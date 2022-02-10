Women’s Curling at the Winter Olympics: Schedule, rosters, how to watch

By Feb 10, 2022, 1:38 AM EST
My Larsen of Team Denmark competes in Curling - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6
Getty Images
0 Comments

The women’s curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics features 10 teams playing a round robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The winners of each semifinal will meet in the gold-medal match, while the losers will play for bronze.

With the tournament underway in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from a full curling schedule to rosters for all 10 teams. For a refresher on the sport of curling – including answers to why curlers scream, the history of curling stones, and basic rules – you can find that here.

Women’s curling storylines to follow at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The U.S. women finished eighth in PyeongChang, but led by skip Tabitha Peterson ride some momentum into Beijing after capturing bronze at the 2021 worlds, marking the first worlds medal for U.S. women in 15 years. They’ll face stiff competition from familiar foes Canada and Sweden.

TEAM USA IN CURLING: Chasing Olympic gold is ‘all in the family’ for U.S. women curlers

The Canadian women have traditionally been a powerhouse, winning gold in 1998 and 2014, silver in 2010, bronze in 2002 and 2006, and with Canada’s mixed doubles team winning gold in 2018. This year’s squad is led by 2014 Olympic champ Jennifer Jones, who’s also won two world titles and two Canadian Olympic Trials gold medals. Canada’s got something to prove after leaving the 2018 Games empty handed for the first time since the sport returned to the Olympic program.

“The desire has always been there for me, I’ve never lost that,” the 47-year-old Jones told media. “Our goal is to get better as the week goes on and try to find a way to make sure we are on the top of the podium.”

Sweden, No. 1 in the world rankings, rivals Canada with five Olympic medals of its own. But the Swedish women boast three gold (2006, ’10, ’18), one silver (2014) and one bronze (1998), as well as not-so-secret weapon Anna Hasselborg, who returns to lead the defending champions. The Swedes are out for redemption after finishing fourth at last year’s worlds and second the European Championships.

Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead will make her third Olympic appearance and will lead the reigning European champions, while South Korea’s “Garlic Girls” return to defend 2018 silver. The South Korean women – five players with the surname Kim, who graduated from the same high school class in a remote farming county – went on a fairytale run on home soil in 2018.

They arrive in Beijing with different coaches this time around, after daring to speak out about the verbal and psychological abuse inflicted by two coaches and the father of one of the coaches, who also was the vice president of the Korean Curling Federation. A recent New York Times report noted that a 2019 investigation found the women’s claims credible and the coaches and curling official were banned from the sport for life.

“Although we can’t know of and change all the corruption in the sporting world, at least in this sport we can reveal what has been going on in the hopes that it won’t happen again,” wrote Kim Kyeong-ae, 28, in an email to the NYT.

2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s Curling Rosters

Canada (CAN)

Skip: Jennifer Jones
Third: Kaitlyn Lawes
Second: Jocelyn Peterman
Lead: Dawn McEwen
Alternate: Lisa Weagle

 United States (USA)

Skip: Tabitha Peterson
Third: Nina Roth
Second: Becca Hamilton
Lead: Tara Peterson
Alternate: Aileen Geving
China (CHN)

Skip: Han Yu
Third: Wang Rui
Second: Dong Ziqi
Lead: Zhang Lijun
Alternate: Jiang Xindi

 Switzerland (SUI)

Fourth: Alina Paetz
Skip: Silvana Tirinzoni
Second: Esther Neuenschwander
Lead: Melanie Barbezat
Alternate: Carole Howald
Denmark (DEN)

Skip: Madeleine Dupont
Third: Mathilde Halse
Second: Denise Dupont
Lead: My Larsen
Alternate: Jasmin Lander

 Sweden (SWE)

Skip: Anna Hasselborg
Third: Sara McManus
Second: Agnes Knochenhauer
Lead: Sofia Mabergs
Alternate: Johanna Heldin
Great Britain (GBR) 

