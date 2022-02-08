The best snowboard racer in the world is still an alpine skier

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The best women’s snowboard racer in the world? Still an alpine skier.

On Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics, dual-sport athlete Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won gold in parallel giant slalom to successfully defend her Olympic title.

After posting the fastest time in qualification, Ledecka blazed her way through the knockout round. The final came down to Ledecka and Daniela Ulbing of Austria. Ledecka led from the start and crossed the line ahead of Ulbing, who was later ruled a DNF, though she still takes home the silver. Slovenia’s Gloria Kotnik won bronze.

While Ledecka’s fellow parallel snowboarders see their Olympics come to a close, the dual-sport athlete now has to pack up her room and move from one Olympic Village to another. The 2022 Winter Olympics are split between three competition zones. Ledecka was based out of Zhangjiakou zone for snowboarding parallel giant slalom, but will now head to Yanqing zone to compete in alpine skiing.

“The hardest part is to take all the stuff and take it to the other village,” Ledecka said after winning gold. ” I’m very messy and I have stuff everywhere.”

She already has super-G training planned for Thursday in Beijing and is very much in contention for a medal in her “other” sport. Unlike at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where her gold medal in super-G shocked everyone – including Ledecka herself – the 26-year-old Czech athlete has become a much stronger alpine skier in recent years.

This story will continue to be updated.