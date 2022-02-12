Denmark’s Olympic hockey teams make sibling history in Beijing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While many women’s hockey fans understandably vent in frustration at repeated references to their favorite player’s brother or father, for Denmark’s men’s and women’s teams, four sibling connections made Olympic history in Beijing.

Across Denmark’s women’s and men’s hockey teams – both of which made their Winter Games debut in Beijing – the squads boast four pairs of siblings, collectively. The rosters feature four sister-brother combos, marking the record for most sets of unrelated siblings competing in the same team sport at the same Olympics, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon.

“Super exciting to go to the Olympics and get this experience together,” Josefine Jakobsen, Denmark’s women’s team captain, said ahead of the Games. The 30-year-old is in Beijing with her older brother, forward Julian Jakobsen, 34.

Also making the Olympics a family affair are forwards Josephine Asperup, 29, and Matthias Martini Asperup, 26; forwards Emma and Patrick Russell, 26 and 29, respectively; and 26-year-old Mia Bau Hansen and 28-year-old Mathias Hansen, also both forwards.

“We played a lot of street hockey together when we were kids, and [Julian] made me be a goalkeeper quite a lot,” recalls Jakobsen, who now plays as a forward. “I don’t remember that we had any big fights, but we were always competing and playing tough. Both of us wanted to win.”

Denmark’s men’s team punched its ticket by beating Norway in a final Olympic qualification tournament last August, while the women earned their spot with a dramatic shootout victory over Germany at their qualifier in November. Denmark joined the International Hockey Federation in 1946, but they didn’t qualify for the Olympics until 2021 – 75 years later.

The women didn’t have an easy time of it in Beijing, where they fell 3-1 to China in their opener followed by a 6-2 loss to Japan. They lost 3-2 to the Czech Republic women, also making their tournament debut, and finished with a 3-1 loss to Sweden. The men opened with a 2-1 win over Czech Republic and followed with an 0-2 loss to Russian Olympic Committee. They face Switzerland on Saturday.

Malene Frandsen, who does not have a sibling in Beijing, scored the first Olympic goal for Denmark in their matchup vs. China, but took little satisfaction from it afterward.

“It’s always nice to score when things are at stake – that it wasn’t enough today is a shame,” said Frandsen, 26.

“I wish we stood up a little better,” said Jakobsen following the loss to Japan. “It’s the biggest scene in women’s hockey, all teams are good, and we’re learning all the time. This was definitely a learning experience.”

While Denmark’s men have achieved top-tier status in world championship competitions over the last two decades, the women’s team have played in just one top-tier worlds since 1992 when they finished last in the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Calgary, Canada, and were relegated from the top division.

Jakobsen hopes this year’s breakthrough Olympics appearance will encourage more women’s hockey participation in Denmark.

“We want to show young girls at home that it is possible,” she said. “The men’s side has grown incredibly the past few years. We hope that we can make a similar journey now that we’ve qualified for the Olympics, which is huge.”

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

