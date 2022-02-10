Winter Olympics: Women’s Super-G – Preview and Live Updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women’s super-G – the third women’s alpine skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics – will be held tonight in the United States (Friday morning in Beijing). American Mikaela Shiffrin is slated to compete after skiing out of her first two events.

See below for a preview of the women’s super-G and follow along for live updates once the race gets underway.

What is the super-G?

Super-g stands for “super giant slalom.” The event combines the speed of downhill with the precision of giant slalom. One run determines the winner.

How to watch the women’s super-G:

Event Date/Time (U.S. Eastern) Date/Time (Beijing, China) How to Watch Alpine Skiing Women’s Super-G 2/10/22 10:00 PM 2/11/22 11:00 AM NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

Who are the super-G medal favorites at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

After skiing out of her first two events (giant slalom and slalom), Mikaela Shiffrin is slated to compete in super-G tonight (bib #11). Beijing will mark her first time competing the event at the Winter Olympics. She has won a medal in the event at the last two world championships (gold in 2019, bronze in 2021), but she isn’t necessarily a favorite for Beijing, especially after failing to finish her first two events.

The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka enters as the defending Olympic champion after an improbable 2018 gold medal. Ledecka, who competes in both alpine skiing and snowboarding, already owns one medal from these Beijing Winter Games: on Tuesday, she won her second straight gold medal in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom event. After that win, Ledecka joked that the move between villages was more daunting than competing in two sports. (The 2022 Winter Olympics are split between three zones; Ledecka was based out of Zhangjiakou zone during the snowboarding competition, but alpine skiing is being contested in the Yanqing zone.)

“The hardest part is to take all the stuff and take it to the other village,” she said. “I’m very messy and I have stuff everywhere.”

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami is the reigning super-G world champion and should be in the mix to win her first ever Olympic gold. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old claimed her second career Olympic medal – a bronze – in the women’s giant slalom.

Other top contenders include Italy’s Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni, Austria’s Tamara Tippler and Mirjam Puchner, and Switzerland’s Corinne Suter. (Full start list is below.)

It’s also possible there could be another surprise winner, like 2018. In alpine skiing’s speed events (which includes super-G) it is rare for less-established skiers to have success on the World Cup circuit, given that veterans gain experience competing at the same venues year-after-year. But every top skier in today’s super-G field will be competing on this slope for the first time in their career.

Women’s Super-G – Beijing Olympic Course Stats:

Course Name: Rock

Vertical Drop: 540 meters

Course Length: 1984 meters

Course Setter: Florian Scheiber

2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s Super-G – Start Order:

1 – AUT – Ariane RAEDLER

2 – CZE – Ester LEDECKA

3 – AUT – Mirjam PUCHNER

4 – SUI – Michelle GISIN

5 – AUT – Tamara TIPPLER

6 – FRA – Tessa WORLEY

7 – SUI – Lara GUT-BEHRAMI

8 – AUT – Cornelia HUETTER

9 – ITA – Federica BRIGNONE

10 – FRA – Laura GAUCHE

11 – USA – Mikaela SHIFFRIN

12 – FRA – Romane MIRADOLI

13 – ITA – Elena CURTONI

14 – CAN – Marie-Michele GAGNON

15 – SUI – Corinne SUTER

16 – NZL – Alice ROBINSON

17 – NOR – Ragnhild MOWINCKEL

18 – ITA – Francesca MARSAGLIA

19 – ITA – Marta BASSINO

20 – SUI – Jasmine FLURY

21 – USA – Isabella WRIGHT

22 – ROC – Julia PLESHKOVA

23 – POL – Maryna GASIENICA-DANIEL

24 – CAN – Roni REMME

25 – BIH – Elvedina MUZAFERIJA

26 – GER – Kira WEIDLE

27 – SLO – SAIONI FERK

28 – USA – Alix WILKINSON

29 – FRA – Tiffany GAUTHIER

30 – USA – Keely CASHMAN

31 – CZE – Tereza NOVA

32 – AND – Cande MORENO

33 – CZE – Barbora NOVAKOVA

34 – AUS – Greta SMALL

35 – CHN – Yueming NI

36 – ISR – Noa SZOLLOS

37 – SVK – Rebeka JANCOVA

38 – ARG – FARRIOL BARUZZI

39 – ISL – Holmfridur FRIDGEIRSDOTTIR

40 – MEX – Sarah SCHLEPER

41 – SVK – Petra HROMCOVA

42 – CHN – Fanying KONG

43 – UKR – Anastasiia SHEPILENKO

44 – IRL – Tess ARBEZ

