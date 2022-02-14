Winter Olympics: Women’s Downhill – Preview and Live Updates

Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics continues on Tuesday in Beijing (Monday night in the United States) with the women’s downhill. The race begins at 10pm ET and you can watch on NBC, Peacock, or NBCOlympics.com.
Who are the downhill medal favorites at the 2022 Winter Olympics?
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is slated to compete, but she isn’t the favorite. This will mark the first time the three-time overall World Cup champion enters the downhill at an Olympics or world championships. Earlier at these 2022 Winter Olympics, Shiffrin skied out of two of her best events – giant slalom and slalom – but she said competing in last week’s super-G helped her regain some of her confidence. Today’s event will also provide Shiffrin with more preparation for the combined, where she is a medal favorite.
Italy’s Sofia Goggia enters as the defending Olympic gold medalist. After a stellar start to the 2021-22 season, Goggia was the heavy favorite for a repeat performance in Beijing – until a rough crash three weeks ago resulted in a left knee sprain, partially torn ligament, and “minor” fibula fracture. After two solid training runs, though, Goggia appears to be in the mix.
Other top contenders include reigning downhill world champ Corinne Suter of Switzerland, dual alpine skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, and Lara Gut-Behrami, who already has two medals from these Beijing Winter Games. Other names to watch: Germany’s Kira Weidle, Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, Austria’s Christine Scheyer. Switzerland’s Joana Haehlen posted the top time in the final training run, a surprising result.
One athlete who won’t be in Beijing is American Breezy Johnson. Like Goggia, Johnson was a clear favorite with a remarkable string of success in the lead-up to Beijing. But one day after the 2022 U.S. Olympic team was confirmed, Johnson announced that she had to withdraw from the Games due to an injury in a training crash.
How is downhill different from the other alpine skiing events?
Downhill is the fastest alpine skiing race. One run determines the winner. It is the only event in which athletes take training runs on the course; ahead of every other alpine skiing event, athletes are only allowed to inspect the course, but not ski it.
Downhill courses features minimal turns, with athletes essentially skiing straight down the mountain.
That said, women’s downhill often looks quite different than men’s downhill.
“It seems like they have completely different ideas of what downhill for men looks like compared to downhill for women,” said Alice Merryweather, a current member of the U.S. ski team who was taken out of Olympic contention after a serious crash last September. “They’ll shave all of our jumps down, they’ll end races early if a jump is too big.”
How to watch the women’s downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics:
|Event
|Date/Time (U.S. Eastern)
|Date/Time (Beijing, China)
|How to Watch
|Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G
|2/14/22 10:00 PM
|2/15/22 11:00 AM
|NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
Women’s Downhill – Beijing Olympic Course Stats:
- Course name: Rock
- Vertical drop: 765 meters
- Course length: 2704 meters
- Course setter: Jean Philippe Vulliet
Women’s Downhill – Start List:
1 – ITA – Elena CURTONI
2 – FRA – Romane MIRADOLI
3 – SUI – Jasmine FLURY
4 – SUI – Joana HAEHLEN
5 – CZE – Ester LEDECKA
6 – NOR – Ragnhild MOWINCKEL
7 – AUT – Ramona SIEBENHOFER
8 – CAN – Marie-Michele GAGNON
9 – AUT – Mirjam PUCHNER
10 – ITA – Nicol DELAGO
11 – ITA – Nadia DELAGO
12 – USA – Mikaela SHIFFRIN
13 – ITA – Sofia GOGGIA
14 – SLO – Ilka STUHEC
15 – SUI – Corinne SUTER
16 – FRA – Laura GAUCHE
17 – GER – Kira WEIDLE
18 – AUT – Cornelia HUETTER
19 – SUI – Lara GUT-BEHRAMI
20 – AUT – Tamara TIPPLER
21 – USA – Alix WILKINSON
22 – FRA – Tiffany GAUTHIER
23 – NZL – Alice ROBINSON
24 – BIH – Elvedina MUZAFERIJA
25 – ROC – Julia PLESHKOVA
26 – USA – Keely CASHMAN
27 – FRA – Camille CERUTTI
28 – AUS – Greta SMALL
29 – SLO – SAIONI FERK
30 – USA – Jacqueline WILES
31 – CAN – Roni REMME
32 – AND – Cande MORENO
33 – CZE – Tereza NOVA
34 – SRB – Nevena IGNJATOVIC
35 – CZE – Barbora NOVAKOVA
36 – CHN – Fanying KONG
