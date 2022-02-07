Women’s Hockey Olympic Preview: Full schedule, how to watch, team rosters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To help you get up to speed on everything you need to know about women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from a full tournament schedule to a complete history of the U.S.-Canada rivalry to rosters for all 10 teams. This guide will be updated with results as the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament progresses.

When does the Olympic hockey tournament start?

The women’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics began on February 3 and will conclude with the gold medal game on February 17 (the night of February 16 in the United States).

The men’s tournament begins February 9 and concludes with the medal games on February 20 (the night of February 19 in the U.S.). More details on the men’s tournament can be found here.

Which women’s hockey teams qualified for the Winter Olympics?

A total of 10 women’s hockey teams will compete in Beijing, up from eight at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Since 2014, the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament has used weighted pools. The top five teams in the world compete in Group A, while the remaining five teams compete in Group B. At the end of pool play, all five Group A teams and the top three Group B teams will progress to the quarterfinal round.

Women’s Hockey – Group A Teams Women’s Hockey – Group B Teams United States (qualified by world ranking)

Canada (qualified by world ranking)

Finland (qualified by world ranking)

Russian Olympic Committee (qualified by world ranking)

Switzerland (qualified by world ranking) Japan (qualified by world ranking)

China (qualified as host nation)

Czech Republic (secured spot at qualifying tournament)

Sweden (secured spot at qualifying tournament)

Denmark (secured spot at qualifying tournament)

Where is hockey being played in Beijing?

Two venues are being used for the women’s hockey tournament: Wukesong Sports Center and National Indoor Stadium. During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Wukesong Sports Center hosted basketball, while National Indoor Stadium was the home of gymnastics, trampoline, and handball.

Where does the USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry stand?

If you know just one thing about women’s hockey, it’s probably that the United States and Canada are the best two teams in the world.

Since the first official women’s world championship in 1990 – and the inaugural Olympic tournament in 1998 – the United States and Canada have combined to win every women’s hockey title. All but two finals (2006 Olympics, 2019 World Championships) came down the United States and Canada in the gold medal game. The Americans will enter Beijing as the defending Olympic champions, while Canada won the most recent world title last August.

MORE WOMEN’S HOCKEY COVERAGE: U.S. women’s hockey faces test after Decker’s tournament-ending injury

Below is a summary of this storied rivalry. Olympic finals are in bold, while non-USA-vs-CAN finals are italicized.

USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey – Olympic and World Championship History

Year Event Winner and Score 1990 World Championship Canada, 5-2 1992 World Championship Canada, 8-0 1994 World Championship Canada, 6-3 1997 World Championship Canada, 4-3 (OT) 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics USA, 3-1 1999 World Championship Canada, 3-1 2000 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2001 World Championship Canada, 3-2 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 2003 World Championship Cancelled due to SARS 2004 World Championship Canada, 2-0 2005 World Championship USA, 1-0 (SO) 2006 Torino Winter Olympics Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1 2007 World Championship Canada, 5-1 2008 World Championship USA, 4-3 2009 World Championship USA, 4-1 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Canada, 2-0 2011 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2012 World Championship Canada, 5-4 (OT) 2013 World Championship USA, 3-2 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2015 World Championship USA, 7-5 2016 World Championship USA, 1-0 (OT) 2017 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics USA, 3-2 (SO) 2019 World Championship United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO) 2020 World Championship Cancelled due to Covid-19 2021 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT)

While the U.S. and Canada remain the top two teams in the world and are expected to face off for gold in Beijing, don’t count out Finland. The Finns have consistently challenged for bronze, and in 2019, they almost won the world title. That year, Finland scored the overtime winner against the United States – until a controversial review resulted in the goal being called back. The U.S. went on to win the world title in a shootout.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: How close are the Winter Olympics to being gender equal?

2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s Hockey Tournament Schedule and Results

