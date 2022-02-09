Lindsey Jacobellis wins Team USA’s first gold in fifth Winter Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in women’s snowboard cross to claim Team USA’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

With the win, the 36-year-old Jacobellis becomes the oldest American woman to win a medal of any color – in any sport – at the Winter Olympics. She is also the oldest snowboarding medalist of any gender, according to Olympedia.org. Beijing also marks a record-tying fifth Olympic appearance for the Connecticut native.

“Racing with these girls definitely keeps me young, and they just keep getting younger,” Jacobellis said.

After posting the fifth-fastest time in qualifying, Jacobellis nearly saw her Olympics come to an end in her first heat of the day.

“I completely blew the start and I had to go on the hunt,” Jacobellis said. “It helped bring my momentum back to start doing well on the starts again.”

Just to reach the final, she had to defeat a stacked semifinal field that included reigning Olympic gold medalist Michela Moioli of Italy.

Once that was out of the way, “I actually felt like I was already a winner that I just made it into finals,” she said. “It’s been a long road for myself, ups and downs, injuries.”

That’s an understatement.

During her two-decade international career, Jacobellis developed into one of the most dominant snowboarders of all-time, in any discipline. She won 10 X Games titles before snowboard cross was nixed from the competition in 2016, plus five individual world titles (the last one came in 2017).

But Jacobellis has had less success on the Olympic stage, with her only medal until now (a silver) coming at the 2006 Torino Games when she infamously lost her lead in the final after going for a celebratory board grab.

One of the differences between Jacobellis’ first four Olympic appearances and Beijing is that – for the first time in her career – she did not enter the Games as the favorite for gold.

While Jacobellis had remained competitive in recent years, her last World Cup win came in 2019 and she finished off the podium in the individual snowboard cross event at both the 2019 (fifth) and 2021 World Championships (ninth).

An elbow injury and surgery in November 2021 caused her to miss several qualifying events in the lead-up to Beijing. She ultimately qualified after recording back-to-back podium finishes at a January 2022 World Cup stop.

Video of Lindsey Jacobellis winning gold in women’s snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

France’s Chloe Trespeuch claimed the silver, while Canada’s Meryeta Odine earned bronze.

Over the years, Jacobellis has spoken about the scrutiny that Torino fall received. “I’m sure we can go into everyone’s past 12 years ago and pick out something that they coulda, shoulda, woulda done,” she told the New York Times in 2018. “It’s just mine was on a world stage that people have a hard time forgetting, or they just think that’s the only thing that’s happened or that it defined me as an athlete.”

The athlete who capitalized on Jacobellis’ blunder in 2006 – Switzerland’s Tanja Friedman – retired ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Games with her Olympic gold medal as her only title in the sport.

This story will continue to be updated.

