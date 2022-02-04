Women’s Hockey Olympic Preview: Full schedule, how to watch, team rosters

To help you get up to speed on everything you need to know about women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from a full tournament schedule to a complete history of the U.S.-Canada rivalry to rosters for all 10 teams. This guide will be updated with results as the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament progresses.
When does the Olympic hockey tournament start?
The women’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics began on February 3 and will conclude with the gold medal game on February 17 (the night of February 16 in the United States).
The men’s tournament begins next week (February 9) and concludes with the medal games on February 20 (the night of February 19 in the U.S.). More details on the men’s tournament can be found here.
Which women’s hockey teams qualified for the Winter Olympics?
A total of 10 women’s hockey teams will compete in Beijing, up from eight at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Since 2014, the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament has used weighted pools. The top five teams in the world compete in Group A, while the remaining five teams compete in Group B. At the end of pool play, all five Group A teams and the top three Group B teams will progress to the quarterfinal round.
|
Women’s Hockey – Group A Teams
|
Women’s Hockey – Group B Teams
|
|
Where is hockey being played in Beijing?
Two venues are being used for the women’s hockey tournament: Wukesong Sports Center and National Indoor Stadium. During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Wukesong Sports Center hosted basketball, while National Indoor Stadium was the home of gymnastics, trampoline, and handball.
Where does the USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry stand?
If you know just one thing about women’s hockey, it’s probably that the United States and Canada are the best two teams in the world.
Since the first official women’s world championship in 1990 – and the inaugural Olympic tournament in 1998 – the United States and Canada have combined to win every women’s hockey title. All but two finals (2006 Olympics, 2019 World Championships) came down the United States and Canada in the gold medal game. The Americans will enter Beijing as the defending Olympic champions, while Canada won the most recent world title last August.
MORE WOMEN’S HOCKEY COVERAGE: U.S. women’s hockey faces test after Decker’s tournament-ending injury
Below is a summary of this storied rivalry. Olympic finals are in bold, while non-USA-vs-CAN finals are italicized.
USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey – Olympic and World Championship History
|Year
|Event
|Winner and Score
|1990
|World Championship
|Canada, 5-2
|1992
|World Championship
|Canada, 8-0
|1994
|World Championship
|Canada, 6-3
|1997
|World Championship
|Canada, 4-3 (OT)
|1998
|Nagano Winter Olympics
|USA, 3-1
|1999
|World Championship
|Canada, 3-1
|2000
|World Championship
|Canada, 3-2 (OT)
|2001
|World Championship
|Canada, 3-2
|2002
|Salt Lake Winter Olympics
|Canada, 3-2
|2004
|World Championship
|Canada, 2-0
|2005
|World Championship
|USA, 1-0 (SO)
|2006
|Torino Winter Olympics
|Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1
|2007
|World Championship
|Canada, 5-1
|2008
|World Championship
|USA, 4-3
|2009
|World Championship
|USA, 4-1
|2010
|Vancouver Winter Olympics
|Canada, 2-0
|2011
|World Championship
|USA, 3-2 (OT)
|2012
|World Championship
|Canada, 5-4 (OT)
|2013
|World Championship
|USA, 3-2
|2014
|Sochi Winter Olympics
|Canada, 3-2 (OT)
|2015
|World Championship
|USA, 7-5
|2016
|World Championship
|USA, 1-0 (OT)
|2017
|World Championship
|USA, 3-2 (OT)
|2018
|PyeongChang Winter Olympics
|USA, 3-2 (SO)
|2019
|World Championship
|United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO)
|2021
|World Championship
|Canada, 3-2 (OT)
While the U.S. and Canada remain the top two teams in the world and are expected to face off for gold in Beijing, don’t count out Finland. The Finns have consistently challenged for bronze, and in 2019, they almost won the world title. That year, Finland scored the overtime winner against the United States – until a controversial review resulted in the goal being called back. The U.S. went on to win the world title in a shootout.
2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s Hockey Tournament Schedule
|
Women’s Hockey Game / Result
|
Date/Start Time
(U.S. Eastern Time)
|
Date/Start Time
(Beijing, China)
|
How to Watch
|Group B (CHN vs CZE): CZE won 3-1
|2/2/22 11:10 PM
|2/3/22 12:10 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (SUI vs CAN): CAN won 12-1
|2/2/22 11:10 PM
|2/3/22 12:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (JPN vs SWE): JPN won 3-1
|2/3/22 3:40 AM
|2/3/22 4:40 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (FIN vs USA): USA won 5-2
|2/3/22 8:10 AM (Pregame show at 7:30am)
|2/3/22 9:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (ROC vs SUI): ROC won 5-2
|2/3/22 11:10 PM
|2/4/22 12:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (DEN vs CHN): CHN won 3-1
|2/3/22 11:10 PM
|2/4/22 12:10 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (CAN vs FIN)
|2/4/22 11:10 PM
|2/5/22 12:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (CZE vs SWE)
|2/5/22 3:40 AM
|2/5/22 4:40 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (DEN vs JPN)
|2/5/22 3:40 AM
|2/5/22 4:40 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (USA vs ROC)
|2/5/22 8:10 AM
|2/5/22 9:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (CHN vs JPN)
|2/6/22 3:40 AM
|2/6/22 4:40 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (SUI vs USA)
|2/6/22 8:10 AM
|2/6/22 9:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (CAN vs ROC)
|2/6/22 11:10 PM
|2/7/22 12:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (CZE vs DEN)
|2/7/22 3:40 AM
|2/7/22 4:40 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (FIN vs SUI)
|2/7/22 8:10 AM
|2/7/22 9:10 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (SWE vs CHN)
|2/7/22 8:10 AM
|2/7/22 9:10 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (USA vs CAN)
|2/7/22 11:10 PM (Pregame show at 10:45pm)
|2/8/22 12:10 PM
|USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (JPN vs CZE)
|2/8/22 3:40 AM
|2/8/22 4:40 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group A (ROC vs FIN)
|2/8/22 8:10 AM
|2/8/22 9:10 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Group B (SWE vs DEN)
|2/8/22 8:10 AM
|2/8/22 9:10 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #1
|2/10/22 11:10 PM
|2/11/22 12:10 PM
|Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #2
|2/11/22 3:40 AM
|2/11/22 4:40 PM
|Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #3
|2/11/22 11:10 PM
|2/12/22 12:10 PM
|Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #4
|2/12/22 3:40 AM
|2/12/22 4:40 PM
|Women’s Hockey – Semifinal #1
|2/13/22 11:10 PM
|2/14/22 12:10 PM
|Women’s Hockey – Semifinal #2
|2/14/22 8:10 AM
|2/14/22 9:10 PM
|Women’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game
|2/16/22 6:30 AM
|2/16/22 7:30 PM
|Women’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game
|2/16/22 11:10 PM
|2/17/22 12:10 PM
How to watch ice hockey at the Beijing Olympics
For viewers in the United States, you have some options:
- Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.
- You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
- Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.
You can also keep up-to-date on how to watch every women’s and mixed gender event using On Her Turf’s official guide to the Winter Games.
Women’s Hockey Rosters for the 2022 Winter Olympics
Here is a look at the rosters for all 10 teams in the women’s hockey tournament.
United States (USA) – Women’s Hockey Roster
- Head Coach: Joel Johnson; Assistant coaches: Courtney Kennedy, Brian Pothier, Steve Thompson
- Best Olympic finish: Gold (1998, 2018)
- Number of returning Olympians: 15 (including 13 from 2018)
- Number of rising/current college players: 5 (Cayla Barnes, Jesse Compher, Grace Zumwinkle, Abbey Murphy, Caroline Harvey). Harvey, the youngest member of the team, deferred her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin to train with Team USA in 2021-22
- Youngest player on the team: Caroline Harvey (age 19)
- Oldest player on the team: Hilary Knight (age 32)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|2
|D
|Lee Stecklein
|3
|D
|Cayla Barnes
|4
|D
|Caroline Harvey
|5
|D
|Megan Keller
|9
|D
|Megan Bozek
|11
|F
|Abby Roque
|12
|F
|Kelly Pannek
|13
|F
|Grace Zumwinkle
|14
|F
|Brianna Decker
|15
|D
|Savannah Harmon
|16
|F
|Hayley Scamurra
|18
|F
|Jesse Compher
|19
|D
|Jincy Dunne
|20
|F
|Hannah Brandt
|21
|F
|Hilary Knight
|24
|F
|Dani Cameranesi
|25
|F
|Alex Carpenter
|26
|F
|Kendall Coyne Schofield – Captain
|28
|F
|Amanda Kessel
|29
|G
|Nicole Hensley
|33
|G
|Alex Cavallini (nee Rigsby)
|35
|G
|Maddie Rooney
|37
|F
|Abbey Murphy
Canada (CAN) – Women’s Hockey Roster
- Head coach: Troy Ryan; Assistant coaches: Doug Derraugh, Kori Cheverie, Ali Domenico
- Best Olympic finish: Gold (2002, 2004, 2010, 2014)
- Number of returning Olympians: 13
- Current college players: 3 (Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Ashton Bell)
- Youngest player: Sarah Fillier (age 21)
- Oldest player: Jocelyne Larocque (age 33)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|3
|D
|Jocelyne Larocque
|6
|F
|Rebecca Johnston
|7
|F
|Laura Stacey
|10
|F
|Sarah Fillier
|11
|F
|Jillian Saulnier
|14
|D
|Renata Fast
|15
|F
|Mélodie Daoust
|17
|D
|Ella Shelton
|19
|F
|Brianne Jenner – A
|20
|F
|Sarah Nurse
|21
|D
|Ashton Bell
|23
|D
|Erin Ambrose
|24
|F
|Natalie Spooner
|26
|F
|Emily Clark
|27
|F
|Emma Maltais
|28
|D
|Micah Zandee-Hart
|29
|F
|Marie-Philip Poulin – C
|35
|G
|Ann-Renée Desbiens
|38
|G
|Emerance Maschmeyer
|40
|F
|Blayre Turnbull – A
|42
|D
|Claire Thompson
|47
|F
|Jamie Lee Rattray
|50
|G
|Kristen Campbell
Finland (FIN) Roster
- Head coach: Pasi Mustonen; Assistant coaches: Kari Eloranta, Juuso Toivola
- Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (1998, 2010, 2018)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|1
|G
|Eveliina Mäkinen
|2
|D
|Sini Karjalainen
|6
|D
|Jenni Hiirikoski
|7
|D
|Sanni Rantala
|8
|D
|Ella Viitasuo
|9
|D
|Nelli Laitinen
|10
|F
|Elisa Holopainen
|12
|F
|Sanni Vanhanen
|15
|D
|Minttu Tuominen
|16
|F
|Petra Nieminen
|18
|G
|Meeri Räisänen
|23
|F
|Sanni Hakala
|24
|F
|Viivi Vainikka
|27
|F
|Julia Liikala
|28
|F
|Jenniina Nylund
|32
|F
|Emilia Vesa
|33
|F
|Michelle Karvinen
|34
|F
|Sofianna Sundelin
|36
|G
|Anni Keisala
|40
|F
|Noora Tulus
|61
|F
|Tanja Niskanen
|77
|F
|Susanna Tapani
|88
|D
|Ronja Savolainen
Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Roster
- Head coach: Yevgeny Bobariko; Assistant coaches: Aleksei Kusakin, Yevgeny Shcherbakov
- Best Olympic Finish: Fourth (2018, as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|2
|D
|Angelina Goncharenko
|4
|D
|Maria Pechnikova
|10
|F
|Lyudmila Belyakova
|13
|D
|Nina Pirogova
|15
|F
|Valeria Pavlova
|16
|F
|Ilona Markova
|17
|F
|Fanuza Kadirova
|18
|F
|Olga Sosina – C
|19
|D
|Yelena Provorova
|26
|F
|Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva
|27
|F
|Veronika Korzhakova
|29
|F
|Alexandra Vafina
|42
|F
|Oxana Bratisheva
|59
|F
|Yelena Dergachyova
|69
|G
|Maria Sorokina
|70
|D
|Anna Shibanova
|72
|D
|Anna Savonina
|73
|F
|Viktoria Kulishova
|76
|D
|Yekaterina Nikolayeva
|97
|F
|Anna Shokhina
|F
|Polina Bolgareva
|G
|Diana Farkhutdinova
|G
|Daria Gredzen
Switzerland (SUI) Women’s Hockey Team
- Head coach: Colin Mueller; Assistant coaches: Andrin Christen, Simon Theiler, Melanie Haefliger
- Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (2014)
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|3
|D
|Sarah Forster
|7
|F
|Lara Stalder
|8
|F
|Kaleigh Quennec
|9
|D
|Shannon Sigrist
|12
|F
|Lisa Rüedi
|14
|F
|Evelina Raselli
|15
|F
|Laura Zimmermann
|16
|D
|Nicole Vallario
|17
|D
|Lara Christen
|18
|D
|Stefanie Wetli
|20
|G
|Andrea Brändli
|21
|F
|Rahel Enzler
|22
|D
|Sinja Leemann
|23
|D
|Nicole Bullo
|24
|F
|Noemi Ryhner
|25
|F
|Alina Müller
|26
|F
|Dominique Rüegg
|28
|F
|Alina Marti
|29
|G
|Saskia Maurer
|39
|G
|Caroline Spies
|71
|F
|Lena Marie Lutz
|88
|F
|Phoebe Staenz
|F
|Keely Moy
China (CHN) Women’s Hockey Team
- Head coach: Brian David Idalski; Assistant coaches: Max Harrison Markowitz, Stacey Lee Colarossi
- Best Olympic finish: 4th (1998)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|G
|Chen Tiya (Tia Chan)
|F
|Fang Xin
|D
|Fei Anna (Anna Fairman)
|F
|Guan Yingying
|F
|He Xin
|F
|Hu Baozhen (Madison Woo)
|D
|Huang Huier (Camryn Wong)
|F
|Kang Mulan (Kasundra Betinol)
|F
|Li Beika (Rebekah Kolstad)
|D
|Li Qianhua
|F
|Lin Jiaxin (Taylor Lum)
|F
|Lin Qiqi (Leah Lum)
|F
|Lin Ni (Rachel Llanes)
|D
|Liu Zhixin
|F
|Mi Le (Hannah Miller)
|D
|Wang Yuting
|G
|Wang Yuqing (Jessica Wong)
|D
|Yu Baiwei (Berry Yu)
|F
|Zhang Mengying
|F
|Zhang Xifang (Anna Segedi)
|D
|Zhao Qinan
|G
|Zhou Jiaying (Kimberly Newell)
|F
|Zhu Rui
Czech Republic (CZE) Roster
- Head coach: Tomas Pacina; Assistant coach: Jakub Peslar
- Making Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
|No.