Women’s Hockey Game / Result Date/Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time) Date/Start Time (Beijing, China) How to Watch Group B (CHN vs CZE): CZE won 3-1 2/2/22 11:10 PM 2/3/22 12:10 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (SUI vs CAN): CAN won 12-1 2/2/22 11:10 PM 2/3/22 12:10 PM USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (JPN vs SWE): JPN won 3-1 2/3/22 3:40 AM 2/3/22 4:40 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (FIN vs USA): USA won 5-2 2/3/22 8:10 AM (Pregame show at 7:30am) 2/3/22 9:10 PM USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (ROC vs SUI): ROC won 5-2 2/3/22 11:10 PM 2/4/22 12:10 PM USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (DEN vs CHN): CHN won 3-1 2/3/22 11:10 PM 2/4/22 12:10 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (CAN vs FIN): CAN won 11-1 2/4/22 11:10 PM 2/5/22 12:10 PM USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (CZE vs SWE): CZE won 3-1 2/5/22 3:40 AM 2/5/22 4:40 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (DEN vs JPN): JPN won 6-2 2/5/22 3:40 AM 2/5/22 4:40 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (USA vs ROC): USA won 5-0 2/5/22 8:10 AM 2/5/22 9:10 PM USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (CHN vs JPN): CHN won 2-1 (GWS) 2/6/22 3:40 AM 2/6/22 4:40 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (SUI vs USA): USA won 8-0 2/6/22 8:10 AM 2/6/22 9:10 PM USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (CAN vs ROC): CAN won 6-1 2/6/22 11:10 PM 2/7/22 12:10 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (CZE vs DEN): DEN won 3-2 2/7/22 3:40 AM 2/7/22 4:40 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (FIN vs SUI): SUI won 3-2 2/7/22 8:10 AM 2/7/22 9:10 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (SWE vs CHN): SWE won 2-1 2/7/22 8:10 AM 2/7/22 9:10 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (USA vs CAN) 2/7/22 11:10 PM (Pregame show at 10:45pm) 2/8/22 12:10 PM USA Network | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (JPN vs CZE) 2/8/22 3:40 AM 2/8/22 4:40 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group A (ROC vs FIN) 2/8/22 8:10 AM 2/8/22 9:10 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Group B (SWE vs DEN) 2/8/22 8:10 AM 2/8/22 9:10 PM Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #1 2/10/22 11:10 PM 2/11/22 12:10 PM Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #2 2/11/22 3:40 AM 2/11/22 4:40 PM Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #3 2/11/22 11:10 PM 2/12/22 12:10 PM Women’s Hockey – Quarterfinal #4 2/12/22 3:40 AM 2/12/22 4:40 PM Women’s Hockey – Semifinal #1 2/13/22 11:10 PM 2/14/22 12:10 PM Women’s Hockey – Semifinal #2 2/14/22 8:10 AM 2/14/22 9:10 PM Women’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game 2/16/22 6:30 AM 2/16/22 7:30 PM Women’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game 2/16/22 11:10 PM 2/17/22 12:10 PM

How to watch ice hockey at the Beijing Olympics

For viewers in the United States, you have some options:

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.

You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.

You can also keep up-to-date on how to watch every women’s and mixed gender event using On Her Turf’s official guide to the Winter Games.

Women’s Hockey Rosters for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Here is a look at the rosters for all 10 teams in the women’s hockey tournament.

United States (USA) – Women’s Hockey Roster

Head Coach: Joel Johnson ; Assistant coaches: Courtney Kennedy, Brian Pothier, Steve Thompson

; Assistant coaches: Best Olympic finish: Gold (1998, 2018)

Number of returning Olympians: 15 (including 13 from 2018)

Number of rising/current college players: 5 ( Cayla Barnes , Jesse Compher , Grace Zumwinkle , Abbey Murphy , Caroline Harvey ). Harvey, the youngest member of the team, deferred her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin to train with Team USA in 2021-22

, , , , ). Harvey, the youngest member of the team, deferred her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin to train with Team USA in 2021-22 Youngest player on the team: Caroline Harvey (age 19)

(age 19) Oldest player on the team: Hilary Knight (age 32)

No. Position Name 2 D Lee Stecklein 3 D Cayla Barnes 4 D Caroline Harvey 5 D Megan Keller 9 D Megan Bozek 11 F Abby Roque 12 F Kelly Pannek 13 F Grace Zumwinkle 14 F Brianna Decker 15 D Savannah Harmon 16 F Hayley Scamurra 18 F Jesse Compher 19 D Jincy Dunne 20 F Hannah Brandt 21 F Hilary Knight 24 F Dani Cameranesi 25 F Alex Carpenter 26 F Kendall Coyne Schofield – Captain 28 F Amanda Kessel 29 G Nicole Hensley 33 G Alex Cavallini (nee Rigsby) 35 G Maddie Rooney 37 F Abbey Murphy

Canada (CAN) – Women’s Hockey Roster

Head coach: Troy Ryan ; Assistant coaches: Doug Derraugh , Kori Cheverie , Ali Domenico

; Assistant coaches: , , Best Olympic finish: Gold (2002, 2004, 2010, 2014)

Number of returning Olympians: 13

Current college players: 3 ( Sarah Fillier , Emma Maltais , Ashton Bell )

, , ) Youngest player: Sarah Fillier (age 21)

