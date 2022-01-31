Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor tests positive for COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three-time Olympic bobsled medalist Elana Meyers Taylor announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After arriving to Beijing on January 27, on January 29 I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am asymptomatic and currently at an isolation hotel- and yes I am completely isolated.”

Meyers Taylor – who was expected to contend for medals in both the two-woman and monobob events in Beijing – added that she is “optimistic that I’ll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete.”

Meyers Taylor traveled to Beijing with her son Nico, who was born in February 2020. She is one of two moms on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team, along with curler Nina Roth.

“Fortunately, we’re still breastfeeding, So he was able to come with me here to Beijing,” Meyers Taylor said last week.

Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, Meyers Taylor, her husband Nic (an alternate on the U.S. men’s bobsled team), and Nico were staying outside of the Olympic village.

“Just with Nico, we couldn’t stay in the village,” she said.

Amanda Bird, Marketing and Communications Director for USA Bobsled Skeleton, told On Her Turf that Nico is being taken care of by family while Meyers Taylor is at an isolation hotel. “She is pumping, and the folks at the hotel are getting the milk to Nico, so he is getting everything he needs,” Bird said.

The women’s monobob – a new Olympic event – is scheduled to begin on February 13, while the two-woman competition gets underway on February 18.

Dan Levinsohn contributed to this report.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC