Women’s Hockey Olympic Preview: Full schedule, how to watch, team rosters

By Feb 2, 2022, 10:00 PM EST
Women's Hockey at the Winter Olympics
To help you get up to speed on everything you need to know about women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from a full tournament schedule to a complete history of the U.S.-Canada rivalry to rosters for all 10 teams. This guide will be updated with results as the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament progresses.

When does the Olympic hockey tournament start?

The women’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on February 3 and will conclude with the gold medal game on February 17 (the night of February 16 in the United States).

The men’s tournament begins next week (February 9) and concludes with the medal games on February 20 (the night of February 19 in the U.S.). More details on the men’s tournament can be found here.

Which women’s hockey teams qualified for the Winter Olympics?

A total of 10 women’s hockey teams will compete in Beijing, up from eight at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Since 2014, the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament has used weighted pools. The top five teams in the world compete in Group A, while the remaining five teams compete in Group B. At the end of pool play, all five Group A teams and the top three Group B teams will progress to the quarterfinal round.

Women’s Hockey – Group A Teams

Women’s Hockey – Group B Teams
  • United States (qualified by world ranking)
  • Canada (qualified by world ranking)
  • Finland (qualified by world ranking)
  • Russian Olympic Committee (qualified by world ranking)
  • Switzerland (qualified by world ranking)
  • Japan (qualified by world ranking)
  • China (qualified as host nation)
  • Czech Republic (secured spot at qualifying tournament)
  • Sweden (secured spot at qualifying tournament)
  • Denmark (secured spot at qualifying tournament)

Where is hockey being played in Beijing?

Two venues are being used for the women’s hockey tournament: Wukesong Sports Center and National Indoor Stadium. During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Wukesong Sports Center hosted basketball, while National Indoor Stadium was the home of gymnastics, trampoline, and handball.

Where does the USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry stand?

If you know just one thing about women’s hockey, it’s probably that the United States and Canada are the best two teams in the world.

Since the first official women’s world championship in 1990 – and the inaugural Olympic tournament in 1998 – the United States and Canada have combined to win every women’s hockey title. All but two finals (2006 Olympics, 2019 World Championships) came down the United States and Canada in the gold medal game. The Americans will enter Beijing as the defending Olympic champions, while Canada won the most recent world title last August.

Below is a summary of this storied rivalry. Olympic finals are in bold, while non-USA-vs-CAN finals are italicized.

USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey – Olympic and World Championship History

Year Event Winner and Score
1990 World Championship Canada, 5-2
1992 World Championship Canada, 8-0
1994 World Championship Canada, 6-3
1997 World Championship Canada, 4-3 (OT)
1998 Nagano Winter Olympics USA, 3-1
1999 World Championship Canada, 3-1
2000 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT)
2001 World Championship Canada, 3-2
2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2
2003 World Championship Cancelled due to SARS
2004 World Championship Canada, 2-0
2005 World Championship USA, 1-0 (SO)
2006 Torino Winter Olympics Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1
2007 World Championship Canada, 5-1
2008 World Championship USA, 4-3
2009 World Championship USA, 4-1
2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Canada, 2-0
2011 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT)
2012 World Championship Canada, 5-4 (OT)
2013 World Championship USA, 3-2
2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 (OT)
2015 World Championship USA, 7-5
2016 World Championship USA, 1-0 (OT)
2017 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT)
2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics USA, 3-2 (SO)
2019 World Championship United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO)
2020 World Championship Cancelled due to Covid-19
2021 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT)

While the U.S. and Canada remain the top two teams in the world and are expected to face off for gold in Beijing, don’t count out Finland. The Finns have consistently challenged for bronze, and in 2019, they almost won the world title. That year, Finland scored the overtime winner against the United States – until a controversial review resulted in the goal being called back. The U.S. went on to win the world title in a shootout.

2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s Hockey Tournament Schedule

Women’s Hockey Game

Date/Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time)

Date/Start Time (Beijing, China)

How to Watch
Group B (CHN vs CZE) 2/2/22 11:10 PM 2/3/22 12:10 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (SUI vs CAN) 2/2/22 11:10 PM 2/3/22 12:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (JPN vs SWE) 2/3/22 3:40 AM 2/3/22 4:40 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (FIN vs USA) 2/3/22 8:10 AM (Pregame show at 7:30am) 2/3/22 9:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (ROC vs SUI) 2/3/22 11:10 PM 2/4/22 12:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (DEN vs CHN) 2/3/22 11:10 PM 2/4/22 12:10 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (CAN vs FIN) 2/4/22 11:10 PM 2/5/22 12:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (CZE vs SWE) 2/5/22 3:40 AM 2/5/22 4:40 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (DEN vs JPN) 2/5/22 3:40 AM 2/5/22 4:40 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (USA vs ROC) 2/5/22 8:10 AM 2/5/22 9:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (CHN vs JPN) 2/6/22 3:40 AM 2/6/22 4:40 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (SUI vs USA) 2/6/22 8:10 AM 2/6/22 9:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (CAN vs ROC) 2/6/22 11:10 PM 2/7/22 12:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (CZE vs DEN) 2/7/22 3:40 AM 2/7/22 4:40 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (FIN vs SUI) 2/7/22 8:10 AM 2/7/22 9:10 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (SWE vs CHN) 2/7/22 8:10 AM 2/7/22 9:10 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (USA vs CAN) 2/7/22 11:10 PM (Pregame show at 10:45pm) 2/8/22 12:10 PM USA Network | PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (JPN vs CZE) 2/8/22 3:40 AM 2/8/22 4:40 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group A (ROC vs FIN) 2/8/22 8:10 AM 2/8/22 9:10 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Group B (SWE vs DEN) 2/8/22 8:10 AM 2/8/22 9:10 PM PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #1 2/10/22 11:10 PM 2/11/22 12:10 PM
Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #2 2/11/22 3:40 AM 2/11/22 4:40 PM
Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #3 2/11/22 11:10 PM 2/12/22 12:10 PM
Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #4 2/12/22 3:40 AM 2/12/22 4:40 PM
Women’s Hockey – Semifinal #1 2/13/22 11:10 PM 2/14/22 12:10 PM
Women’s Hockey – Semifinal #2 2/14/22 8:10 AM 2/14/22 9:10 PM
Women’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game 2/16/22 6:30 AM 2/16/22 7:30 PM
Women’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game 2/16/22 11:10 PM 2/17/22 12:10 PM

How to watch ice hockey at the Beijing Olympics

For viewers in the United States, you have some options:

  • Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.
  • You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
  • Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.

You can also keep up-to-date on how to watch every women’s and mixed gender event using On Her Turf’s official guide to the Winter Games.

Women’s Hockey Rosters for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Here is a look at the rosters for all 10 teams in the women’s hockey tournament.

United States (USA) – Women’s Hockey Roster

  • Head Coach: Joel Johnson; Assistant coaches: Courtney Kennedy, Brian Pothier, Steve Thompson
  • Best Olympic finish: Gold (1998, 2018)
  • Number of returning Olympians: 15 (including 13 from 2018)
  • Number of rising/current college players: 5 (Cayla Barnes, Jesse Compher, Grace Zumwinkle, Abbey Murphy, Caroline Harvey). Harvey, the youngest member of the team, deferred her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin to train with Team USA in 2021-22
  • Youngest player on the team: Caroline Harvey (age 19)
  • Oldest player on the team: Hilary Knight (age 32)
No. Position Name
2 D Lee Stecklein
3 D Cayla Barnes
4 D Caroline Harvey
5 D Megan Keller
9 D Megan Bozek
11 F Abby Roque
12 F Kelly Pannek
13 F Grace Zumwinkle
14 F Brianna Decker
15 D Savannah Harmon
16 F Hayley Scamurra
18 F Jesse Compher
19 D Jincy Dunne
20 F Hannah Brandt
21 F Hilary Knight
24 F Dani Cameranesi
25 F Alex Carpenter
26 F Kendall Coyne Schofield – Captain
28 F Amanda Kessel
29 G Nicole Hensley
33 G Alex Cavallini (nee Rigsby)
35 G Maddie Rooney
37 F Abbey Murphy

Canada (CAN) – Women’s Hockey Roster

  • Head coach: Troy Ryan; Assistant coaches: Doug Derraugh, Kori Cheverie, Ali Domenico
  • Best Olympic finish: Gold (2002, 2004, 2010, 2014)
  • Number of returning Olympians: 13
  • Current college players: 3 (Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Ashton Bell)
  • Youngest player: Sarah Fillier (age 21)
  • Oldest player: Jocelyne Larocque (age 33)
No. Position Name
3 D Jocelyne Larocque
6 F Rebecca Johnston
7 F Laura Stacey
10 F Sarah Fillier
11 F Jillian Saulnier
14 D Renata Fast
15 F Mélodie Daoust
17 D Ella Shelton
19 F Brianne Jenner – A
20 F Sarah Nurse
21 D Ashton Bell
23 D Erin Ambrose
24 F Natalie Spooner
26 F Emily Clark
27 F Emma Maltais
28 D Micah Zandee-Hart
29 F Marie-Philip Poulin – C
35 G Ann-Renée Desbiens
38 G Emerance Maschmeyer
40 F Blayre Turnbull – A
42 D Claire Thompson
47 F Jamie Lee Rattray
50 G Kristen Campbell

Finland (FIN) Roster

  • Head coach: Pasi Mustonen; Assistant coaches: Kari Eloranta, Juuso Toivola
  • Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (1998, 2010, 2018)
No. Position Name
1 G Eveliina Mäkinen
2 D Sini Karjalainen
6 D Jenni Hiirikoski
7 D Sanni Rantala
8 D Ella Viitasuo
9 D Nelli Laitinen
10 F Elisa Holopainen
12 F Sanni Vanhanen
15 D Minttu Tuominen
16 F Petra Nieminen
18 G Meeri Räisänen
23 F Sanni Hakala
24 F Viivi Vainikka
27 F Julia Liikala
28 F Jenniina Nylund
32 F Emilia Vesa
33 F Michelle Karvinen
34 F Sofianna Sundelin
36 G Anni Keisala
40 F Noora Tulus
61 F Tanja Niskanen
77 F Susanna Tapani
88 D Ronja Savolainen

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Roster

  • Head coach: Yevgeny Bobariko; Assistant coaches: Aleksei Kusakin, Yevgeny Shcherbakov
  • Best Olympic Finish: Fourth (2018, as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”)
No. Position Name
2 D Angelina Goncharenko
4 D Maria Pechnikova
10 F Lyudmila Belyakova
13 D Nina Pirogova
15 F Valeria Pavlova
16 F Ilona Markova
17 F Fanuza Kadirova
18 F Olga Sosina – C
19 D Yelena Provorova
26 F Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva
27 F Veronika Korzhakova
29 F Alexandra Vafina
42 F Oxana Bratisheva
59 F Yelena Dergachyova
69 G Maria Sorokina
70 D Anna Shibanova
72 D Anna Savonina
73 F Viktoria Kulishova
76 D Yekaterina Nikolayeva
97 F Anna Shokhina
F Polina Bolgareva
G Diana Farkhutdinova
G Daria Gredzen

Switzerland (SUI) Women’s Hockey Team

  • Head coach: Colin Mueller; Assistant coaches: Andrin Christen, Simon Theiler, Melanie Haefliger
  • Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (2014)
No. Pos. Name
3 D Sarah Forster
7 F Lara Stalder
8 F Kaleigh Quennec
9 D Shannon Sigrist
12 F Lisa Rüedi
14 F Evelina Raselli
15 F Laura Zimmermann
16 D Nicole Vallario
17 D Lara Christen
18 D Stefanie Wetli
20 G Andrea Brändli
21 F Rahel Enzler
22 D Sinja Leemann
23 D Nicole Bullo
24 F Noemi Ryhner
25 F Alina Müller
26 F Dominique Rüegg
28 F Alina Marti
29 G Saskia Maurer
39 G Caroline Spies
71 F Lena Marie Lutz
88 F Phoebe Staenz
F Keely Moy

China (CHN) Women’s Hockey Team

  • Head coach: Brian David Idalski; Assistant coaches: Max Harrison Markowitz, Stacey Lee Colarossi
  • Best Olympic finish: 4th (1998)
No. Position Name
G Chen Tiya (Tia Chan)
F Fang Xin
D Fei Anna (Anna Fairman)
F Guan Yingying
F He Xin
F Hu Baozhen (Madison Woo)
D Huang Huier (Camryn Wong)
F Kang Mulan (Kasundra Betinol)
F Li Beika (Rebekah Kolstad)
D Li Qianhua
F Lin Jiaxin (Taylor Lum)
F Lin Qiqi (Leah Lum)
F Lin Ni (Rachel Llanes)
D Liu Zhixin
F Mi Le (Hannah Miller)
D Wang Yuting
G Wang Yuqing (Jessica Wong)
D Yu Baiwei (Berry Yu)
F Zhang Mengying
F Zhang Xifang (Anna Segedi)
D Zhao Qinan
G Zhou Jiaying (Kimberly Newell)
F Zhu Rui

