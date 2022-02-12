Winter Olympics: Women’s Monobob – Preview and Live Updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics mark the debut of monobob, a new bobsled event. Competition gets underway on Sunday in Beijing (Saturday night in the United States).

To understand how the event works, On Her Turf is here to help. See below for a preview of bobsled’s newest event and follow along for live updates once competition gets underway.

How does monobob work?

Women’s monobob consists of four runs. Final rankings are determined based on combined time from all four runs.

Start Order:

Run 1: The top 10 pilots (based on their international ranking) choose start numbers between 4-13, with the highest-ranked athlete picking first.

Run 2: The start order is based on results from the first run. The 20th-ranked athlete starts first, then 19th, and so on.

Run 3: The top-ranked pilot after the first two runs starts first. The lowest-ranked pilot goes last.

Run 4: In the final run, start order is reversed again. The top-ranked athlete (based on combined time from the first three runs) starts last.

Women’s monobob schedule at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Bobsled Event Date/Time (U.S. Eastern Time) Date/Time (Beijing, China) How to Watch Women’s Monobob (Runs 1 & 2) 2/12/22 8:30 PM 2/13/22 9:30 AM NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Women’s Monobob (Runs 3 & 4) 2/13/22 8:30 PM 2/14/22 9:30 AM

Why was monobob added to the Olympics?

While men have competed in two Olympic bobsled events for nearly a century, thanks to the addition of women’s monobob, the 2022 Winter Olympics will mark the first time that female bobsledders have two medal opportunities.

Female pilots, that is.

But while only one athlete competes in monobob, it isn’t really a one-woman event.

Push athletes (also known as brakemen) help with every aspect of the event, “Except the actual ride down the track,” U.S. pilot Elana Meyers Taylor said.

Meyers Taylor and fellow U.S. driver Kaillie Humphries – the most decorated female bobsledders in Olympic history with three medals each – weren’t particularly happy when monobob was added to the Olympic program. They had instead been advocating for the addition of a four-woman event.

Women’s monobob was appealing to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) because the event arguably allows for more competitive balance between nations. Monobob sleds are far less expensive – and with all sleds produced by the same manufacturer – there is less room for wealthy bobsled nations to pay for technical bells and whistles.

But the additional event has resulted in a different cost, one that falls on the shoulders of the athletes who aren’t even eligible to win a medal in the event.

Female push athletes often spend just as much time preparing for the monobob competition as they do the two-woman event. “We’re increasing the workload, but with less people to do it,” said U.S. push athlete Sylvia Hoffman.

Women’s Monobob – Start List:

1 – KOR – KIM Yooran

2 – CHN – HUAI Mingming

3 – UKR – Lidiia HUNKO

4 – USA – Elana TAYLOR MEYERS

5 – USA – Kaillie HUMPHRIES

6 – CAN – Cynthia APPIAH

7 – CAN – Christine de BRUIN

8 – AUS – Breeana WALKER

9 – GER – Laura NOLTE

10 – ROC – Nadezhda SERGEYEVA

11 – GER – Mariama JAMANKA

12 – SUI – Melanie HASLER

13 – CHN – YING Qing

14 – ROU – Andreea GRECU

15 – NED – Karlien SLEPER

16 – AUT – Katrin BEIERL

17 – FRA – Margot BOCH

18 – SVK – Viktoria CERNANSKA

19 – JAM – Jazmine FENLATOR-VICTORIAN

20 – ITA – Giada ANDREUTTI

The NBC Olympics research team contributed to this story.