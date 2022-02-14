Winter Olympics: Women’s Downhill – Preview and Live Updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics continues on Tuesday in Beijing (Monday night in the United States) with the women’s downhill. The race begins at 10pm ET and you can watch on NBC, Peacock, or NBCOlympics.com.

Who are the downhill medal favorites at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is slated to compete, but she isn’t the favorite. This will mark the first time the three-time overall World Cup champion enters the downhill at an Olympics or world championships. Earlier at these 2022 Winter Olympics, Shiffrin skied out of two of her best events – giant slalom and slalom – but she said competing in last week’s super-G helped her regain some of her confidence. Today’s event will also provide Shiffrin with more preparation for the combined, where she is a medal favorite.

Italy’s Sofia Goggia enters as the defending Olympic gold medalist. After a stellar start to the 2021-22 season, Goggia was the heavy favorite for a repeat performance in Beijing – until a rough crash three weeks ago resulted in a left knee sprain, partially torn ligament, and “minor” fibula fracture. After two solid training runs, though, Goggia appears to be in the mix.

Other top contenders include reigning downhill world champ Corinne Suter of Switzerland, dual alpine skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, and Lara Gut-Behrami, who already has two medals from these Beijing Winter Games. Other names to watch: Germany’s Kira Weidle, Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, Austria’s Christine Scheyer. Switzerland’s Joana Haehlen posted the top time in the final training run, a surprising result.

One athlete who won’t be in Beijing is American Breezy Johnson. Like Goggia, Johnson was a clear favorite with a remarkable string of success in the lead-up to Beijing. But one day after the 2022 U.S. Olympic team was confirmed, Johnson announced that she had to withdraw from the Games due to an injury in a training crash.

How is downhill different from the other alpine skiing events?

Downhill is the fastest alpine skiing race. One run determines the winner. It is the only event in which athletes take training runs on the course; ahead of every other alpine skiing event, athletes are only allowed to inspect the course, but not ski it.

Downhill courses features minimal turns, with athletes essentially skiing straight down the mountain.

That said, women’s downhill often looks quite different than men’s downhill.

“It seems like they have completely different ideas of what downhill for men looks like compared to downhill for women,” said Alice Merryweather, a current member of the U.S. ski team who was taken out of Olympic contention after a serious crash last September. “They’ll shave all of our jumps down, they’ll end races early if a jump is too big.”

Read on gender equity in the sport: In alpine skiing, women compete, but that’s about it

How to watch the women’s downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Event Date/Time (U.S. Eastern) Date/Time (Beijing, China) How to Watch Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G 2/14/22 10:00 PM 2/15/22 11:00 AM NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

Women’s Downhill – Beijing Olympic Course Stats:

Course name: Rock

Vertical drop: 765 meters

Course length: 2704 meters

Course setter: Jean Philippe Vulliet

Women’s Downhill – Start List:

1 – ITA – Elena CURTONI

2 – FRA – Romane MIRADOLI

3 – SUI – Jasmine FLURY

4 – SUI – Joana HAEHLEN

5 – CZE – Ester LEDECKA

6 – NOR – Ragnhild MOWINCKEL

7 – AUT – Ramona SIEBENHOFER

8 – CAN – Marie-Michele GAGNON

9 – AUT – Mirjam PUCHNER

10 – ITA – Nicol DELAGO

11 – ITA – Nadia DELAGO

12 – USA – Mikaela SHIFFRIN

13 – ITA – Sofia GOGGIA

14 – SLO – Ilka STUHEC

15 – SUI – Corinne SUTER

16 – FRA – Laura GAUCHE

17 – GER – Kira WEIDLE

18 – AUT – Cornelia HUETTER

19 – SUI – Lara GUT-BEHRAMI

20 – AUT – Tamara TIPPLER

21 – USA – Alix WILKINSON

22 – FRA – Tiffany GAUTHIER

23 – NZL – Alice ROBINSON

24 – BIH – Elvedina MUZAFERIJA

25 – ROC – Julia PLESHKOVA

26 – USA – Keely CASHMAN

27 – FRA – Camille CERUTTI

28 – AUS – Greta SMALL

29 – SLO – SAIONI FERK

30 – USA – Jacqueline WILES

31 – CAN – Roni REMME

32 – AND – Cande MORENO

33 – CZE – Tereza NOVA

34 – SRB – Nevena IGNJATOVIC

35 – CZE – Barbora NOVAKOVA

36 – CHN – Fanying KONG

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC