE vs. ITA

CHN vs. CAN

GBR vs. AUS

SWE vs. USA 2/4/22 12:35 AM 2/4/22 1:35 PM Opening Ceremony 2/4/22 6:55 AM 2/4/22 7:55 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #7 AUS vs. NOR

SUI vs. SWE 2/4/22 8:05 PM 2/5/22 9:05 AM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Qualification) 2/4/22 9:45 PM 2/5/22 10:45 AM Hockey Women’s Group A (CAN vs FIN) 2/4/22 11:10 PM 2/5/22 12:10 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #8 CHN vs. USA

CZE vs. GBR

SWE vs. CAN

AUS vs. ITA 2/5/22 1:05 AM 2/5/22 2:05 PM Cross-Country Skiing Women’s Skiathlon 2/5/22 2:45 AM 2/5/22 3:45 PM Speed Skating Women’s 3000m 2/5/22 3:30 AM 2/5/22 4:30 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (CZE vs SWE) 2/5/22 3:40 AM 2/5/22 4:40 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (DEN vs JPN) 2/5/22 3:40 AM 2/5/22 4:40 PM Biathlon Mixed Relay 2/5/22 4:00 AM 2/5/22 5:00 PM Ski Jumping Women’s Individual Normal Hill (First Round and Final) 2/5/22 5:45 AM 2/5/22 6:45 PM Short Track Women’s 500m (Heats) Mixed Relay (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final) 2/5/22 6:00 AM 2/5/22 7:00 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #9 GBR vs. ITA

NOR vs. CHN

CZE vs. SUI

USA vs. CAN 2/5/22 7:05 AM 2/5/22 8:05 PM Hockey Women’s Group A (USA vs ROC) 2/5/22 8:10 AM 2/5/22 9:10 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #10 USA vs. CZE

GBR vs. CHN 2/5/22 8:05 PM 2/6/22 9:05 AM Figure Skating Team Event Women’s Short Program

Men’s Free Skate 2/5/22 8:30 PM 2/6/22 9:30 AM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Final) 2/5/22 8:30 PM 2/6/22 9:30 AM Sunday, February 6, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #11 NOR vs. SWE

AUS vs. SUI

ITA vs. CHN

CAN vs. CZE 2/6/22 1:05 AM 2/6/22 2:05 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (CHN vs JPN) 2/6/22 3:40 AM 2/6/22 4:40 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls (Qualifying #2) 2/6/22 5:00 AM 2/6/22 6:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls (Final) 2/6/22 6:30 AM 2/6/22 7:30 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #12 CAN vs. AUS

ITA vs. SWE

SUI vs. USA

NOR vs. GBR 2/6/22 7:05 AM 2/6/22 8:05 PM Hockey Women’s Group A (SUI vs USA) 2/6/22 8:10 AM 2/6/22 9:10 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin #13 SUI vs. NOR

CAN vs. ITA

USA vs. GBR

CZE vs. CHN 2/6/22 8:05 PM 2/7/22 9:05 AM Figure Skating Team Event Pairs’ Free Skate

Ice Dance Free Dance

Women’s Free Skate 2/6/22 8:15 PM 2/7/22 9:15 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Big Air (Qualifying) 2/6/22 8:30 PM 2/7/22 9:30 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) 2/6/22 9:15 PM 2/7/22 10:15 AM Hockey Women’s Group A (CAN vs ROC) 2/6/22 11:10 PM 2/7/22 12:10 PM Monday, February 7, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) 2/7/22 12:45 AM 2/7/22 1:45 PM Speed Skating Women’s 1500m 2/7/22 3:30 AM 2/7/22 4:30 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (CZE vs DEN) 2/7/22 3:40 AM 2/7/22 4:40 PM Biathlon Women’s 15km Individual 2/7/22 4:00 AM 2/7/22 5:00 PM Short Track Women’s 500m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final) 2/7/22 6:30 AM 2/7/22 7:30 PM Ski Jumping Mixed Team Normal Hill (First Round and Final) 2/7/22 6:45 AM 2/7/22 7:45 PM Luge Women’s Luge (Runs 1 & 2) 2/7/22 6:50 AM 2/7/22 7:50 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Semifinal #1 2/7/22 7:05 AM 2/7/22 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Semifinal #2 2/7/22 7:05 AM 2/7/22 8:05 PM Hockey Women’s Group A (FIN vs SUI) 2/7/22 8:10 AM 2/7/22 9:10 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (SWE vs CHN) 2/7/22 8:10 AM 2/7/22 9:10 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Big Air (Final) 2/7/22 9:00 PM 2/8/22 10:00 AM Snowboarding Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom (Qualification) 2/7/22 9:40 PM 2/8/22 10:40 AM Hockey Women’s Group A (USA vs CAN) 2/7/22 11:10 PM 2/8/22 12:10 PM Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 2/8/22 1:05 AM 2/8/22 2:05 PM Snowboarding Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom (QFs, Semis, Final) 2/8/22 1:30 AM 2/8/22 2:30 PM Cross-Country Skiing Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle (Qualification) 2/8/22 3:00 AM 2/8/22 4:00 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (JPN vs CZE) 2/8/22 3:40 AM 2/8/22 4:40 PM Cross-Country Skiing Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle (QFs, Semis, Final) 2/8/22 5:30 AM 2/8/22 6:30 PM Luge Women’s Luge (Runs 3 & 4) 2/8/22 6:50 AM 2/8/22 7:50 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Gold Medal 2/8/22 7:05 AM 2/8/22 8:05 PM Hockey Women’s Group A (ROC vs FIN) 2/8/22 8:10 AM 2/8/22 9:10 PM Hockey Women’s Group B (SWE vs DEN) 2/8/22 8:10 AM 2/8/22 9:10 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe (Qualification) 2/8/22 8:30 PM 2/9/22 9:30 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom (Run 1) 2/8/22 9:15 PM 2/9/22 10:15 AM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross (Qualification) 2/8/22 10:00 PM 2/9/22 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom (Run 2) 2/9/22 12:45 AM 2/9/22 1:45 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross (QFs, Semifinals, Final) 2/9/22 1:30 AM 2/9/22 2:30 PM Short Track Women’s 1000m (Heats), Women’s Relay (Semifinals) 2/9/22 6:00 AM 2/9/22 7:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #1 GBR vs. SUI

DEN vs. CHN

SWE vs. JPN

ROC vs. USA 2/9/22 8:05 PM 2/10/22 9:05 AM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe (Final) 2/9/22 8:30 PM 2/10/22 9:30 AM Thursday, February 10, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 10km Classic 2/10/22 2:00 AM 2/10/22 3:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials 2/10/22 6:00 AM 2/10/22 7:00 PM Speed Skating Women’s 5000m 2/10/22 7:00 AM 2/10/22 8:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #2 CAN vs. KOR

SWE vs. GBR

USA vs. DEN

CHN vs. SUI 2/10/22 7:05 AM 2/10/22 8:05 PM Luge Team Relay 2/10/22 8:30 AM 2/10/22 9:30 PM Skeleton Women’s Skeleton (Runs 1 & 2) 2/10/22 8:30 PM 2/11/22 9:30 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Super-G 2/10/22 10:00 PM 2/11/22 11:00 AM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal #1 2/10/22 11:10 PM 2/11/22 12:10 PM Friday, February 11, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Women’s Round Robin #3 USA vs. CHN

CAN vs. JPN

SUI vs. ROC

KOR vs. GBR 2/11/22 1:05 AM 2/11/22 2:05 PM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal #2 2/11/22 3:40 AM 2/11/22 4:40 PM Biathlon Women’s 7.5km Sprint 2/11/22 4:00 AM 2/11/22 5:00 PM Short Track Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final) 2/11/22 6:00 AM 2/11/22 7:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #4 SWE vs. CAN

KOR vs. ROC

JPN vs. DEN 2/11/22 8:05 PM 2/12/22 9:05 AM Snowboarding Mixed Team Snowboard Cross (QFs, Semifinals, Final) 2/11/22 9:00 PM 2/12/22 10:00 AM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal #3 2/11/22 11:10 PM 2/12/22 12:10 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 4x5km Relay 2/12/22 2:30 AM 2/12/22 3:30 PM Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit (Quarterfinals) 2/12/22 3:00 AM 2/12/22 4:00 PM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal #4 2/12/22 3:40 AM 2/12/22 4:40 PM Figure Skating Ice Dance Rhythm Dance 2/12/22 6:00 AM 2/12/22 7:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #5 ROC vs. JPN

DEN vs. SUI

GBR vs. USA

SWE vs. CHN 2/12/22 7:05 AM 2/12/22 8:05 PM Skeleton Women’s Skeleton (Runs 3 & 4) 2/12/22 7:20 AM 2/12/22 8:20 PM Bobsled Women’s Monobob (Runs 1 & 2) 2/12/22 8:30 PM 2/13/22 9:30 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Slopestyle (Qualifying) 2/12/22 9:00 PM 2/13/22 10:00 AM Sunday, February 13, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Women’s Round Robin #6 DEN vs. GBR

USA vs. SWE

KOR vs. CHN

SUI vs. CAN 2/13/22 1:05 AM 2/13/22 2:05 PM Biathlon Women’s 10km Pursuit 2/13/22 4:00 AM 2/13/22 5:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials (Qualifying) 2/13/22 6:00 AM 2/13/22 7:00 PM Short Track Women’s Relay (Final) 2/13/22 6:00 AM 2/13/22 7:00 PM Speed Skating Women’s 500m 2/13/22 8:00 AM 2/13/22 9:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #7 CHN vs. JPN