|Position
|Name
|1
|G
|Viktorie Švejdová
|2
|D
|Aneta Tejralová
|4
|D
|Daniela Pejšová
|5
|D
|Samantha Kolowratová
|7
|F
|Lenka Serdar
|9
|F
|Alena Mills – C
|10
|F
|Denisa Křížová
|12
|F
|Klára Hymlarová
|14
|D
|Dominika Lásková
|15
|F
|Aneta Lédlová
|16
|F
|Kateřina Mrázová
|17
|D
|Pavlína Horálková
|18
|F
|Michaela Pejzlová
|19
|F
|Natálie Mlýnková
|21
|F
|Tereza Vanišová
|23
|F
|Kateřina Bukolská
|24
|D
|Sára Čajanová
|25
|F
|Kristýna Pátková
|26
|F
|Vendula Přibylová
|27
|D
|Tereza Radová
|28
|F
|Noemi Neubauerová
|29
|G
|Klára Peslarová
|30
|G
|Kateřina Zechovská
Denmark (DEN) Women’s Hockey Team
- Head coach: Jan Peter Elander, Assistant coaches: Timothy Bothwell and Tim Frandsen
- Denmark is making its Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|2
|D
|Kristine Melberg
|4
|F
|Silke Glud
|8
|F
|Josefine Persson
|11
|D
|Amalie Andersen
|13
|F
|Michele Brix
|14
|F
|Nicoline Jensen – A
|15
|D
|Amanda Refsgaard
|17
|F
|Sofia Skriver
|18
|F
|Maria Peters
|19
|D
|Josephine Asperup
|21
|F
|Michelle Weis
|22
|D
|Sofie Skott
|23
|F
|Julie Oksbjerg
|27
|F
|Lilli Friis-Hansen
|30
|G
|Lisa Jensen
|33
|G
|Emma-Sofie Nordström
|44
|F
|Julie Østergaard
|50
|F
|Mia Bau Hansen
|63
|F
|Josefine Jakobsen – C
|68
|F
|Emma Russell
|72
|G
|Cassandra Repstock-Romme
|87
|D
|Simone Jacquet Thrysøe
|89
|D
|Malene Frandsen
Japan (JPN) Women’s Hockey Roster
Head coach: Yuji Iizuka; assistant coaches: Masahito Haruna and Yujiro Nakajimaya
Best Olympic finish: 6th (1998, 2018)
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|1
|G
|Nana Fujimoto
|2
|D
|Shiori Koike
|3
|D
|Aoi Shiga
|4
|D
|Ayaka Toko
|6
|D
|Sena Suzuki
|7
|D
|Yukiko Kawashima
|8
|D
|Akane Hosoyamada
|10
|F
|Haruna Yoneyama
|11
|F
|Mei Miura
|12
|F
|Chiho Osawa – C
|14
|F
|Haruka Toko
|15
|F
|Rui Ukita
|16
|F
|Akane Shiga
|18
|F
|Suzuka Taka
|19
|F
|Chika Otaki
|21
|F
|Hanae Kubo
|22
|F
|Miho Shishiuchi
|23
|F
|Hikaru Yamashita
|27
|F
|Remi Koyama
|28
|D
|Shiori Yamashita
|30
|G
|Akane Konishi
|G
|Miyuu Masuhara
Sweden (SWE) Women’s Hockey Roster
- Head coach: Ulf Lundberg; assistant coaches: Anders Lundberg, Andreas Spangberg
- Best Olympic finish: Silver (2002)
- Note: Four players on Sweden’s initial roster – Emmy Alasalmi, Sara Grahn, Linnea Hedin and Hanna Olsson – tested positive for Covid-19 and were replaced by Linnéa Andersson, Paula Bergström, Linn Peterson, and Agnes Åker.
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|1
|G
|Agnes Åker
|3
|D
|Anna Kjellbin
|4
|D
|Linnéa Andersson
|5
|D
|Johanna Fällman
|8
|D
|Ebba Berglund
|9
|D
|Jessica Adolfsson
|10
|D
|Mina Waxin
|11
|F
|Josefin Bouveng
|12
|D
|Maja Nylén Persson
|13
|F
|Emma Murén
|15
|F
|Lisa Johansson
|16
|F
|Linnea Johansson
|17
|F
|Sofie Lundin
|19
|F
|Sara Hjalmarsson
|20
|D
|Paula Bergström
|22
|F
|Linn Peterson
|24
|F
|Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz
|25
|F
|Lina Ljungblom
|27
|F
|Emma Nordin
|28
|F
|Michelle Löwenhielm
|29
|F
|Olivia Carlsson
|30
|G
|Emma Söderberg
|35
|G
|Ida Boman
Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC
NBC Sports researcher Kyle Lynch contributed to this report.