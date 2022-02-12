Women’s Curling at the Winter Olympics: Schedule, rosters, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women’s curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics features 10 teams playing a round robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The winners of each semifinal will meet in the gold-medal match, while the losers will play for bronze.

With the tournament underway in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from a full curling schedule to rosters for all 10 teams. If you need a refresher on the sport of curling – including answers to why curlers scream, the history of curling stones, and basic rules – you can find that here.

Women’s curling storylines to follow at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The U.S. women finished eighth in PyeongChang, but led by skip Tabitha Peterson ride some momentum into Beijing after capturing bronze at the 2021 worlds, marking the first worlds medal for U.S. women in 15 years. They’ll face stiff competition from familiar foes Canada and Sweden.

The Canadian women have traditionally been a powerhouse, winning gold in 1998 and 2014, silver in 2010, bronze in 2002 and 2006, and with Canada’s mixed doubles team winning gold in 2018. This year’s squad is led by 2014 Olympic champ Jennifer Jones, who’s also won two world titles and two Canadian Olympic Trials gold medals. Canada’s got something to prove after leaving the 2018 Games empty handed for the first time since the sport returned to the Olympic program.

“The desire has always been there for me, I’ve never lost that,” the 47-year-old Jones told media. “Our goal is to get better as the week goes on and try to find a way to make sure we are on the top of the podium.”

Sweden, No. 1 in the world rankings, rivals Canada with five Olympic medals of its own. But the Swedish women boast three gold (2006, ’10, ’18), one silver (2014) and one bronze (1998), as well as not-so-secret weapon Anna Hasselborg, who returns to lead the defending champions. The Swedes are out for redemption after finishing fourth at last year’s worlds and second the European Championships.

Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead will make her third Olympic appearance and will lead the reigning European champions, while South Korea’s “Garlic Girls” return to defend 2018 silver. The South Korean women – five players with the surname Kim, who graduated from the same high school class in a remote farming county – went on a fairytale run on home soil in 2018.

They arrive in Beijing with different coaches this time around, after daring to speak out about the verbal and psychological abuse inflicted by two coaches and the father of one of the coaches, who also was the vice president of the Korean Curling Federation. A recent New York Times report noted that a 2019 investigation found the women’s claims credible and the coaches and curling official were banned from the sport for life.

“Although we can’t know of and change all the corruption in the sporting world, at least in this sport we can reveal what has been going on in the hopes that it won’t happen again,” wrote Kim Kyeong-ae, 28, in an email to the NYT.

2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s Curling Rosters

Canada (CAN) Skip: Jennifer Jones

Third: Kaitlyn Lawes

Second: Jocelyn Peterman

Lead: Dawn McEwen

Alternate: Lisa Weagle United States (USA) Skip: Tabitha Peterson

Third: Nina Roth

Second: Becca Hamilton

Lead: Tara Peterson

Alternate: Aileen Geving China (CHN) Skip: Han Yu

Third: Wang Rui

Second: Dong Ziqi

Lead: Zhang Lijun

Alternate: Jiang Xindi Switzerland (SUI) Fourth: Alina Paetz

Skip: Silvana Tirinzoni

Second: Esther Neuenschwander

Lead: Melanie Barbezat

Alternate: Carole Howald Denmark (DEN) Skip: Madeleine Dupont

Third: Mathilde Halse

Second: Denise Dupont

Lead: My Larsen

Alternate: Jasmin Lander Sweden (SWE) Skip: Anna Hasselborg

Third: Sara McManus

Second: Agnes Knochenhauer

Lead: Sofia Mabergs

Alternate: Johanna Heldin Great Britain (GBR) Skip: Eve Muirhead

Third: Vicky Wright

Second: Jennifer Dodds

Lead: Hailey Duff

Alternate: Mili Smith South Korea (KOR) Skip: Kim Eun-jung

Third: Kim Kyeong-ae

Second: Kim Cho-hi

Lead: Kim Seon-yeong

Alternate: Kim Yeong-mi Japan (JPN) Skip: Satsuki Fujisawa

Third: Chinami Yoshida

Second: Yumi Suzuki

Lead: Yurika Yoshida

Alternate: Kotomi Ishizaki Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Skip: Alina Kovaleva

Third: Yulia Portunova

Second: Galina Arsenkina

Lead: Ekaterina Kuzmina

Alternate: Maria Komarova

How to Watch Curling at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games:

For viewers in the United States, you have some options:

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.