(age 21) Oldest player: Jocelyne Larocque (age 33)

No. Position Name 3 D Jocelyne Larocque 6 F Rebecca Johnston 7 F Laura Stacey 10 F Sarah Fillier 11 F Jillian Saulnier 14 D Renata Fast 15 F Mélodie Daoust 17 D Ella Shelton 19 F Brianne Jenner – A 20 F Sarah Nurse 21 D Ashton Bell 23 D Erin Ambrose 24 F Natalie Spooner 26 F Emily Clark 27 F Emma Maltais 28 D Micah Zandee-Hart 29 F Marie-Philip Poulin – C 35 G Ann-Renée Desbiens 38 G Emerance Maschmeyer 40 F Blayre Turnbull – A 42 D Claire Thompson 47 F Jamie Lee Rattray 50 G Kristen Campbell

Finland (FIN) Roster

Head coach: Pasi Mustonen ; Assistant coaches: Kari Eloranta , Juuso Toivola

; Assistant coaches: , Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (1998, 2010, 2018)

No. Position Name 1 G Eveliina Mäkinen 2 D Sini Karjalainen 6 D Jenni Hiirikoski 7 D Sanni Rantala 8 D Ella Viitasuo 9 D Nelli Laitinen 10 F Elisa Holopainen 12 F Sanni Vanhanen 15 D Minttu Tuominen 16 F Petra Nieminen 18 G Meeri Räisänen 23 F Sanni Hakala 24 F Viivi Vainikka 27 F Julia Liikala 28 F Jenniina Nylund 32 F Emilia Vesa 33 F Michelle Karvinen 34 F Sofianna Sundelin 36 G Anni Keisala 40 F Noora Tulus 61 F Tanja Niskanen 77 F Susanna Tapani 88 D Ronja Savolainen

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Roster

Head coach: Yevgeny Bobariko ; Assistant coaches: Aleksei Kusakin , Yevgeny Shcherbakov

; Assistant coaches: , Best Olympic Finish: Fourth (2018, as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”)

No. Position Name 2 D Angelina Goncharenko (COVID-19) 4 D Maria Pechnikova 10 F Lyudmila Belyakova (COVID-19) 13 D Nina Pirogova 15 F Valeria Pavlova 16 F Ilona Markova 17 F Fanuza Kadirova 18 F Olga Sosina – C (COVID-19) 19 D Yelena Provorova 26 F Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva 27 F Veronika Korzhakova 29 F Alexandra Vafina 42 F Oxana Bratisheva 59 F Yelena Dergachyova 69 G Maria Sorokina 70 D Anna Shibanova 72 D Anna Savonina 73 F Viktoria Kulishova 76 D Yekaterina Nikolayeva (COVID-19) 97 F Anna Shokhina 21 F Polina Bolgareva G Diana Farkhutdinova (COVID-19) 23 G Daria Gredzen G Valeria Merkusheva (late addition) D Maria Batalova (late addition)

Switzerland (SUI) Women’s Hockey Team

Head coach: Colin Mueller ; Assistant coaches: Andrin Christen , Simon Theiler , Melanie Haefliger

; Assistant coaches: , , Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (2014)

No. Pos. Name 3 D Sarah Forster 7 F Lara Stalder 8 F Kaleigh Quennec 9 D Shannon Sigrist 12 F Lisa Rüedi 14 F Evelina Raselli 15 F Laura Zimmermann 16 D Nicole Vallario 17 D Lara Christen 18 D Stefanie Wetli 20 G Andrea Brändli 21 F Rahel Enzler 22 D Sinja Leemann 23 D Nicole Bullo 24 F Noemi Ryhner 25 F Alina Müller 26 F Dominique Rüegg 28 F Alina Marti 29 G Saskia Maurer 39 G Caroline Spies 71 F Lena Marie Lutz 88 F Phoebe Staenz F Keely Moy

China (CHN) Women’s Hockey Team

Head coach: Brian David Idalski ; Assistant coaches: Max Harrison Markowitz , Stacey Lee Colarossi

; Assistant coaches: , Best Olympic finish: 4th (1998)

