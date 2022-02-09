Chloe Kim defends halfpipe gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chloe Kim successfully defended her 2018 Olympic title, winning gold in the women’s halfpipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She is the first woman to win two gold medals in women’s halfpipe, an event that debuted in 1998.

Kim, 21, essentially clinched gold with a massive first run that included a 900 and two 1080s, scoring a massive 94.00 points.

Spain’s Queralt Castellet won silver with a strong second run. Castellet is Spain’s first female medalist at the Winter Olympics since alpine skier Blanca Fernandez Ochoa won bronze in the women’s slalom in 1992. Japan’s Tomita Sena clinched bronze.

Video of Kim’s first run in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final:

GUARANTEED GOLD ‼️ Chloe Kim DOMINATES her first run with a score of 94 🔥 📺: @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/ce4NVmPGKS — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 10, 2022

During her second run, Kim attempted a 1260, but sat down just as she was landing it. No woman has ever landed the trick in women’s competition.

She tried it again on her third run, a victory lap, but fell again.

Earlier this week, Kim’s coach Rick Bower told NBC Sports’ Nick Zaccardi that Kim learned two new tricks that no woman has ever landed in a halfpipe competition in the last nine months.

Video of Chloe Kim’s reaction after her first halfpipe run:

Kim entered the 2022 Beijing Winter Games as the favorite for gold.

After the 2018 Winter Olympics, she stepped back from competition and completed her freshman year at Princeton.

But the break did nothing to hinder her performance: Kim has won every halfpipe event in which she’s competed since PyeongChang. She stands as the first and only snowboarder to win titles at all four “majors,” including the Winter Olympics, two World Championship titles, six X Games gold medals and the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games. In World Cup competition, Kim has two crystal globes and 10 wins in 14 World Cup starts.

Kim cruised into the Olympic final, with announcers describing her 87.75 qualifying run as “low gear” and “a walk in the park.”

With her result in Beijing, she continues a U.S. trend in this event. U.S. women have won the last four gold medals in women’s snowboard halfpipe and have collected 10 out of 18 medals available since snowboarding made its debut in 1998 in Nagano.

On Chloe Kim going for the first 1260 in a women's snowboard halfpipe competition: Shaun White won the 2006 Olympics with back-to-back 1080s (in 18-foot pipe; 22 feet ever since). Kim won 2018 Olympics with back-to-back 1080s. First 1260 in Olympic men's competition was 2010. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 10, 2022

Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe at the 2022 Olympics – Final Results:

Chloe Kim (USA), 94.00 Queralt Castellet (ESP), 90.25 Tomita Sena (JPN), 88.25 Cai Xuetong (CHN), 81.25 Tomita Ruki (JPN), 80.50 Elizabeth Hosking (CAN), 79.25 Berenice Wicki (SUI), 76.25 Liu Jiayu (CHN), 73.50 Ono Mitsuki (JPN), 71.50 Brooke Dhondt (CAN), 66.75 Leilani Ettel (GER), 57.50 Qui Leng (CHN), 53.75

Lisa Antonucci contributed to this report.