Skip: Eve Muirhead
Third: Vicky Wright
Second: Jennifer Dodds
Lead: Hailey Duff
Alternate: Mili Smith

 South Korea (KOR)

Skip: Kim Eun-jung
Third: Kim Kyeong-ae
Second: Kim Cho-hi
Lead: Kim Seon-yeong
Alternate: Kim Yeong-mi
Japan (JPN)

Skip: Satsuki Fujisawa
Third: Chinami Yoshida
Second: Yumi Suzuki
Lead: Yurika Yoshida
Alternate: Kotomi Ishizaki

 Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Skip: Alina Kovaleva
Third: Yulia Portunova
Second: Galina Arsenkina
Lead: Ekaterina Kuzmina
Alternate: Maria Komarova

How to Watch Curling at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games:

For viewers in the United States, you have some options:

  • Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.
  • You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
  • Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.

You can also keep up-to-date on how to watch every women’s and mixed gender event using On Her Turf’s official guide to the Winter Games.

Complete Schedule for the Women’s Curling Tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Curling Event Date / Start Time

(U.S. Eastern Time)

 Date / Start Time

(Beijing, China)
Women’s Round Robin #1

GBR vs. SUI
DEN vs. CHN
SWE vs. JPN
ROC vs. USA

 2/9/22 8:05 PM 2/10/22 9:05 AM
Women’s Round Robin #2

CAN vs. KOR
SWE vs. GBR
USA vs. DEN
CHN vs. SUI

 2/10/22 7:05 AM 2/10/22 8:05 PM
Women’s Round Robin #3

USA vs. CHN
CAN vs. JPN
SUI vs. ROC
KOR vs. GBR

 2/11/22 1:05 AM 2/11/22 2:05 PM
Women’s Round Robin #4

SWE vs. CAN
KOR vs. ROC
JPN vs. DEN

 2/11/22 8:05 PM 2/12/22 9:05 AM
Women’s Round Robin #5

ROC vs. JPN
DEN vs. SUI
GBR vs. USA
SWE vs. CHN

 2/12/22 7:05 AM 2/12/22 8:05 PM
Women’s Round Robin #6

DEN vs. GBR
USA vs. SWE
KOR vs. CHN
SUI vs. CAN

 2/13/22 1:05 AM 2/13/22 2:05 PM
Women’s Round Robin #7

CHN vs. JPN
CAN vs. ROC
USA vs. KOR

 2/13/22 8:05 PM 2/14/22 9:05 AM
Women’s Round Robin #8

SUI vs. SWE
GBR vs. CAN
JPN vs. KOR
DEN vs. ROC

 2/14/22 7:05 AM 2/14/22 8:05 PM
Women’s Round Robin #9

CHN vs. ROC
SWE vs. DEN
USA vs. SUI
GBR vs. JPN

 2/15/22 1:05 AM 2/15/22 2:05 PM
Women’s Round Robin #10

CAN vs. USA
SUI vs. KOR
CHN vs. GBR

 2/15/22 8:05 PM 2/16/22 9:05 AM
Women’s Round Robin #11

KOR vs. DEN
JPN vs. USA
ROC vs. SWE
CAN vs. CHN

 2/16/22 7:05 AM 2/16/22 8:05 PM
Women’s Round Robin #12

JPN vs. SUI
ROC vs. GBR
DEN vs. CAN
KOR vs. SWE

 2/17/22 1:05 AM 2/17/22 2:05 PM
Women’s Semifinal #1 2/18/22 7:05 AM 2/18/22 8:05 PM
Women’s Semifinal #2 2/18/22 7:05 AM 2/18/22 8:05 PM
Women’s Bronze Medal Game 2/19/22 7:05 AM 2/19/22 8:05 PM
Women’s Gold Medal Game 2/19/22 8:05 PM 2/20/22 9:05 AM

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi and the NBC Olympics Research team contributed to this report.