Czech Republic (CZE) Roster

  • Head coach: Tomas Pacina; Assistant coach: Jakub Peslar
  • Making Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
No. Position Name
1 G Viktorie Švejdová
2 D Aneta Tejralová
4 D Daniela Pejšová
5 D Samantha Kolowratová
7 F Lenka Serdar
9 F Alena Mills – C
10 F Denisa Křížová
12 F Klára Hymlarová
14 D Dominika Lásková
15 F Aneta Lédlová
16 F Kateřina Mrázová
17 D Pavlína Horálková
18 F Michaela Pejzlová
19 F Natálie Mlýnková
21 F Tereza Vanišová
23 F Kateřina Bukolská
24 D Sára Čajanová
25 F Kristýna Pátková
26 F Vendula Přibylová
27 D Tereza Radová
28 F Noemi Neubauerová
29 G Klára Peslarová
30 G Kateřina Zechovská

Denmark (DEN) Women’s Hockey Team

  • Head coach: Jan Peter Elander, Assistant coaches: Timothy Bothwell and Tim Frandsen
  • Denmark is making its Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
No. Pos. Name
2 D Kristine Melberg
4 F Silke Glud
8 F Josefine Persson
11 D Amalie Andersen
13 F Michele Brix
14 F Nicoline Jensen – A
15 D Amanda Refsgaard
17 F Sofia Skriver
18 F Maria Peters
19 D Josephine Asperup
21 F Michelle Weis
22 D Sofie Skott
23 F Julie Oksbjerg
27 F Lilli Friis-Hansen
30 G Lisa Jensen
33 G Emma-Sofie Nordström
44 F Julie Østergaard
50 F Mia Bau Hansen
63 F Josefine Jakobsen – C
68 F Emma Russell
72 G Cassandra Repstock-Romme
87 D Simone Jacquet Thrysøe
89 D Malene Frandsen

Japan (JPN) Women’s Hockey Roster

Head coach: Yuji Iizuka; assistant coaches: Masahito Haruna and Yujiro Nakajimaya

Best Olympic finish: 6th (1998, 2018)

No. Pos. Name
1 G Nana Fujimoto
2 D Shiori Koike
3 D Aoi Shiga
4 D Ayaka Toko
6 D Sena Suzuki
7 D Yukiko Kawashima
8 D Akane Hosoyamada
10 F Haruna Yoneyama
11 F Mei Miura
12 F Chiho Osawa – C
14 F Haruka Toko
15 F Rui Ukita
16 F Akane Shiga
18 F Suzuka Taka
19 F Chika Otaki
21 F Hanae Kubo
22 F Miho Shishiuchi
23 F Hikaru Yamashita
27 F Remi Koyama
28 D Shiori Yamashita
30 G Akane Konishi
G Miyuu Masuhara

Sweden (SWE) Women’s Hockey Roster

  • Head coach: Ulf Lundberg; assistant coaches: Anders Lundberg, Andreas Spangberg
  • Best Olympic finish: Silver (2002)
  • Note: Four players on Sweden’s initial roster – Emmy Alasalmi, Sara Grahn, Linnea Hedin and Hanna Olsson – tested positive for Covid-19 and were replaced by Linnéa Andersson, Paula Bergström, Linn Peterson, and Agnes Åker.
No. Pos. Name
1 G Agnes Åker
3 D Anna Kjellbin
4 D Linnéa Andersson
5 D Johanna Fällman
8 D Ebba Berglund
9 D Jessica Adolfsson
10 D Mina Waxin
11 F Josefin Bouveng
12 D Maja Nylén Persson
13 F Emma Murén
15 F Lisa Johansson
16 F Linnea Johansson
17 F Sofie Lundin
19 F Sara Hjalmarsson
20 D Paula Bergström
22 F Linn Peterson
24 F Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz
25 F Lina Ljungblom
27 F Emma Nordin
28 F Michelle Löwenhielm
29 F Olivia Carlsson
30 G Emma Söderberg
35 G Ida Boman

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

NBC Sports researcher Kyle Lynch contributed to this report. 