No. Position Name 88 G Chen Tiya (Tia Chan) 23 F Fang Xin 28 D Fei Anna (Anna Fairman) 26 F Guan Yingying 10 F He Xin 15 F Hu Baozhen (Madison Woo) 5 D Huang Huier (Camryn Wong) 17 F Kang Mulan (Kasundra Betinol) 44 F Li Beika (Rebekah Kolstad) 66 D Li Qianhua 19 F Lin Jiaxin (Taylor Lum) 19 F Lin Qiqi (Leah Lum) 91 F Lin Ni (Rachel Llanes) 93 D Liu Zhixin 34 F Mi Le (Hannah Miller) 24 D Wang Yuting 24 G Wang Yuqing (Jessica Wong) 2 D Yu Baiwei (Berry Yu) 7 F Zhang Mengying 51 F Zhang Xifang (Anna Segedi) 97 D Zhao Qinan 33 G Zhou Jiaying (Kimberly Newell) 98 F Zhu Rui

Czech Republic (CZE) Roster

Head coach: Tomas Pacina; Assistant coach: Jakub Peslar

Making Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing

No. Position Name 1 G Viktorie Švejdová 2 D Aneta Tejralová 4 D Daniela Pejšová 5 D Samantha Kolowratová 7 F Lenka Serdar 9 F Alena Mills – C 10 F Denisa Křížová 12 F Klára Hymlarová 14 D Dominika Lásková 15 F Aneta Lédlová 16 F Kateřina Mrázová 17 D Pavlína Horálková 18 F Michaela Pejzlová 19 F Natálie Mlýnková 21 F Tereza Vanišová 23 F Kateřina Bukolská 24 D Sára Čajanová 25 F Kristýna Pátková 26 F Vendula Přibylová 27 D Tereza Radová 28 F Noemi Neubauerová 29 G Klára Peslarová 30 G Kateřina Zechovská

Denmark (DEN) Women’s Hockey Team

Head coach: Jan Peter Elander , Assistant coaches: Timothy Bothwell and Tim Frandsen

, Assistant coaches: and Denmark is making its Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing

No. Pos. Name 2 D Kristine Melberg 4 F Silke Glud 8 F Josefine Persson 11 D Amalie Andersen 13 F Michele Brix 14 F Nicoline Jensen – A 15 D Amanda Refsgaard 17 F Sofia Skriver 18 F Maria Peters 19 D Josephine Asperup 21 F Michelle Weis 22 D Sofie Skott 23 F Julie Oksbjerg 27 F Lilli Friis-Hansen 30 G Lisa Jensen 33 G Emma-Sofie Nordström 44 F Julie Østergaard 50 F Mia Bau Hansen 63 F Josefine Jakobsen – C 68 F Emma Russell 72 G Cassandra Repstock-Romme 87 D Simone Jacquet Thrysøe 89 D Malene Frandsen

Japan (JPN) Women’s Hockey Roster

Head coach: Yuji Iizuka; assistant coaches: Masahito Haruna and Yujiro Nakajimaya

Best Olympic finish: 6th (1998, 2018)

No. Pos. Name 1 G Nana Fujimoto 2 D Shiori Koike 3 D Aoi Shiga 4 D Ayaka Toko 6 D Sena Suzuki 7 D Yukiko Kawashima 8 D Akane Hosoyamada 10 F Haruna Yoneyama 11 F Mei Miura 12 F Chiho Osawa – C 14 F Haruka Toko 15 F Rui Ukita 16 F Akane Shiga 18 F Suzuka Taka 19 F Chika Otaki 21 F Hanae Kubo 22 F Miho Shishiuchi 23 F Hikaru Yamashita 27 F Remi Koyama 28 D Shiori Yamashita 30 G Akane Konishi G Miyuu Masuhara

Sweden (SWE) Women’s Hockey Roster

Head coach: Ulf Lundberg ; assistant coaches: Anders Lundberg , Andreas Spangberg

; assistant coaches: , Best Olympic finish: Silver (2002)

Note: Four players on Sweden’s initial roster – Emmy Alasalmi, Sara Grahn, Linnea Hedin and Hanna Olsson – tested positive for Covid-19 and were replaced by Linnéa Andersson, Paula Bergström, Linn Peterson, and Agnes Åker.

No. Pos. Name 1 G Agnes Åker 3 D Anna Kjellbin 4 D Linnéa Andersson 5 D Johanna Fällman 8 D Ebba Berglund 9 D Jessica Adolfsson 10 D Mina Waxin 11 F Josefin Bouveng 12 D Maja Nylén Persson 13 F Emma Murén 15 F Lisa Johansson 16 F Linnea Johansson 17 F Sofie Lundin 19 F Sara Hjalmarsson 20 D Paula Bergström 22 F Linn Peterson 24 F Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz 25 F Lina Ljungblom 27 F Emma Nordin 28 F Michelle Löwenhielm 29 F Olivia Carlsson 30 G Emma Söderberg 35 G Ida Boman

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

NBC Sports researcher Kyle Lynch contributed to this report.