CAN vs. ROC

USA vs. KOR 2/13/22 8:05 PM 2/14/22 9:05 AM Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance 2/13/22 8:15 PM 2/14/22 9:15 AM Bobsled Women’s Monobob (Runs 3 & 4) 2/13/22 8:30 PM 2/14/22 9:30 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Slopestyle (Final) 2/13/22 8:30 PM 2/14/22 9:30 AM Snowboarding Women’s Big Air (Qualification) 2/13/22 8:30 PM 2/14/22 9:30 AM Hockey Women’s Semifinal #1 2/13/22 11:10 PM 2/14/22 12:10 PM Monday, February 14, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials (Final) 2/14/22 6:00 AM 2/14/22 7:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #8 SUI vs. SWE

GBR vs. CAN

JPN vs. KOR

DEN vs. ROC 2/14/22 7:05 AM 2/14/22 8:05 PM Hockey Women’s Semifinal #2 2/14/22 8:10 AM 2/14/22 9:10 PM Snowboarding Women’s Big Air (Final) 2/14/22 8:30 PM 2/15/22 9:30 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Downhill 2/14/22 10:00 PM 2/15/22 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Curling Women’s Round Robin #9 CHN vs. ROC

SWE vs. DEN

USA vs. SUI

GBR vs. JPN 2/15/22 1:05 AM 2/15/22 2:05 PM Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit (Semifinals, Final) 2/15/22 1:30 AM 2/15/22 2:30 PM Figure Skating Women’s Short Program 2/15/22 5:00 AM 2/15/22 6:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #10 CAN vs. USA

SUI vs. KOR

CHN vs. GBR 2/15/22 8:05 PM 2/16/22 9:05 AM Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Biathlon Women’s 4x6km Relay 2/16/22 2:45 AM 2/16/22 3:45 PM Cross-Country Skiing Women’s Team Sprint Classic (Semifinals & Final) 2/16/22 4:00 AM 2/16/22 5:00 PM Hockey Women’s Bronze Medal Game 2/16/22 6:30 AM 2/16/22 7:30 PM Short Track Women’s 1500m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final) 2/16/22 6:30 AM 2/16/22 7:30 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #11 KOR vs. DEN

JPN vs. USA

ROC vs. SWE

CAN vs. CHN 2/16/22 7:05 AM 2/16/22 8:05 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Halfpipe (Qualifying) 2/16/22 8:30 PM 2/17/22 9:30 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Combined (Downhill Race) 2/16/22 9:30 PM 2/17/22 10:30 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross (Qualifying) 2/16/22 10:30 PM 2/17/22 11:30 AM Hockey Women’s Gold Medal Game 2/16/22 11:10 PM 2/17/22 12:10 PM Thursday, February 17, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Alpine Skiing Women’s Combined (Slalom Race) 2/17/22 1:00 AM 2/17/22 2:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross (Final) 2/17/22 1:00 AM 2/17/22 2:00 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin #12 JPN vs. SUI

ROC vs. GBR

DEN vs. CAN

KOR vs. SWE 2/17/22 1:05 AM 2/17/22 2:05 PM Speed Skating Women’s 1000m 2/17/22 3:30 AM 2/17/22 4:30 PM Figure Skating Women’s Free Skate 2/17/22 5:00 AM 2/17/22 6:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Halfpipe (Final) 2/17/22 8:30 PM 2/18/22 9:30 AM Friday, February 18, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Figure Skating Pairs’ Short Program 2/18/22 5:30 AM 2/18/22 6:30 PM Bobsled Two-Women (Runs 1 & 2) 2/18/22 7:00 AM 2/18/22 8:00 PM Curling Women’s Semifinal #1 2/18/22 7:05 AM 2/18/22 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Semifinal #2 2/18/22 7:05 AM 2/18/22 8:05 PM Alpine Skiing Team Event 2/18/22 10:00 PM 2/19/22 11:00 AM Saturday, February 19, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Speed Skating Women’s Mass Start 2/19/22 2:00 AM 2/19/22 3:00 PM Biathlon Women’s 12.5km Mass Start 2/19/22 4:00 AM 2/19/22 5:00 PM Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate 2/19/22 6:00 AM 2/19/22 7:00 PM Bobsled Two-Women (Runs 3 & 4) 2/19/22 7:00 AM 2/19/22 8:00 PM Curling Women’s Bronze Medal 2/19/22 7:05 AM 2/19/22 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Gold Medal 2/19/22 8:05 PM 2/20/22 9:05 AM Figure Skating Gala Exhibition 2/19/22 11:00 PM 2/20/22 12:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 Sport Event Date / Start Time (U.S. EST) Date / Start Time (China) Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 30km Mass Start Freestyle 2/20/22 2:00 AM 2/20/22 3:00 PM Closing Ceremony 2/20/22 7:00 AM 2/20/22 8:00 PM