You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.

You can also keep up-to-date on how to watch every women’s and mixed gender event using On Her Turf’s official guide to the Winter Games.

Complete Schedule and Results from Women’s Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Curling Event Date / Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time) Date / Start Time (Beijing, China) Women’s Round Robin #1 GBR vs. SUI (SUI won 6-5)

DEN vs. CHN (DEN won 7-6)

SWE vs. JPN (SWE won 8-5)

ROC vs. USA (USA won 9-3) 2/9/22 8:05 PM 2/10/22 9:05 AM Women’s Round Robin #2 CAN vs. KOR (CAN won 12-7)

SWE vs. GBR (GBR won 8-2)

USA vs. DEN (USA won 7-5)

CHN vs. SUI (SUI won 7-5) 2/10/22 7:05 AM 2/10/22 8:05 PM Women’s Round Robin #3 USA vs. CHN (USA won 8-4)

CAN vs. JPN (JPN won 8-5)

SUI vs. ROC (SUI won 8-7)

KOR vs. GBR (KOR won 9-7) 2/11/22 1:05 AM 2/11/22 2:05 PM Women’s Round Robin #4 SWE vs. CAN (SWE won 7-6)

KOR vs. ROC (KOR won 9-5)

JPN vs. DEN (JPN won 8-7) 2/11/22 8:05 PM 2/12/22 9:05 AM Women’s Round Robin #5 ROC vs. JPN (JPN won 10-5)

DEN vs. SUI (SUI won 8-5)

GBR vs. USA (GBR won 10-5)

SWE vs. CHN (CHN won 9-6) 2/12/22 7:05 AM 2/12/22 8:05 PM Women’s Round Robin #6 DEN vs. GBR

USA vs. SWE

KOR vs. CHN

SUI vs. CAN 2/13/22 1:05 AM 2/13/22 2:05 PM Women’s Round Robin #7 CHN vs. JPN

CAN vs. ROC

USA vs. KOR 2/13/22 8:05 PM 2/14/22 9:05 AM Women’s Round Robin #8 SUI vs. SWE

GBR vs. CAN

JPN vs. KOR

DEN vs. ROC 2/14/22 7:05 AM 2/14/22 8:05 PM Women’s Round Robin #9 CHN vs. ROC

SWE vs. DEN

USA vs. SUI

GBR vs. JPN 2/15/22 1:05 AM 2/15/22 2:05 PM Women’s Round Robin #10 CAN vs. USA

SUI vs. KOR

CHN vs. GBR 2/15/22 8:05 PM 2/16/22 9:05 AM Women’s Round Robin #11 KOR vs. DEN

JPN vs. USA

ROC vs. SWE

CAN vs. CHN 2/16/22 7:05 AM 2/16/22 8:05 PM Women’s Round Robin #12 JPN vs. SUI

ROC vs. GBR

DEN vs. CAN

KOR vs. SWE 2/17/22 1:05 AM 2/17/22 2:05 PM Women’s Semifinal #1 2/18/22 7:05 AM 2/18/22 8:05 PM Women’s Semifinal #2 2/18/22 7:05 AM 2/18/22 8:05 PM Women’s Bronze Medal Game 2/19/22 7:05 AM 2/19/22 8:05 PM Women’s Gold Medal Game 2/19/22 8:05 PM 2/20/22 9:05 AM

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi and the NBC Olympics Research team contributed to this report.