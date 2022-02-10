Winter Olympics: Women’s Super-G – Preview and Live Updates

The women’s super-G – the third women’s alpine skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics – will be held tonight in the United States (Friday morning in Beijing). American Mikaela Shiffrin is slated to compete after skiing out of her first two events.
What is the super-G?
Super-g stands for “super giant slalom.” The event combines the speed of downhill with the precision of giant slalom. One run determines the winner.
How to watch the women’s super-G:
|Event
|Date/Time (U.S. Eastern)
|Date/Time (Beijing, China)
|How to Watch
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Super-G
|2/10/22 10:00 PM
|2/11/22 11:00 AM
|NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
Who are the super-G medal favorites at the 2022 Winter Olympics?
After skiing out of her first two events (giant slalom and slalom), Mikaela Shiffrin is slated to compete in super-G tonight (bib #11). Beijing will mark her first time competing the event at the Winter Olympics. She has won a medal in the event at the last two world championships (gold in 2019, bronze in 2021), but she isn’t necessarily a favorite for Beijing, especially after failing to finish her first two events.
The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka enters as the defending Olympic champion after an improbable 2018 gold medal. Ledecka, who competes in both alpine skiing and snowboarding, already owns one medal from these Beijing Winter Games: on Tuesday, she won her second straight gold medal in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom event. After that win, Ledecka joked that the move between villages was more daunting than competing in two sports. (The 2022 Winter Olympics are split between three zones; Ledecka was based out of Zhangjiakou zone during the snowboarding competition, but alpine skiing is being contested in the Yanqing zone.)
“The hardest part is to take all the stuff and take it to the other village,” she said. “I’m very messy and I have stuff everywhere.”
Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami is the reigning super-G world champion and should be in the mix to win her first ever Olympic gold. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old claimed her second career Olympic medal – a bronze – in the women’s giant slalom.
Other top contenders include Italy’s Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni, Austria’s Tamara Tippler and Mirjam Puchner, and Switzerland’s Corinne Suter. (Full start list is below.)
It’s also possible there could be another surprise winner, like 2018. In alpine skiing’s speed events (which includes super-G) it is rare for less-established skiers to have success on the World Cup circuit, given that veterans gain experience competing at the same venues year-after-year. But every top skier in today’s super-G field will be competing on this slope for the first time in their career.
Women’s Super-G – Beijing Olympic Course Stats:
- Course Name: Rock
- Vertical Drop: 540 meters
- Course Length: 1984 meters
- Course Setter: Florian Scheiber
2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s Super-G – Start Order:
2 – CZE – Ester LEDECKA
3 – AUT – Mirjam PUCHNER
4 – SUI – Michelle GISIN
5 – AUT – Tamara TIPPLER
6 – FRA – Tessa WORLEY
7 – SUI – Lara GUT-BEHRAMI
8 – AUT – Cornelia HUETTER
9 – ITA – Federica BRIGNONE
10 – FRA – Laura GAUCHE
11 – USA – Mikaela SHIFFRIN
12 – FRA – Romane MIRADOLI
13 – ITA – Elena CURTONI
14 – CAN – Marie-Michele GAGNON
15 – SUI – Corinne SUTER
16 – NZL – Alice ROBINSON
17 – NOR – Ragnhild MOWINCKEL
18 – ITA – Francesca MARSAGLIA
19 – ITA – Marta BASSINO
20 – SUI – Jasmine FLURY
21 – USA – Isabella WRIGHT
22 – ROC – Julia PLESHKOVA
23 – POL – Maryna GASIENICA-DANIEL
24 – CAN – Roni REMME
25 – BIH – Elvedina MUZAFERIJA
26 – GER – Kira WEIDLE
27 – SLO – SAIONI FERK
28 – USA – Alix WILKINSON
29 – FRA – Tiffany GAUTHIER
30 – USA – Keely CASHMAN
31 – CZE – Tereza NOVA
32 – AND – Cande MORENO
33 – CZE – Barbora NOVAKOVA
34 – AUS – Greta SMALL
35 – CHN – Yueming NI
36 – ISR – Noa SZOLLOS
37 – SVK – Rebeka JANCOVA
38 – ARG – FARRIOL BARUZZI
39 – ISL – Holmfridur FRIDGEIRSDOTTIR
40 – MEX – Sarah SCHLEPER
41 – SVK – Petra HROMCOVA
42 – CHN – Fanying KONG
43 – UKR – Anastasiia SHEPILENKO
44 – IRL – Tess ARBEZ
