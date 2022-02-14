Women’s Freeskiing Slopestyle at the Winter Olympics: Live Updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympic medals in women’s freeskiing slopestyle will be awarded on Monday night in the United States (Tuesday morning in Beijing). Competition at Genting Snow Park kicks off at 8:30pm ET and you can watch on NBC, Peacock, or NBCOlympics.com.

Ahead of the women’s slopestyle final, see below for a preview, start list, and explainer on how competition works. On Her Turf will also be providing live updates once the event gets underway.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final – Live Updates:

8:32pm ET: And we are underway with the first run of the women’s ski slopestyle final. Athletes go in reverse order of their qualifying round scores. Best score counts.

8:38pm ET: France’s Tess Ledeux – who claimed silver in big air earlier at these 2022 Beijing Winter Games – throws down a big double cork. And that certainly isn’t the hardest trick we’ll see from Ledeux today. She moves into first with a score of 72.91.

8:46pm ET: Anastasia Tatalina, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, goes down on the final jump after an otherwise strong run.

8:48pm ET: Team USA’s Maggie Voisin on course for her first run, which ends up being a wash. After a strong rails section, she catches an edge on the first jump and bails out.

8:52pm ET: China’s Eileen Gu sends it in her first run. Following a strong rails section, she lands both a double cork 1080 and cork 900 with a double grab. But a couple of bobbles hurt her score – 69.90 – she moves into second behind Ledeux.

8:55pm ET: Kelly Sildaru of Estonia with a very clean run. She moves into first with a score of 82.06.

8:57pm ET: After the first run, the top three are Kelly Sildaru, Tess Ledeux, and Eileen Gu.

9:00pm ET: Curious how cold it is at Genting Snow Park today? Negative 7 degrees Fahrenheit. Yikes.

9:02pm ET: Time for run #2… After a binding issue caused a rough first run – she literally scored 1.10 points (out of 100) – Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud does more than just bounce back. Gremaud, the big air bronze medalist from earlier in these Games, moves into gold-medal position with a score of 86.56.

9:07pm ET: Oof. Tess Ledeux goes down on the first jump (aka “twisted sisters”). She remains in bronze-medal position – for now – thanks to her first run score.

9:17pm ET: Wow. American Maggie Voisin with a big run that moves her into third place. Voisin, a 23-year-old who hails from Whitefish, Montana, is aiming for her first Olympic medal. Voisin earned a spot on the 2014 U.S. Olympic team at age 15, where she was poised to become the youngest U.S. winter Olympian since 1972, but she had to withdraw from the Games after she fractured her right fibula during a training run. Four years ago, in her official Olympic debut, she placed fourth in this event. She’s overcome a lot off the snow, too, including the loss of her older brother Michael in January 2021.

9:20pm ET: And Eileen Gu goes down on the third rail feature. Currently in seventh, she’ll need to rely on her third run.

What is slopestyle skiing?

In slopestyle, skiers perform a variety of tricks as they move through a course that includes rails, boxed, bumps, and jumps. Athletes are evaluated based on their technical difficulty, as well as their style. Trick judges score athletes for their technical ability (60% of the total score) and overall judges rate overall impression (40% of the score). Scores range from 0 to 100 points.

Preview – Women’s Freeskiing Slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Earlier this week, the first ever Olympic medals in women’s freeski big air were awarded, with China’s Eileen Gu claiming gold, France’s Tess Ledeux picking up silver and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud earning bronze. All three medal winners will be back in competition for today’s final in women’s freeski slopestyle.

The top qualifier heading into the final is Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru. Four years ago, Sildaru – then 15 – was expected to be a medal favorite in both freeski slopestyle and halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. But in September 2017, she suffered a left knee injury in training that ultimately kept her from competing at the Games. Sildaru won the Youth Olympic gold in this event two years ago, and she is also a six-time X Games champion (four in slopestyle, two in superpipe).

Also notable is the fact that Sildaru hails from Estonia, a country with no mountains. The tallest peak in the nation? Suur Munamagi, at just over 1,000 feet. The nation of 1.2 million has won just four medals in Winter Olympic history, all in cross-country skiing.

Gu, who posted the third highest score in qualifying, is also expected to be a big threat. The 18-year-old Gu – who was born in San Francisco and represents China – enters the final as the reigning world champion. She also won X Games gold in this event last year.

One American will compete in the final: Maggie Voisin. Her U.S. teammate Marin Hamill, also qualified for the final, but will not compete due to an injury she sustained in qualifying. Per U.S. Ski and Snowboard, Hamill “has a right leg injury and will return to the U.S. for further evaluation and care.”

Freeski Slopestyle – Olympic Competition Format:

The top 12 skiers from qualifying advanced. In the final, competitors will start in reverse order of their qualifying score; so Kelly Sildaru, as the top qualifier, will go last.

Each athlete will have three runs, with their best score counting towards the final standings.

Women’s Freeskiing Slopestyle – Start List:

7 – SUI – Mathilde GREMAUD

17 – CAN – Olivia ASSELIN

14 – GBR – Katie SUMMERHAYES

1 – FRA – Tess LEDEUX

18 – ITA – Silvia BERTAGNA

12 – USA – Marin HAMILL (injured, will not compete)

9 – GBR – Kirsty MUIR

16 – ROC – Anastasia TATALINA

10 – USA – Maggie VOISIN

3 – CHN – Eileen (Ailing) GU

5 – NOR – Johanne KILLI

2 – EST – Kelly SILDARU

The NBC Olympics research team contributed to this report.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC